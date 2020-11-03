You Do Not Need to Like Donald Trump, Vote to Save Our Republic

President Trump is only the messenger delivering the first aid kit. The work is on us, We, the People.

I am voting to save our republic, not for a person; Donald J Trump will lead us to save our Republic.

Yes, everyone is entitled to vote for whoever they want. For those who don’t like Trump, are obsessed with the ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ or cannot even consider voting for Trump, then think about the consequences of voting for the senile do-nothing gaffe-machine, Joe Biden.

Alternatively, A Vote For Biden Is …

When you press the voting for Biden button this is what is coming YOUR way:

1/ You get for your president a decrepit, senile man who thinks nothing of you. An angry, condescending old man who is so corrupt you cannot believe a word he says.

2/ You get back the same people you kicked out of office 4 years ago with the hope to never see or hear from them again. They, by the way, damaged our country in so many aspects. You will encore the Washingtonian swamp, the failed former United States national security advisor Susan Rice, the failed Secretary of State John Kerry, The terrible former president Barack Hussein Obama and so many other swamp creatures you wanted to forget. CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood branch in our country will return to be a fixture in the White House and Iran will return to be on the favored nations list with nuclear arson over your head.

3/ USA will re-enter the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal that will enable this rogue nation Iran to accumulate illegal nuclear arms. Iran will also be off the Trump sanctions yoke what will enable this Islamist state to expand its Islamism terror tentacles around the world. Of course, this will put a damper on all of the real peace deals Trump was able to put together.

4/ In 2035 there will be no fracking in our country, Biden promised. That means the US will lose its energy independence. The consequences of that will be untold huge numbers of people losing their jobs and our economy and foreign policy will suffer a great deal.

5/ The Democrats plan to pack the Supreme Court and justice in the land is off the table, also our democratic governance system badly harmed. In simple terms, the Democrats don’t like the court’s composition, so they will add – pack – them with Leftist Judges, until they gain a strong majority, a disastrous drastic move that will injure our judicial system and remove checks and balances between the governing branches.

6/ The Democrats will add Washington DC and Puerto Rico to the 50 states’ count we now have, meaning, adding four Democratic senators, meaning one-party rule in the land.

7/ No more Electoral College election results system, its brilliance was to ensure that the entire country has a say in who they elect, not just densely packed states and cities.

8/ Biden’s age factor will fade him away rather fast, or his crippled mind will fade him, and the “squad” will fly to the White House on their witches’ brooms. These fanatic Leftist women will put their pressing demands on the weak-minded Biden and of course will collude with extreme Leftist-Marxist Kamala, the chameleon. This team will give the nation unfathomable grief.

9/ Your bank account will diminish with the tax hike the Democrats plan for you, regardless of the horrific economic times we have had in 2020.

10 / Your vote goes to the ‘Green New Deal,’ a plan to bankrupt America. The United States is the world’s number one in its ambition to keep the environment clear and clean and we implement many ways to accomplish pollutant reduction. The main polluters are China and India, not the American people. What the Democrats want to do to We, the People, with their ‘Green New Deal’ is simply nutty.

11/ You will help the sanctuary cities to remain illegals’ sanctuary hubs, offering the cities’ residents a continued unsafe way of life.

12/ You will help usher in amnesty for 15 million illegals or even more, and they will be allowed to vote.

13/ The war on the police will continue. The ‘defunding and weakening the police force’ “movement” will continue because you did not vote for Trump who supports the police. Oh yes, crime will go through the roof and your life will be endangered 24/7.

14/ Your kids will be attending the Left’s re-education indoctrination institutes. You will be helping to raise a generation of irresponsible ingrates, aimless, clueless, and rather unwise who hate America.

15/ So, I repeat, earnestly, Biden is obviously on a senility trajectory. In other words, the 25th Amendment will be activated and your vote will go to president Kamala … just check her flip-flopping liberal record.

If you like the Californian one-party governance system style, you are voting for it by pressing the pin on the Biden name.

Even if you still do not like Trump, remember, he promised and he has been delivering ever since. Donald Trump made promises when he ran for the office of the president and he ticked each promise off the list, one by one.

President Trump is no surprise. He has been on the public scene for decades. His views, whether as a Democrat or a Republican to which he switched have been the same for decades. What we did not know is HOW American he is, how much Donald Trump loves our country, how much he is ready to fight for its preservation on behalf of every American. What is not to like about these traits?

And finally, for anyone still considering to give their vote to Biden, allow the images of Carl Marx, Joseph Stalin, Fidel Castro, Hugo Chávez, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pass in front of your eyes. I am not being senselessly dramatic. The Democrat Party Manifesto is scary and dangerous to our way of life. Adding to it the power the tech industry gained over our free speech and the mainstream media slant, censored reporting, and your vote will bring upon us a country you will not recognize and we, the People, do not want.

Stop, do not press the vote for Biden button, THINK again, maybe you can still change your mind and make the RIGHT decision.

Donald J Trump is one of us; he answers to us, We, the People.

He will dethrone the political class and reenergize the American idea, and its exceptionalism.

I ask all to vote for the constitution, vote for our republic, vote for freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, in God We Trust!

Vote for Donald J Trump!