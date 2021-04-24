AB-101 Godless Ethnic Studies Bill Indoctrinates Kids To Be Racist

AB 101, the Ethnic Studies bill California Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) saved from oblivion aims to indoctrinate kids to hate and see each other through a racist lens. Last year, as AB-331, California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed it but the state’s Democrat legislators never give up on reframing and re-presenting their failed evil bills.

AB-101: Kill The Bill

The purpose of this op-ed is to work to kill California’s AB-101 Bill. After some changes, it now appears to have passed all the steps needed for majority approval by the California legislature and it may be signed into law by the governor. The main stumbling block up to now was the Jewish community’s collective objection to it. It is now claimed that those objections were ‘eliminated.’

Love Of Country

I am an immigrant to the United States. In my ‘old’ country, Israel, we were taught to love and respect our homeland and to be a good patriotic citizen. It used to be like that in the USA, but the new trend is to hate the country, and learn to be an ingrate, a bad, unpatriotic citizen. If it succeeds, that change would make the people live in nobody’s country.

If the education system is not changed at once, the United States is fast pacing on a path to its demise. The next generation and following generations will hate this country even more.

I am of the strong belief that education can be either the root of all evil or all goodness. It could be the builder or the destroyer of society. Currently, schools in the United States seem to be indoctrination centers for a destructive far-Left ideology.

This MUST STOP and it MUST STOP NOW! Parents, teachers, and the public at large must demand an end to it, immediately!

Ethnic Studies – Critical Race Theory

So what are Ethnic Studies – Critical Race Theory all about?

To explain Critical Race Theory, it is best to start with some Left-Marxism history, which originally built its political program on class conflict theory. Karl Marx, born in 1818 – a German philosopher, economist, historian, sociologist, political theorist, journalist and socialist revolutionary – believed that the industrial society’s primary characteristic was the power imbalance between capitalists and workers.

In Marx’s opinion, the solution to that social imbalance was a revolution. The outcome Marx wanted out of the revolution was for the workers to win and gain consciousness of their plight, seize the means of production, overthrow the capitalist class, and usher in a new socialist society.

The history of some administrations that during the 20th century undertook a Marxist-style revolution, teaches us that each ended in disaster. The Soviet Union, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Venezuela and others killed some 100 million of their own people thanks to gulags, torture chambers, executions, and mass starvations. In practice, Marx’s ‘ideal society’ only unleashed man’s meanest cruelties.

But the Left could not let go of Marxism, no matter how dreadful it is. They abandoned Marx’s social and economic clash between capitalists and workers and substituted it with race. That allows them to create a disheveled society based on racial and ethnic categories. It is a different way to get to the same kind of result.

Though the vision of Martin Luther King, Jr., President Johnson’s pursuit of the Great Society, and the restoration of law and order promised by President Nixon in his 1968 campaign helped fulfilled the American promise of freedom and equality under the law, the radical Left remained resilient and enduring to destroy it all. And they are doing it now with Ethnic Studies and ‘Critical Race Theory,’ forcing the American people to deal with it or accept it through intimidation that leads to apathy.

Ethnic Studies

Ethnic studies came about as a result of students of [black] color activism and professors who sought to shine a light on their histories and cultural contributions, while documenting their struggles for social justice.

Ethnic studies treats racism as a systemic reality, as opposed to an individual flaw and also explores how other forms of discrimination and oppression may reinforce racism and vice versa.

Although now required by California law, in August 2020 California passed a law that requires college students, in the state university system, to take an ethnic studies course in order to graduate. The California state legislature has made it mandatory for the nearly 500,000 students in the State system to take the classes that student activists and others fought for universities to implement decades ago.

These classes are offered throughout the country at colleges and universities as varied and diverse.

Critical Ethnic Studies is a narrow conceptualization of the field of ethnic studies that in part is based on Critical Race Theory.

Instead of looking at people as people, ‘ethnic study’ looks at everything through the lens of race. Just as Marxism divided people by those who have and those who have not, it divides people by ethnicity differences.

‘Ethnic Studies’ is not corresponding with or tantamount to ‘Critical Race Theory’.

Critical Race Theory (CRT)

A few decades old, ‘Critical Race Theory’ was developed by lawyers and came out of law school. For many years, the critical race theory, formulated in the 1990s as an academic framework built on identity-based Marxism, was relegated to universities and obscure academic journals.

Over the past decade it has shifted to become the default ideology in American public institutions such as government agencies, public school systems, teacher training programs, and corporate America’s human resources departments. It comes in the form of ‘diversity training’ programs, human resources modules, public policy frameworks, and school curricula.

In opposition to liberal values and E pluribus unum – Latin for “Out of many, one,” the study is forced down students’ throats and forces them to be racist, to look at everything in the world through the lens of skin color. Looking deep into this ideology, it is corrupt and its purpose is to promote oneself.

Ethnic Studies confuses theory with facts. It promotes engaging in racism, wrong political indoctrination and forces students to accept race theory and discrimination. Once you use too many facts to counteract the theory you are called a racist. That is their way to shut down free speech and win every argument, even when they are completely wrong.

CRT Themes

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is loosely unified by two common themes: that

white supremacy exists and maintains power through the law; transforming the relationship between law and racial power, as well as achieving racial emancipation and anti-subordination are possible;

Critics of CRT say that it relies on social constructionism, elevates storytelling over evidence and reason, rejects the concepts of truth and merit, and opposes liberalism.

As the Left does so well with its linguistic trickery, in order to keep humanity away from the big picture, ‘critical race theory’ owns code words such as “equity,” “social justice,” “diversity and inclusion,” and “culturally responsive teaching.” The critical race revolutionaries and theorists, linguistic-industrialists knew that the term “neo-Marxism” would be a hard sell BUT ‘equity’ sounds non-threatening and enigmatic and can easily confuse the American public with the well-known ‘equality’ principle.

Equity Masquerades As Equality

While ‘equality‘ is the principle proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence, defended in the American Civil War, and codified into law with the 14th and 15th Amendments, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 the critical race theorists explicitly reject it. To them it represents a camouflage for ‘white supremacy,’ ‘patriarchy,’ and ‘oppression,’ while ‘equity,’ as critical race theorists define and promote it, is little more than reframed Marxism.

Taking on California Ethnic Studies – Critical Race Theory

The collaboration of California ethnic studies curriculum and Critical Race Theory is a scoundrel race-war ideology.

When kids, the future of a country, learn to see their fellow friends-citizens as part of a specific group, not just the country’s harmonious citizenry group, then the country becomes nobody’s country and abhorrence, discrimination and lawlessness triumph.

Not that California gets the Oscar Prize for tip-top education, but the purpose of either AB-331 Pupil instruction: high school graduation requirements: ethnic studies (2019-2020) or AB-101 Pupil instruction: high school graduation requirements: ethnic studies (2021-2022) is to destroy what humanity has been endowed with, which is that all human beings were created in the image of God!

State Board Approved ethnic Studies

The California State Board of Education unanimously approved a controversial voluntary high school ethnic studies curriculum. In March 23, 2021, after four years, three previous versions, and more than 100,000 objections, California’s Education Department (CED) voted and adopted the fourth version of ‘Ethnic Studies – Critical Race Theory’ model curriculum.

The reason for so many objections, was that the curriculum was founded on the ‘Critical Race Theory’ (CRT), that views the United States’ legal, economic, and social institutions as inherently racist, exploited by white people, in order to retain their dominance by oppressing and marginalizing all others.

The CRT-focused curriculum will harm American youth. It fosters divisions among students and candidly speaking will not improve learning outcomes, as claimed by its proponents. It is about forcing the ideology that some racial groups are better than others. It is simply the reviled South African apartheid system.

Two of the state’s largest districts – Fresno Unified next year and Los Angeles Unified in 2022-23 -indicated they intend to require an ethnic studies course for graduation. Hundreds of California high schools already offer ethnic studies courses.

The Jewish Aspect

People who understand that the American education system has gone astray speak out, stand up and fight to get back on course. One such person is Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, the Founder and Director of AMCHA Initiative, a non-profit that documents and combats Antisemitism on college campuses with activity on hundreds of U.S. campuses.

Since Mrs. Rossman-Benjamin has a wealth of information about bias and discrimination, I approached her to speak with me about the controversial California Ethnic Studies and the Critical Race Theory so many in California are up in arms objecting to.

According to Mrs. Rossman-Benjamin, the virulent racist agenda will hurt Jewish students and Jews at large, in fact anyone. Taking out free will and thoughts and forcing the notion of adopting political ideology indoctrination forces students to accept what they do not agree with, but is acceptable in class, thus shutting down free speech.

German Loss of Liberty

When impressionable students are forced into ideological positions to promote the agenda of others, the ideal of America is subverted. And America becomes a place that is no longer safe for Jews.

We must agree that without the liberties that made the United States so exceptional, we are doomed.

For Jews all this emulates Nazi Germany. There, free speech and expression were taken away from the Jews. Nazism and then Stalinism forced ideologies and rule led to genocide. It is totally un-American.

Belief in Equality

Judaism is based on ‘all people are born in the image of God and are equal’ and having to be forced to join a choir that believes in differentiating people by their skin color goes against Judaism. Judaism was born as a war against oppression. And forcing down everyone’s throat ‘white oppression’ goes against Judaism. Jews fought enslavement; Jews fought shoulder-to-shoulder with Martin Luther King and having to ‘study’ Ethnic Studies – Critical Race Theory’ is an insult to Judaism.

Hitler’s diktat murdered 6 million European Jews. It loathed God, the Ten Commandments, the basis of civilization. He hated Jews for who they were, their core, what they stood for and what they are respected for in the world.

Ethnic Studies: Oppression of Others

Ethnic Studies and Critical Race Theory purport to recognize past oppression. But rather than seeking to recognize and lift oppression from a group of people, they instead perpetuate and strengthen oppression against other groups.

The state’s ‘Ethnic Studies – Critical Race Theory’ legislation is partly the denial of Jewish oppression and also a symptom of a much greater problem. The fact that the study claims that Jews are better off, which points at the direction of Antisemitism, is a greater symptom.

Melina Abdullah Threatens Her Students

To force students to internalize her ideology, Melina Abdullah, an American academic threatened her own students. She pushed her students to be her foot soldiers, to follow her or they would fail the class. The students were pushed into standing for Abdullah’s own warped ideology, discarding their own mores, and that is nothing else but oppression

This is taking away freedom of speech, freedom of association and free thinking. It is toxic when a curriculum demands students to express an ideology they do not believe in.

When the State of California Board of Education debated the implementation of the ‘Ethnic Studies – Critical Race Theory’ model curriculum, BDS (Boycott, Sanction, Divest from Israel) was part of it. From the get go, inserting the BDS factor was very wrong but erasing the BDS aspect from the curriculum is certainly not getting rid of the problem.

Curriculum Legitimizes Antisemitism

It was not about BDS. It is a tactic to show that Israel is a demonic pariah state, a tool to demonize all Jews. Looking at the world through the BDS lens and once you start tinkering in that direction you legitimize Antisemitism on a large scale. That curriculum legitimizes a framework that triggers Antisemitism.

From time immemorial, Jews were scapegoated for any and all ills the world has suffered and is suffering from. Jews should know better what such “studies” lead to. Though a small minority, Jews are not only in the unprivileged group, rather, they are considered part of the oppressors.

The word on the street is that the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), the Jewish Federation, the JStreetPAC have given a thumb-up to the “moderate” final version of the ‘Ethnic Studies – Critical Race Theory’ study. Sadly, these organizations do not see that BDS is a substructure of a much larger issue. They are prepared to leave the core of Judaism to belong in “the big tent.”

Stand up for Americanism

It is not about the Jews or the symptoms of Antisemitism. It is the canary in the coal mine leading to a dysfunctional society, leading to destroying our world.

What do we do? – Our role

The purpose of this op-ed is to simply work to kill the AB-101 Bill that now has all the components that may be allow it to be approved with flying colors. That is because BDS, the stumbling block which the Jewish community collectively objected to, has been “eliminated.”

Ideological – what the “Critical Race” study is all about is to lead society towards hate and violence; it is a cult, a religion, a hate the Jew cache. Last year the law AB-331 passed and Gavin Newsom the governor of California vetoed it. It was revived as AB-101 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside), Chair of the Assembly Higher Education Commission.

Though in theory it appears that the studies are not a mandate and school districts can add or ignore lesson plans and guidance, California legislators, students, and educators demand Ethnic Studies for All. We must concentrate on the curriculum requirement that varies from school district to another.

Harmful Ideology Hurts Kids

This harmful ideology is aimed at YOUR/OUR children, the future of this country, the future leaders who are now being denied a meaningful education. Parents, teachers, and the public at large must be well informed about what our schools have been turned into. Schools are becoming an anti-American propaganda machines, with classes and subjects no child should be forced to be subjected to.

Collectively, as Jews, our focus is to make our case. The study is awful and very costly. Our children have lost a year of proper schooling due to COVID-19 and have much to catch up. They need to focus on real learning, not this ‘Ethnic Studies – Critical Race Theory’ that takes out good courses of subjects that will matter much to the students’ future, replacing them with harmful political courses that promote a destructive farce ideology over real education.

Jews Must Wake Up

The Jewish community must not be part of it. The Jewish community must wake up to realize how all of this is so outrageously wrong.

I say, we must single-mindedly kill the Bill. If we do not, we, as a civilized society are lost because they will poison the minds of our youth and we will be unable to undo it later.

I question Californians; have they gone on a binge that is lunacy on steroids? We are one nation. We are not groups of people that have differences that cannot be mended. That is what these race studies are all about.

As for American Jews, these studies are anti-Jewish in essence and we must all get together to stop it or, it will revoke us of our existence.

Humanity Must Emulate the Eagle Rebirth Process

An eagle can live up to 70 years. Just over halfway through its life, an eagle will either die or go through a difficult and painful rebirth.

Why are the changes the eagle makes needed? To survive and live!

Humanity too has to start the change process. Mankind also has to pluck out its unpleasant memories, negative habits and fixed mindset. Only by being freed from the past burden can mankind take advantage of the present and future.

Jews Not Alarmed, But They Should Be

The “Critical Race Theory” in Ethnic Studies does not appear to be alarming to most American Jews. Many think it does not concern them. They are wrong. Jews should be very concerned, and they need to pay attention to what is going on. But it is not only a Jewish issue, rather it is a universal one.

Something To Be Alarmed About

Brearley, a private all-girls school in New York City that costs $54,000 a year now demands that prospective families take an ‘Anti-Racism Pledge’ for admission.

On April 13, 2021, Mr. Andrew Gutmann, whose daughter attended the school since kindergarten, announced in a letter that he would pull his daughter out of the school. He copied the letter to other parents whose children attend the school.

In his letter, Mr Gutmann noted the school now has an obsession with race. He wrote, “Brearley’s obsession with race must stop!”

Mr. Gutmann accused the school of intellectual cowardice when he wrote “Appeasing an anti-intellectual, illiberal mob and allowing the school to be captured by that same mob is a total lack of leadership and a display of cowardice.”

In essence, he said the school’s administration were acting in an illogical, anti-intellectual manner. They are indoctrinating the students into adopting a single mindset, as China does, which excludes an environment of intellectual openness and freedom of thought.

Pointing out the school’s illogical positions, Mr. Gutmann took aim at their statements about “equity,” and “diversity.”

He wrote:

If Brearley’s administration was truly concerned about so-called “equity,” it would be discussing the cessation of admissions preferences for legacies, siblings, and those families with especially deep pockets. If the administration was genuinely serious about “diversity,” it would not insist on the indoctrination of its students, and their families, to a single mindset, most reminiscent of the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

The school administrators clearly aim to indoctrinate the students with an illiberal ideology while hiding behind claims of “equity” and “diversity,” to make it appear benign.

Mr. Gutmann’s charges can equally be applied to the California school education system curriculum which appears to have left its nest already and is spreading nationally. Mr. Gutmann wrote “By Brearley adopting ‘critical race theory,’ it is advocating the abhorrent viewpoint that blacks should forever be regarded as helpless victims, and are incapable of success regardless of their skills, talents, or hard work. What Brearley is teaching our children is precisely the true and correct definition of racism.”

A Possible Solution

The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) with thoughtful speed is developing a well-balanced alternative curriculum and training materials to restore the appropriate Americanism-pro-human culture in all US school systems, workplaces, and institutions. FAIR is also organizing nationwide chapters to get everyone concerned well connected.

The American people must strongly and adamantly reject any and all advocacy for groups and movements such as Black Lives Matter (BLM), a self-claimed Marxist, anti-family, heterophobic, anti-Asian and anti-Semitic organization. BLM neither speaks for the majority of the American black community, nor in any way, shape or form, represents their best interests.

The BLM antiracism policies are misguided, divisive, counterproductive and cancerous to our children and our society at large. Such calamitous policies will destroy all the educational institutions and will put an end to the future of the United States. Regression will be the future of the United States.

Collectively, the American people must put an end to the destructive and anti-intellectual nonsense known as antiracism.

We must not fear, we must stand up and fight this social sickness that is fast becoming a gathering storm meant to destroy our country’s exceptionally civilized culture. These destructive forces are already succeeding, so must be defeated and canceled for one good reason, for the United States to prevail.

I want my coherent America back. I do not like the rise of the farcical racist pathogen this country has been hit with.