Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury – Releases May 18

The award-winning music documentary feature Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury, is being released on all digital platforms on May 18th, 2021 via Random Media.

Directed by Matt Hinton (PBS documentary, Awake My Soul: The Story of The Sacred Harp), the film follows the path of Luxury, a band from small-town Georgia, formed as a post-punk band, influenced by The Smiths and Fugazi, in the mid-1990’s. At the cusp of success, the group suffered a devastating touring wreck with long-term consequences. In the intervening years, they continue to make records while three members of the band become Eastern Orthodox priests. Through interviews and archival footage, Parallel Love tells the gripping and poignant story of Luxury and documents the making of a new record, Trophies, now as priests.

Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury film festival accolades include “Best in Fest” at the Covellite International Film Festival and the “Audience Award” at the Gasparilla Film Festival.

Fun Facts About Matt Hinton: Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Matt Hinton grew up loving movies but believed that rock n roll was the more realistic career path. While playing in various bands, he studied Religion and Philosophy at Georgia State University, followed by graduate school at Emory University where he studied Theology. While teaching Religion at Morehouse and Spelman Colleges in Atlanta, he produced, directed (with his wife, Erica Hinton) and edited “Awake, My Soul: The Story of the Sacred Harp (2008),” his first feature documentary that aired on PBS. “Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury” is his second full length documentary film.

About Luxury: Chris Foley (bass), Lee Bozeman (vocals), Jamey Bozeman (guitar) and Glenn Black (drums) formed Luxury in the mid-90s as a post-punk band influenced by The Smiths and Fugazi. Matt Hinton joined the band in 1999, finalizing their current line-up. After signing to Tooth & Nail for their debut release Amazing and Thank You (1995), Luxury was poised to move to the next level when a touring wreck changed their fortunes as well as their ambitions. Luxury convalesced and regrouped to put out two additional albums The Latest & The Greatest (1996) and Luxury (1999) before (temporarily) calling it quits. The band’s focus shifted from stardom to family, while Chris, Lee and Jamey also pursued their own paths to Orthodoxy and ultimately, the priesthood. Six years after the release of Luxury, the band reconvened for their fourth effort Health And Sport (2005). Following another lengthy break, the band reconvened to work on material for 2019s Trophies, their latest full length offering, and significantly, the first record with three priests in the band. Earlier this year, Luxury released the EP One-Sided on vinyl and streaming platforms. Luxury is currently in the studio working on a new album due in late 2021.

Random Media: Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theatres, digital platforms, cable, satellite, and television networks and through conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ library includes over 200 films, including the acclaimed films: Hoaxed, Killswitch: The Battle for the Internet, Fare, House by the Lake and Yamasong: March of the Hollows.