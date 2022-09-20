The Little Town Each Human Being Wants to Visit

A sneak preview, sponsored by the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival, and a review of the new released film Little Town, by the Israeli director-writer Dani Menkin, starring Jason Paul Field, Crystal St John and young Grant Stevens. A modern love story that comes through the back door when you least expect it.

Film Content

Jason (Jason Paul Field) is a struggling stand-up comedian widower, in his 40s, who jokes that Hollywood actors are more likely to be Uber ride-share drivers. Jason is also a father to young Tommy (Grant Stevens) who is his comedian act’s only fan. Missing his deceased wife, acknowledging his failed comedian career and working hard to be the best father he can be, Jason is riddled with anxious insecurity and loss of positive spirit.

One day, while on his Uber run, Lauren (Crystal St John), just turned 30-year-old, enters Jason’s car and his life. She is oddly free-spirited under which she hides her own personal battles and confusion.

At Lauren’s provocatively testy encouragement, the father, his son and their new uninvited lady companion embark on an adventurous journey to the imaginative, high on the mountain Little Town. An imaginary destination, where each one of them hopes to fulfill each of their hidden dreams.

‘Little Town’ is a heartwarming, modern slant, love story drama about a stranger who, with her loopy behavior, helps a father and his son to achieve a healthier relationship while she scores love and a future with the boy’s father.

About The Creating Force

Director-writer Dani Menkin is known to the viewers for his films “Aulcie,” “Dolphin Boy,” “Picture Of His Life,” and “On The Map.”

Menkin is Los Angeles-based Israeli multi-award-winning writer, director, and film producer. He is a twice Israeli Academy Award Winner, and the founder of Hey Jude Productions film Production Company.

Little Town, My Viewpoint

Most people have their own version of ‘little town’ to where they would like to escape or where, if they can get there, they hope their dreams will materialize. That little town dreamland is a constant punching destination thought in one’s head where one’s life could turn around for the better.

Most human beings have a dream that differs from one another, which they hold in secret, maybe for their entire life. Or, as in this film, the intense interaction forces between Jason, Lauren and Tommy bring their inner dreams to the surface, to admit them and deal with them positively, with the help of each other.

The film underline reminds you that whatever comes your way, whatever challenge you may face, deal with it and do not stop, do not let it freeze your life and/or your emotions. Be open-minded.

Little Town is the meaning and purpose of one’s life. Little Town is that parable to where one wants to get in order to straighten out one’s life. It is the point of realization that a dream must be changed to reality, where you can and should be open to all possibilities.

Little Town is a great love story between father and son, Jason and Tommy; a love story between a woman – Lauren – and a man Jason; he who has lost his loved wife, who longs for that lost love, immersed in too much sorrow to seek love and thinks he cannot love again; she, just ended a failed relationship that left her heartbroken and confused, yet, she is dealing with it with courage through her silly and funny free spirit.

Over the decades, Hollywood produced many love story films, whose content shed the audience’s many tears and the tale became the audience’s dream, which is to fall in love just as the big screen depicts.

Little Town is not that old type romantic film. Yet, it is a highly recommended and cheerful modern romance story one should go and see, and I promise you will enjoy it.