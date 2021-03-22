Random Media Lassos Western-Drama ‘Promise’

The western-drama feature, ‘Promise‘, starring Trista Robinson, Joe Cornet, Curt Lambert, Kerry Goodwin, and Don Murray, is being released through Random Media on April 6th.

Directed by Joe Cornet (A Prayer for the Damned) follows Ransom, a retired contract scout for the union, who is compelled to confront the dark tragedy of his past so he can find happiness in the future.

He sets out to find out what really happened to his true love Tess and her little girl Promise after he shipped out with his regiment to take the last surrender of the Johnny Reb’s outfits.

He meets the new ranch owner, Zacharias, who tells Ransom the story of his true love’s horrible fate and the last known location of her daughter. Wrought with emotion he rides out to La Cruces for answers. Meanwhile, ex-confederate marauders battle to the death as they try to find the cash box that was dug up on the ranch 12 years ago and now rumored to be in Mexico.

Wildeye, a strange menacing man, holds the personal records of his late brother’s exploits and the whereabouts of the buried cash box. The only problem is there is a page missing from the records!

Determined to find the gold, Wildeye will stop at nothing to get his hands on it. Ransom rides into the town of La Cruces and is approached by a young woman who reveals herself as Promise Sawyer.

Although he does not understand why it is so important to help her find the cash box, Ransom agrees to embark on a deadly journey with her. After all, he is her only guardian now.

Ransom and Promise end up getting more than they bargained for with gunfight battles, double-crosses, and an incredibly unexpected showdown.

Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqVoTcWRDXY&feature=youtu.be

Promise Screener: https://vimeo.com/522596147

P/W: SUq4#4JF3

There is nothing wrong with chasing the past so long as the past holds the key to one’s freedom.