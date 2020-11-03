Biden And Harris Plan To Make Conservatives Cry Forever

By
Alan Gray
-

On Election Day, Biden and Harris take another rest. Not much different from what they’ve been doing most days.

Except today, Joe doesn’t need to prepare for another gaffe-ridden day.

Instead, they can plan for how they’ll treat the conservatives who voted for them, should they be lucky enough to cheat their way to the White House.

Biden And Harris Plan To Make Conservatives Cry Forever. Cartoon by NewsBlaze

Democrats plan to not relinquish the White House for a long time. They have already planned to expand and pack the Supreme Court and declare two more demodrat-riddled states.

They will probably also open the borders and import millions of poor hispanics who will gladly vote for free stuff.

They may never need to rely on the black vote again.

Hopefully, this will all be wishful thinking, and Donald Trump will win the White House for another four years. That should give him time to finally clean out the Washington D.C. swamp.

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

