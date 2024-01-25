Australia Day 2024, A Celebratory Poem

A poem to celebrate Australia Day 2024, for all Australians on 26th January, wherever you may be.

Celebrate Australia Day 2024

In the land down under, where the skies are clear,

The 26th of January, a day we hold dear.

From Sydney’s bright harbour to the outback so vast,

Australia Day 2024, a joy unsurpassed.

Barbies alight, the aroma, divine,

Sizzling snags and lamb chops, oh how they entwine!

Laughter echoes, in the sun’s golden ray,

As Aussies gather ’round, to celebrate their day.

Kids playing cricket, in parks and on beaches,

The sound of ‘Six!’ and ‘Out!’ each boundary breaches.

Grown-ups cheer, with a cold drink in hand,

In this sun-blessed, diverse, and beautiful land.

The Yarra, the Murray, rivers flow with pride,

As families picnic happily side by side.

Cities bustle, with parades and with cheer,

Celebrating what it means, to be Aussie this year.

Koalas doze, in eucalypt trees,

Kangaroos hop by, in the gentle breeze.

The land’s ancient custodians, with stories so rich,

Their culture and wisdom, our tapestry’s stitch.

As the evening comes, the skies alight,

Fireworks burst, in colors so bright.

Green and gold, in the night sky they play,

Illuminating our land on Australia Day.

From the Great Barrier Reef to Uluru‘s might,

This land’s beauty, an enchanting sight.

Together we stand, proud and free,

In the heart of Oceania, the sea to sea.

So here’s to Australia, in all her glory,

Every face, every story, part of our story.

On this day, in unity, we say,

Happy Australia Day, in every way!

Thanks to ai for this poem, it would have taken me a week!