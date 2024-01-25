Australia Day 2024, A Celebratory Poem

By
Alan Gray
-

A poem to celebrate Australia Day 2024, for all Australians on 26th January, wherever you may be.

Australia Day 2024 scene bustling with joy and festivity, showcasing iconic Australians celebrating. NewsBlaze cartoon assisted by AI.
Celebrate Australia Day 2024

In the land down under, where the skies are clear,
The 26th of January, a day we hold dear.
From Sydney’s bright harbour to the outback so vast,
Australia Day 2024, a joy unsurpassed.

Barbies alight, the aroma, divine,
Sizzling snags and lamb chops, oh how they entwine!
Laughter echoes, in the sun’s golden ray,
As Aussies gather ’round, to celebrate their day.

Kids playing cricket, in parks and on beaches,
The sound of ‘Six!’ and ‘Out!’ each boundary breaches.
Grown-ups cheer, with a cold drink in hand,
In this sun-blessed, diverse, and beautiful land.

The Yarra, the Murray, rivers flow with pride,
As families picnic happily side by side.
Cities bustle, with parades and with cheer,
Celebrating what it means, to be Aussie this year.

Koalas doze, in eucalypt trees,
Kangaroos hop by, in the gentle breeze.
The land’s ancient custodians, with stories so rich,
Their culture and wisdom, our tapestry’s stitch.

As the evening comes, the skies alight,
Fireworks burst, in colors so bright.
Green and gold, in the night sky they play,
Illuminating our land on Australia Day.

From the Great Barrier Reef to Uluru‘s might,
This land’s beauty, an enchanting sight.
Together we stand, proud and free,
In the heart of Oceania, the sea to sea.

So here’s to Australia, in all her glory,
Every face, every story, part of our story.
On this day, in unity, we say,
Happy Australia Day, in every way!

Thanks to ai for this poem, it would have taken me a week!

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

