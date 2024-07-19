This is the chart that saved Donald Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Chart That Saved Donald Trump

“That was the chart that saved my life,” Donald Trump said, speaking about the immigration graphic that he turned to view on the jumbotron in Butler, Pa., on Saturday a split second before a bullet slammed into the top of his ear. “Last time I put up that chart, I never really got to look at it.”

Trump said this as he was speaking at the RNC, a few days after the attempted assassination. He turned his head slightly to the left and the bullet whistled past his head and clipped his ear.

As well as ending the Trump rally, the attempted assassination took the wind out of the Democrats’ sails. Their constant dehumanization and careless use of inciting language resulted in a violent response that should have finally taken away one of their most potent ways of firing up their followers.

The demonization of Donald Trump was all Democrats had to rally their supporters. They had no positive record to stand on. Almost nobody in the country is better off under the Biden administration.

Even worse, the attempt lead to the destruction of four lives.

Corey Comperatore died at the scene, after he shielded his family members who were in the line of fire. The 50-year-old was shot in the head and was attended to by an Emergency Room doctor who was nearby. He lived in Sarver, Pennsylvania.

David Dutch was seriously wounded. He was a 57-year-old from New Kensington, Pennsylvania served in the Marine Corps and was a leader in his local chapter of the Marine Corps League.

James Copenhaver, from Moon Township, Pennsylvania was wounded in the abdomen. The healthy 74-year-old is retired and is a registered Democrat is married with at least one son.

Would-be Assassin Dead

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old shooter threw away his life by trying to kill Donald Trump. He failed, and lost his own life, but not before killing Corey Comperatore and seriously wounding David Dutch and James Copenhaver. Crooks was killed by a single shot from a Secret Service sniper on a nearby rooftop.

It may take some time to investigate exactly what happened. The Secret Service failed in its duty to protect Donald Trump. Part of its downfall may lay in its DEI policy. There are so many unanswered questions. We can only hope the truth comes out and another disaster does not happen.

The Life-Saving Chart

The chart that saved Donald Trump’s life also has its originally intended use. To show up the current administration’s immigration failures.

If the life-saving chart is correct, it clearly shows part of the reason the Biden economy is tanking. The number of additional illegals in the country skyrocketed under the Biden Administration.

Calm Down Phase

Democrats are to blame for the out-of-control rhetoric and lawfare they used against Donald Trump. They must stop both. Republicans must help to lower the temperature. That doesn’t mean the failures can be ignored. The failures must be investigated quickly. Also, whether there is a speedy investigation or not, the Secret Service, FBI and law enforcement must make changes now.

Calming down may not be easy for either side. Democrats may have the most difficult time doing that, because rhetoric and abortion are the only arguments they have. And they have the downside of a widely-known candidate who has senile dementia. When he isn’t heavily medicated, he is incapable of stringing together enough words to make a complete sentence.

Already, Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump of “lying like hell.” But at least that is not calling him Hitler or even a dictator. They still have “convicted felon” and “multiply impeached” to try.