Deadly Protests Over Job Quotas in Bangladesh Escalate, Medical Supplies Blocked

Job Quotas Cause Protests

Violent protests over controversial job quotas in government positions engulfed Bangladesh, resulting in the deaths of 19 individuals, including a journalist and several students. The unrest, compounded by reports of blocked medical supplies and ambulances, led to the closure of schools and universities nationwide. Demonstrators demand an end to what they perceive as an unfair and discriminatory system, with fears mounting that the death toll could rise.

“There are more than a thousand people who are severely injured, and the law enforcers are not allowing medical supplies to be delivered to the injured and blocking ambulances. We are afraid that this could increase the number of casualties,” a protester who wished to remain anonymous reported.

University students rallied against a policy reserving significant public sector jobs for war heroes’ relatives, women, ethnic minorities, and the disabled. Students argue these quotas favor certain groups unfairly and call for merit-based recruitment.

Violent Clashes

Violent clashes between anti-quota students and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) supporters have occurred in cities including Dhaka, Chittagong, and Rangpur. Incidents of brick-throwing, stick-wielding attacks, and police intervention with tear gas and rubber bullets have been reported.

Despite abolishing the quotas in 2018, a court order in June reinstated them, igniting the current wave of demonstrations. The government deployed 229 platoons of the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) nationwide to maintain law and order.

PM Hasina Calls For Patience

In her address to the nation on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for patience until the court’s verdict, scheduled for August 7. The United States issued a warning about the protests and closed its embassy in Dhaka.

As the situation remains volatile, students vow to continue their protests, demanding the permanent abolition of quotas and justice for those who have lost their lives.

Initial report from AM Sakil Faizullah.