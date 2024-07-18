Deadly Protests Over Job Quotas in Bangladesh Escalate, Medical Supplies Blocked

By
Alan Gray
-

Job Quotas Cause Protests

Violent protests over controversial job quotas in government positions engulfed Bangladesh, resulting in the deaths of 19 individuals, including a journalist and several students. The unrest, compounded by reports of blocked medical supplies and ambulances, led to the closure of schools and universities nationwide. Demonstrators demand an end to what they perceive as an unfair and discriminatory system, with fears mounting that the death toll could rise.

“There are more than a thousand people who are severely injured, and the law enforcers are not allowing medical supplies to be delivered to the injured and blocking ambulances. We are afraid that this could increase the number of casualties,” a protester who wished to remain anonymous reported.

bangladesh protests over job quotas. Image from youtube screenshot.
Bangladesh protests over job quotas. Image from youtube screenshot.

University students rallied against a policy reserving significant public sector jobs for war heroes’ relatives, women, ethnic minorities, and the disabled. Students argue these quotas favor certain groups unfairly and call for merit-based recruitment.

Violent Clashes

Violent clashes between anti-quota students and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) supporters have occurred in cities including Dhaka, Chittagong, and Rangpur. Incidents of brick-throwing, stick-wielding attacks, and police intervention with tear gas and rubber bullets have been reported.

Despite abolishing the quotas in 2018, a court order in June reinstated them, igniting the current wave of demonstrations. The government deployed 229 platoons of the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) nationwide to maintain law and order.

PM Hasina Calls For Patience

In her address to the nation on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for patience until the court’s verdict, scheduled for August 7. The United States issued a warning about the protests and closed its embassy in Dhaka.

As the situation remains volatile, students vow to continue their protests, demanding the permanent abolition of quotas and justice for those who have lost their lives.

coffins represent the dead bangladesh. Image from youtube screenshot.
Coffins represent the dead in Bangladesh protests. Image from youtube screenshot.

Initial report from AM Sakil Faizullah.

Alan Gray
Alan Gray
Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it's head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR