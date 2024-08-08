Bangladesh in Turmoil and Burning: Mass Exodus

Bangladesh is not only in turmoil but also burning! After the fall of Bangladesh’s national political party – Awami League (AL)-led Sheikh Hasina Wazed government in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, in order to survive, many citizens of that country want to flee to India in search of asylum. So-called mass agitators have burnt their homes, looted their properties, abused and molested female members of the many hamlets of Bangladesh. So, they are now in no condition to stay there. As a result of this, those Bangladeshi citizens, mostly Hindu community, have gathered at unfenced India Bangladesh International Border (IBIB) areas with a view to enter India.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 people from 100 to 150 hamlets, comprising three districts of Bangladesh – Dinajpur, Panchagarh and Thakurgaon, came to the international border point, to enter India through the porous international boundary, where only International Border Pillar (IBP)s mark the territories of the two nations.

Dhardhara-para area of International Border Village (IBV) Banagram under Panchagarh district of Bangladesh is one such place. On 7th August, 2024, in the afternoon, around 500 to 600 Bangladeshi nationals from IBVs – Dhamerghat, Dhardharapara, Sepaydighi, Piyadapara, Panidubi, Danakata, Phultala, Kaliaganj, Sardarpara, Patroipara and its adjacent interior village areas – Sundarpara, Banagram, Lahiripara, Dighalgram, Kajaldighi, Kazipara, Malainidighi, Daluadighi, Botoldanga, Boalmari-Baruni, Nazirganj, Bamandubi, Bakdokra, Kauyakhal, Barpatia under Panchagarh district of Bangladesh assembled near International Border Pillar Number (IBPN)-772. They appealed and requested to the International Frontier Border Guard (IFBG) – Border Security Force of India (BSFI) to allow them asylum in India.

But, as is routine, the BSFI did not allow them to enter India. Consequently, many Bangladeshi citizens are stuck at the international border’s zero-line area. Most of the people were standing and sitting in No-Man’s Land, where tea is cultivated. Initially, BSFI were trying to convince them, but when the people of Bangladesh not only denied or were unwilling to accept their words at that time BSFI called more personnel from their nearest International Border Out Post (IBOP)-Ganga to the spot.

When the BSFI saw that the situation became worse at that time, without spending much time they called even higher authority and informed their counterpart, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) officials, earlier known as – Bangladesh Rifles (BDR).

In this area there is no International Barbed Wire Border Fence (IBWBF). Those people waited there until night 11:00-pm to 11:30-pm.

42-year-old farmer Swapan Roy, from the IBV Kalitola area of Banagram, just one-and-half kilometres from the IBIB, disclosed a horrific situation in their hamlet and in surrounding village areas, “Our people received threats 24X7 like – not only to leave the country or face any kind of eventuality. So, in such a go-wild situation how will they live in their respective villages if there is no safety and security at all. And this is why our people need help from India.”

“Those Bangladeshi nationals, who are standing and sitting on the international boundary not only the inhabitants of IBVs but also so many citizens have come here, who even come from a distance around 40- to 50-kilometres away, where they are residing. Indeed, there are around 3,000 to 4,000 people belong to about 100s to 150 hamlets, comprising of three districts of Bangladesh – Dinajpur, Panchagarh and Thakurgaon, come to the aforesaid international border point, to enter India. Those people have gathered near IBVs of the international borderline – Lahiripara, Chirakuti and Dhotorapara, which have lied in between IBOPs of Bangladesh – Dhamerghat and Danakata of BGB, just opposite side of the Indian IBOP – Ganga is situated,” affirmed 47-year-old farmer Krishnapada Roy, who is also a member of 4- Kajaldighi-Kaliaganj Union Parishad of Panchagarh district and a resident of IBV Kalitola area of IBV-Banagram

Considering the present serious situation, scared 40-years-old housewife, Mukti Rani Roy of Kalitola area of IBV-Banagram narrated, “We cannot afford to stay at our houses. Last few days, we have spent sleepless nights and found no other ways, we have reached this international borderline with a view to enter India.”

Similar things recounted and said crying 38-year-old young housewife Arati Rani Roy, from the same village, in whose eyes only a glimpse of fear was visible, “Our chastity under threat from a section of violent cannibals. We can’t stay in our hamlets anymore. We all ran away with our life and honour in our hands, hoping to enter and to live India with honour, not only for myself but also with the entire community. Please help us and let us enter India and let us live … .”

45-years-old farmer Bhupal Roy of Baniapara of Panchagarh district, expressed, “Here in this international border spot, around 1,200 Bangladeshi nationals get together with a view to cross the IBIB to save their lives after 21st July, 2024 incident happened in Bangladesh and total breakdown or paralysis of the country’s social, political and security systems. What our friends and neighbours have revealed is 100 percent true. It is a fact that, how they will live in their respective villages if there is no safety and security at all. So, finding no other option, they have come to this international borderline and desperately sought help from India. We have even urged to BSFI that if they want, they can fire upon us and kill us, but we will not return to our house at all. The situation is very volatile, and it is beyond unimaginable. As a result of this, even up to midnight (between 11:30-pm to 12:30-am) our people are still standing here. Try to understand our situation … .”

Supporting the fact in this matter, sexagenarian Satyendra Roy, of IBV Dhadhara-Para of IBV-Daikhata in Jalpaiguri district in Indian State of West Bengal told, “A section of anti-social elements and the fanatic cadres of the Bangladesh Political Parties like – Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Bangladesh Jamat-e-Islami (BJEI) are doing all these kinds of chaos, atrocities and anarchy in their nation and targeted mostly Hindu people so that Hindu people can leave Bangladesh and grab their lands and property easily.”

Similarly another quinquagenarian denizen of nearest area Indian IVBs, Daikhata – Nazrul Islam said, “It is true that what Satyendra Roy said. Due to unrest of Bangladesh, around 1,500 Bangladeshi nationals, who have mostly belonged to Hindu community come here in this international border and are standing there, even near the bushes of the tea-gardens. But, the BSFI stop them entering Indian territory, so they couldn’t enter into this particular international border area. It is also true that the BSFI is trying to convince them to go back to their hamlets. However, the people of Bangladesh can say their problems more that why they come here and try to enter India. We can’t say more than that.”

However, in this milieu, one of the BSFI officials stated, “As ongoing unrest in Bangladesh on 7th August, 2024, at around 12:30-pm at about 300 Bangladeshi nationals of 8 hamlets, mostly Hindu community tried to infiltrate into the Indian Territory in the district of Jalpaiguri of Indian state of West Bengal.

The villagers belonged to IBVs – Banagram, Dhamerghat, Panidubi, Baniapara, Chirakuti, Lakhipara, Kathumari and Sunserpara of Panchagarh district of Bangladesh. Though those village areas are situated approximately 2 to 3 kilometres from the actual International Borderline (IB). Our troops of 93-Battalion (BN) of BSFI were already alert and active in this regard all along the international boundary. They acted promptly and immediately reached the international borderline and stopped the Bangladeshi citizens up to the IB.”

Another BSFI personnel, who was on duty on that day and didn’t want to disclose his identity, mentioned, “Later, when the crowd increased, sensing the situation the senior BSFI officers deployed more troops to adhere to zero infiltration. The Bangladeshi nationals were directed to return to their own houses. But, they didn’t follow the instructions and requests to the BSFI vehemently. Seeing this, the senior officers of BSFI communicated with the BGB officers. After that communication, the District Magistrate (DM) of Panchagarh district, chairman of Panchagarh and second in command of BGB reached the spot and made the people understand. Though, later, some Bangladeshi nationals returned to their hamlets, but it is also a fact that some of the Bangladeshi nationals were seen sitting at the ‘zero point’ in the late evening also.”

Another official of the BSFI further claimed, “Thus, the effort made by the BSFI troops of 93-BN foiled the infiltration of a huge number of Bangladeshi nationals. Still our senior officers are camping there and analysing the ongoing volatile situation. The BSFI without using any force, became successful to follow the Zero Infiltration Policy. This effort was very much appreciated by the nearby Indian villagers of IBVs.”

On the other hand, the BSFI intelligence sources also informed that the Jawan (soldiers) of the BSFI stopped about 120 to 140 Bangladeshi nationals, who were attempting to cross over to the Indian side from multiple locations in the North Bengal Sector. In one sector, it said, the BSFI and the BGB, as well as the local civil authorities, sent back to their nations around 30 to 35 Bangladeshi citizens, while on another sector, a group of Bangladeshi civilians approached to the Indo-Bangla International Boundary, causing a short commotion.

While in this serious matter, talking to the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate (DM) Shama Parveen over telephone, she informed, “The BSFI is patrolling and protecting the international border and we, the district administrations are also monitoring the situation round the clock. A high alert has already been issued all along the entire aforementioned international border areas. Surveillance has also been intensified at all the International Land Customs Station (ILCS)s.”

Meanwhile, after looking into this serious situation, a large number of Bangladeshi nationals were observed gathering near the IBIB in the afternoon in two sectors of the North Bengal areas of the West Bengal State, the BSFI officers held a meeting on 7th August, 2024, with inhabitants of IBV – Jaridharla and Doribos, which are situated and are separated from the rest of the Indian mainland by the International Border River (IBR) – Dharala, under Dinhata Subdivision of the Cooch Behar district in Indian State of West Bengal and close to the international border.

Looking at the severity of the situation BSFI has deployed additional security forces to cope with the situation effectively. Although, the aforementioned professional international border guard force is on a high alert mode since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina Wazed government in Bangladesh and the situation of the international border is looking better and under control and peaceful, but hugely tense, unstable and unpredictable. The possibility of mass exodus at any moment cannot be ruled out.

