Menu
Search
Subscribe
tariffs global instability. Image by Markus Winkler from Pixabay
Tariffs global instability. Image by Markus Winkler from Pixabay
South Asia
2 min.Read

China’s Old Wounds Resurface Amid Global Instability

Sushanta Roy
By Sushanta Roy

Shifting Global Instability

The world navigates a phase of economic uncertainty, largely influenced by the current U.S. Administration. Against this backdrop of global instability, China finds itself revisiting unresolved chapters of history that continue to shape its foreign and domestic stance.

Global trade has become increasingly fragile, with markets across continents reacting sensitively to geopolitical and financial turbulence. Nations like Singapore are taking preemptive steps to cushion their economies, all while working to maintain diplomatic equilibrium with the United States.

Tariffs and Tensions

Nowhere is the economic fallout more visible than in the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Tariff retaliation has reached a boiling point, with China’s reciprocal tariff rate on American goods rising to 134%.

The trade war is bleeding into broader diplomatic relations. A recent move by Beijing to restrict the entry of U.S. citizens into the Tibet Autonomous Region (Xizang) hints at deeper geopolitical undercurrents. It reflects lingering mistrust tied to past American involvement in Tibetan affairs following China’s 1950s annexation of the region.

tariffs global instability. Image by Markus Winkler from Pixabay
Tariffs global instability. Image by Markus Winkler from Pixabay

CIA’s Cold War Footprint

In response to China’s control over Tibet, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency covertly backed an armed Tibetan resistance group known as Chushi Gangdruk. The group, composed mainly of Khampa fighters from southern Tibet, was trained at a hidden facility in the Rocky Mountains of West Virginia.

Their mission began under the cover of night skies. After airlifting from Dhaka and Guwahati, the operatives parachuted into Tibet near the Sino-Bhutan border. There, they became a core part of the resistance against the People’s Liberation Army.

Dalai Lama’s Escape and Regional Fallout

Chushi Gangdruk operatives also played a critical role in escorting the 14th Dalai Lama to safety during his daring 1959 escape to India’s North East Frontier Agency (NEFA), now Arunachal Pradesh.

This escape, combined with the influx of Tibetan refugees through ancient trade and migration routes like Tsona Dzong to Bhairabkunda via Tashigong, exacerbated tensions between China and India. India’s acceptance of the Tibetan government-in-exile became one of the key flashpoints leading up to the Sino-Indian border war of 1962.

Chushi Gangdruk symbol flag with two swords on yellow. The backround-color symbolises Buddhism. One sword stands for fearlessness, the other burning and symbolises Manjushri's sword of wisdom. Public Domain by Hennix via Wikipedia.
Chushi Gangdruk symbol flag with two swords on yellow. The backround-color symbolises Buddhism. One sword stands for fearlessness, the other burning and symbolises Manjushri’s sword of wisdom. Public Domain by Hennix via Wikipedia.

Abandoned Allies

Despite their bravery, the Tibetan resistance fighters received limited support. Promised CIA weapons failed to reach them, leaving the Khampa volunteers vulnerable. Eventually, they were targeted by a pro-Chinese Tibetan militia made up of laborers sympathetic to Beijing.

Xi Jinping, @POTUS46Archive, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Xi Jinping, @POTUS46Archive, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Echoes of the Past in the Present

Today, the region sees a revival of old strategic moves under new guises amid economic global instability. Recent efforts to convert indigenous, animist communities in Arunachal Pradesh suggest a new kind of cultural buffer zone. If successful, such moves could prevent these tribes from falling under Chinese influence—or from cooperating with Chinese agendas.

This quiet maneuvering, possibly aligned with an emerging India-U.S.-Israel axis, highlights a modern geopolitical strategy rooted in Cold War-era tensions.

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Technology

Pundi AI is Bridging AI with Blockchain to Democratize Data

0
In the last decade, the two technological paradigms have...
Technology

Buy Smart, Pivot Fast: Two High-Probability Strategies to Dominate Crypto

0
Investors willing to try their hands at crypto assets...
Music

Judeo-Christian Ethos To Be Sung in Kraków, Poland

0
Judeo-Christian Ethos The outcome of the collaboration between religions is...
Crime

Doing Business in Mexico: Are Cartels Forcing American Companies to Pay Off Millions? Or Is It Media Hype?

0
The Mexican cartels and crooks gotta have their slice of the largest economic pies on the planet.
Latest Business

The Evolution and Impact of Payroll and Time & Attendance Systems in the UK

0
The machinery of business has always required efficient mechanisms...
Marketing

How to Efficiently Schedule Social Media Posts for Maximum Engagement

0
Struggling to get likes and shares on your social...
Books

Cady Whirlwind Looking for Her Missing Mom in Ann Dallman’s New YA Novel

0
Cady Whirlwind Thunder sets out on new adventures in...
Eurasia

Azerbaijan Reenters The Global Mediation Force

0
When one country turns hostile to another country and there is a need for them to conduct talks, a mediator steps in between the parties, moving back and forth between the mediation venue’s rooms conveying the negotiation messages.

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsPoliticsHealthLatest Business
Previous article
Pundi AI is Bridging AI with Blockchain to Democratize Data

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

Pundi AI is Bridging AI with Blockchain to Democratize Data

Technology 0
In the last decade, the two technological paradigms have...

Buy Smart, Pivot Fast: Two High-Probability Strategies to Dominate Crypto

Technology 0
Investors willing to try their hands at crypto assets...

Judeo-Christian Ethos To Be Sung in Kraków, Poland

Music 0
Judeo-Christian Ethos The outcome of the collaboration between religions is...

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.