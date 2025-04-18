Pundi AI is Bridging AI with Blockchain to Democratize Data

In the last decade, the two technological paradigms have had a scene-altering impact on how we should run our systems and what we can expect from them: decentralization, empowered by the advent of blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. While decentralization has helped make systems fairer, more rewarding, democratic, inclusive, and equitable, AI has made them far more efficient, fast, and cost-effective.

Pundi AI is a pioneering entity operating at the intersection of these two forces. It envisions decentralizing the recording of AI datasets created by humans, protecting data creators, generating more AI dataset-related job opportunities, and offering better services to users.

Founded on strong, robust values, the platform thrived and evolved, adding new capabilities and expanding its service jurisdiction consistently.

More than Seven Partnerships Within a Month

The rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem has realized the value Pundi AI

brings to the table, leading to securing more than seven partners across the Web3 AI space in only a month. These partners include the Numbers Protocol, T+Wallet, Monad, The Generative Beings, Twin3.ai, Blockchain at Yonsei, and Conflux Network.

Each partnership adds strength to Pundi AI’s proposition and helps it expand its coverage. Numbers Protocol, an open, decentralized network, for instance, helps Pundi AI enhance data authenticity and traceability on its Data Platform and Data Marketplace.

The collaboration with T+ Wallet, Hong Kong’s first licensed crypto wallet, enables over 100,000 users to perform data annotation tasks right within the wallet and earn Pundi AI tokens through a seamless Tag‑to‑Earn model.

Monad, the layer 1 blockchain with parallel execution capabilities and 10,000 TPS high throughput, would make Pundi AI conducive for decentralized AI development with robust, scalable infrastructure.

The Generative Beings is Asia’s largest community for generative AI founders and experts. A collaboration with it would empower Pundi AI to boost AI initiatives across Southeast Asia. Twin3.ai, a specialist in digital identity management, would enhance digital identity within Pundi AI’s ecosystem, strengthening data security and user verification, and laying the groundwork for a trusted digital environment.

Blockchain at Yonsei, a university student DAO dedicated to blockchain research and community building, would work with Pundi AI as a validator, while a strategic partnership with Pundi AI will help explore the incorporation of Pundi AI’s data solutions into Conflux’s high‑performance blockchain architecture, enabling decentralized AI applications with significantly improved performance.

While each of these collaborations helps Pundi AI grow, the platform is set to ensure that its benefits reach all.

Strengthening the Token: Supercharging the Ecosystem

With all these enhancements ongoing, Pundi AI has kept its focus steady on developing its coin, the fuel of the Pundi AI ecosystem.

In February 2025, Pundi AI rebranded $FX to $PUNDIAI. The rebranding involved a 100:1 reduction in token supply. As of January 2025, the maximum supply and the circulating supply were approximately 1.89 billion and 795 million, respectively. After the token upgrade, these were reduced to approx 18.9 million tokens and 7.95 million, respectively.

The reduction helped create scarcity, leading to an anticipated increase in value and market trust. The rebranding and upgrade were as seamless as they could be, with no action required from token holders with $FX tokens on centralized exchanges or those who held $FX on the Pundi AIFX Omnilayer, Pundi AI’s native network. Staked tokens remained eligible for rewards following the upgrade.

On March 1, 2025, Pundi AI was officially listed on Upbit, one of Korea’s largest crypto exchange platforms.

Bridging AI and Blockchain

Pundi AI’s performance remained strong throughout. It delivered on its promise of democratizing AI, making it accessible to as many people as possible rather than being controlled by a few big players.

“ We want to see Pundi AI become a foundry for AI data, providing users with the infrastructure they need for collecting, curating, and sharing high-quality AI training data”, Pundi AI’s founder Zac Cheah said.

Overall, with a leaner token supply, real-world integrations, and growing adoption across Web3, Pundi AI is turning its vision into infrastructure. By combining decentralized data, practical AI applications, and clear economic incentives, it’s building a system designed to scale; one where everyday users don’t just contribute to AI but actively earn from it.