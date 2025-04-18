Buy Smart, Pivot Fast: Two High-Probability Strategies to Dominate Crypto

Investors willing to try their hands at crypto assets often shy away at the last moment. The dilemma about the right investment strategies makes investors hesitant. Digital assets are evolved instruments. Yet, there are tested strategies that may result in favoured outcomes with high probability. Today, we discuss two strategies considered the best of the lot.

Invest In Undervalued Assets Already On Large Exchanges & Push For Chain Pivots

One way to make significant gains with modest investment is by identifying assets that are traded on well-known exchanges but are undervalued. Once the investor identifies such assets, they may push for chain pivots.

The bottleneck for an investor here is how to identify undervalued assets. There are multiple indicators. Start by checking a crypto team’s background, previous work, and transparency records. Projects backed by a team with a clear vision and a long-term roadmap with measurable interim milestones are the ones to go for.

Also, look for how frequently they engage in community interactions such as official updates, AMA sessions, or the release of development progress reports. Gauging community and social engagement parameters on social media platforms like Telegram, X, etc., also comes in handy.

To check how inherently robust a project is, one may look into its real-world utility and efficiency parameters. Does the project come with an innovative financial solution? Does it offer unique technology? Are its transactions fast and efficient? It is crucial to factor in a project’s technological finesse and efficiency. It may have a great value proposition, but its blockchain has to handle it efficiently.

Finally, one has to look into some trading parameters like daily trading volume, liquidity, and token dynamics. Not all undervalued, low-market-cap projects are recipes for growth. Differentiation has to be made through prudent means.

Now, ascertaining all these might be beyond the capacity and capability of a regular investor. There are platforms like Coin Terminal that facilitate effective early investing. When selecting projects that have very strong chances of making it big, Coin Terminal puts in well-structured, organized efforts to not only assess the potential of secondary liquidity of the token being offered but also considers the narrative, the project’s marketing and distribution resources, and community growth measures.

With platforms like Coin Terminal available in the ecosystem, it is now possible for investors to go for another strategy that takes it a notch higher. It involves identifying projects with strong fundamentals that can adapt to current market trends and capitalize on them quickly.

Ride Hot Narratives With Fast Pivots

But, how does a regular retail investor get into an early-stage sale and capitalize on it? Presales and early access opportunities are often limited to big investors like Binance Labs, Samsung NEXT, or Arthur Hayes.

A regular retail investor presumes that the barriers to entry would be too high. He would need to make a big investment, have strong risk-taking abilities, and have well-organized resources to single out the potential winner. Again, courtesy of platforms like Coin Terminal, this is not the case.

Through Coin Terminal, a retail investor can now join the same pre-sales as crypto’s biggest funds. The platform does not require investors to stake a launchpad token like other platforms. An investor can opt into any sale. The platform would play for the ticket. The investor’s job is to keep track of the token list and claim the tokens by paying for tickets only when the performance is satisfactory.

The platform gives the chance to ride hot narratives, which were previously limited to big-shot investing funds. Coin Terminal’s traction stands testimony to its value proposition. More than 520K participants have leveraged the platform so far, with total value distributed surpassing US$65 million. The average ROI from Coin Terminal’s launchpad has been 866%.

The launchpad also serves as a trackable repository of high-potential projects with hot narratives. For instance, it helped raise funds for Wave, an AI trading platform officially backed by the SUI Foundation and named the winner of the SUI Global Hackathon. Immediately before that, it helped raise funds for Slingshot, a Roblox AI Game Launcher, with high-profile lead investors, such as DCG, Dragonfly Capital, Animoca Brands, and more. Practically, the list is endless.

Altogether, the crypto ecosystem is all set to reward investors. One has to know the right route to follow and the right platform to adopt as a helping hand. Identifying high-potential, inherently robust projects and betting big on them is possible, and such strategies would yield results with the highest probability.