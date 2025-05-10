Smoke, Screens & Sacrifice: The War That Was Never Ours

Once again, two nuclear-armed nations start a war, trade missiles, media headlines, and miseries. India claims bold precision strikes under the grand label of “Operation Sindoor.” Pakistan counters with a claim of shooting down jets and defending sovereignty.



The noise is loud. The truth – like always – is buried under layers of flags, footage, and fear. Both countries have made claims. And both claims are, at this point, unverifiable beyond doubt.

That in itself is telling. What is clear is that the script was predictable.

War of Distraction

As I had warned days ago – this drama serves only one purpose: to distract the people. To give the masses two cheap highs – one from a supposed military triumph, the other from nationalist vengeance – so they forget their hunger, their joblessness, their broken justice, their violated daughters, their stolen votes.

It is the oldest trick in the book, played yet again.



Tit-For-Tat Attacks

And in this circus, two ghosts now haunt the region. In Pakistan, Imran Khan – once the most popular leader of the decade – is quietly being erased from memory. The world barely flinches as he rots in solitary confinement, with torture rumors floating like smoke.

Meanwhile, India gets its cricket-match high – another adrenaline rush served up by AI-generated videos and fiery hashtags. A win each. A show well-played. And the crowd roars.

But it is, as always, a loss for the people. Seventy-seven years after partition, both nations claim independence. Yet neither is free. Democracy has been reduced to a word printed on banknotes and banners.

In Pakistan, dynasties of the Sharifs and Bhuttos rotate through corridors of power like family furniture – there is no parallel in the world. In India, one party has swallowed every institution whole. Minorities are scapegoated. Journalists jailed. Women beaten into silence.

It is the same tale on both sides. The only difference is the flag. The Singapore Prime Minister said it best by pointing out that half of Indian parliament is convicts. At least the same on the other side too.

War Against The People

What we now see is not a war between India and Pakistan. It is a war by both regimes against their own people.

Every missile fired was paid for by a citizen who can’t afford milk. Every “win” declared is a distraction from the real war – against lawlessness, against tyrants in parliament, against an elite that uses religion, caste, and fear to cling to power.

Today’s establishment in Pakistan may not want another “hero” like Bhutto.

But the people? They don’t need another hero. They need truth. They need electricity, safety, dignity – and they need to realize that every time the drums of war beat, their own children pay the price.

This escalation may already be over. India got its photo-op. Pakistan got its reply. The people got fooled – again. And both governments got away with crimes – again.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

People Want To Live

There are good people, decent people, across both borders – teachers, mothers, truck drivers, young activists, forgotten dreamers – who see through the fog. They know the real enemy is not Hindu or Muslim, Indian or Pakistani.

It is those who profit from our division. It is those who hijack religion and wave the flag while they loot, lie, and leave.

To the people, I say: wake up. Speak up. Stand up.

This war ends the day we say, not in our name.

Watching The Future Slip Away

The next 15 days will shape headlines. But what they do to our hearts – that will decide the fate of the region.

The world may be watching. But our children are watching too. They deserve a future without war. And without the puppeteers who keep faking it.