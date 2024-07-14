BREAKING NEWS – Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Shot, Injury Minor

Donald Trump Shot At

In the early minutes, it is difficult to separate facts from rumors but it sounded like multiple gunshots while Mr. Trump was speaking he turned his head to the right and dropped immediately to the ground as did numerous people in the crowd and as the Secret Service evacuation detail swarmed over the candidate it was clear that there was blood on his face.

Mr. Trump Stunned but Defiant.

Mr. Trump appeared to be stunned but defiant thrusting his fist in the air as he was being forced toward the evacuated vehicle.

Some eyewitnesses or claimed eyewitnesses said that several people were shot with one dead. However, that is entirely unverified a few minutes after the event which is being shown on multiple live news shows.

Local DA at the Trump Rally Says Shooter Was Killed

The local district attorney for the Butler PA area tells the news that the alleged or suspected shooter was killed.

Initial reports were that Mr. Trump was nicked in the ear but other reports a few minutes later suggested that the blood on his face was minimal and therefore he may have been splattered from an injury to a bystander.

However, the video of the event shows Mr. Trump immediately reaching for his ear which seems to indicate that he did not suffer from mere blood spatter but was shot or was struck by something, either a bullet or some splatter material from one of the shot spectators.

The local DA is now telling the media that one spectator is deceased and a second one is in critical condition.

That information is as of approximately two hours after the event which was covered live.

At the Trump Rally a Doctor Gave a Live Interview.

A spectator, a doctor, who carried the deceased individual to behind the bleachers told NBC that the man was shot in the head and died instantly.

The same doctor said that multiple family members of the killed spectator were near him when he was killed.

He also told NBC Live that he saw Mr. Trump get shot instead of merely suffering blood spatter.

Although the man seemed extremely helpful and honest, Newsblaze had no way to verify his story.

His account was entirely consistent with official reports.

The shooting comes 16 days after the Biden-Trump debate.