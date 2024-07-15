Dehumanization And Carelessness Lead to Assassination Attempt

The shooting of Donald Trump is the result of years of dehumanization of the Republican camp by his “democratic” opponents. The assassination attempt failed, but it was very close.

Biden’s entire campaign was built on the idea that Trump is the absolute evil, a new Hitler who cannot be put in the White House again at any cost. And there are always those who think to carry it out, stopping Trump by all means, that’s the power of incitement.

Trump opened the eyes of the American people to the schemes and scams that are so prevalent in Washington DC. That means they were exposed and could not continue enjoying the schemes and scams from which they benefited for decades.

Biden’s rhetoric, even in his recent press conference, was dangerous: “Trump is a threat to our democracy.” Threat is a triggering word to a person who hates Trump especially if that person is capable of doing evil evil.

“Trump is a threat to the American people,” is very dangerous rhetoric for people who think they are threatened and are brainwashed to buy this propaganda at wholesale.

Biden said: “Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation. He is a threat to our freedom. He is a threat to our democracy, literally a threat to everything America stands for.”

Here is what Joe Biden said on June 29th 2024 in Remarks by President Biden at a Campaign Reception | East Hampton, NY. (official White House transcript)

“Let me close with this. Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation. That is not hyperbole. He’s a threat to our freedom. He’s a threat to our democracy. He is literally a threat to the America that we stand for.” – Joe Biden.



It appears that the secret service failed their job. They were stationed on rooftops around the rally parameters and should have easily seen this gunman situated on a warehouse rooftop nearby at a lower height than their own positions. Did they do a bad job or was it deliberate oversight?

Also it is said that the Trump campaign security apparatus have been asking for more Secret Service personnel to be present at his rallies for which they did not receive cooperation.

Trump was lucky; 1-2 more inches and the bullet would have entered his head and the outcome could have been disastrous. The shot at Donald Trump nicked his right ear and would have been worse had he not moved his head slightly to the left a fraction of a second earlier.

Security Theatre, Not Actual Security

In the near-miss assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, July 13, 2024, perhaps God protected Trump. It was indeed Divine Providence, and by extension also the American Republic’s Divine Providence.

The medal for best performance is certainly not going to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the overrated Secret Service, or any of the Deep State apparatus. The only benefactors from Trump’s death would have been Washington’s domestic Deep State Democrats and US foreign enemies.

Amateur Assassination Attempt

Yet, it wasn’t a highly trained assassin who so easily penetrated the so-called security of a Presidential Protective Detail umbrella. Rather, a young 20-year-old who openly and in broad daylight walked across an open field carrying a rifle while witnesses pulled off the alarm bell that was ignored by the security umbrella.

This young punk climbed to a warehouse rooftop, took a sniper’s position and positioned his rifle only 200 yards away from Trump’s lectern. He was able to fire 8 to 10 shots aiming at Trump’s head. Luckily he hit Trump in his upper earlobe rather than through the ear and into his brain, only because, I guess, God protected Trump whose healthy reflex moved his head slightly, then whisked him to the ground.

The level of security at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was appalling. This is the nature of the US “Security Theater” as we have learned of such from past cases. Frankly, all federal agencies’ performance is sluggish at best. If they moved any slower, they’d be going backwards, is the political theater common buzzwords.

America shouldn’t be settling for a clown-show when the world is getting more and more dangerous by the day, ready for an explosion of some sort.

The sniper killed Crooks 18 seconds after his first shot.

We need to be truthful to ourselves. All federal agencies expend more effort to make it appear they’re doing something to justify their budget. Or, they are covering up for actions they should not be doing, rather than performing their actual work mission in good faith and at best performance.

What’s With The Secret Service?

The Secret Service, subordinated to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is subject to this same bureaucratic malaise. Both are headed by persons unfit for the job and are weaponized against loyal American citizens.

It therefore should not be surprising that Trump’s security umbrella was all for show. It had many security failures and some in Washington, including ‘X’ former Twitter platform owner Elon Musk are already calling for the resignation of Kimberly Cheatle, the Secret Service Director.

The much-vaunted Secret Service has been so many times dysfunctional, staffed by personnel with questionable behavior.

There have been many cover-ups and much money has been put into PR to cover their faulty behavior while urgently needed reforms were not implemented.

It is now being revealed that Alejandro Mayorkas, US Secretary of Homeland Security, allegedly, several times denied Trump’s campaign requests to strengthen Trump’s security umbrella. It reminds me of Trump’s January 6, 2021 call for the National Guard help that was rejected.

Though people who did not attend the rally spotted the shooter making his way to his selected shooting position called for caution, the security umbrella did not follow the warning.

One hopes that once security had been alerted to the situation, the reaction would have been swift, effective and efficient. This did not happen, while this seems to be systemic in the American “Security Theater” mindset.

The facts are mounting that the majority of crimes in progress are spotted by alert citizens and are routinely ignored by the law enforcement apparatus until after a calamity occurs.

Robert Kennedy’s Security Requests Rejected

The Trump Campaign are not the only ones whose security requests were ignored. Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy asked for security and was rejected at least five times.

Letters requesting Secret Service protection for Kennedy were dated July 8, 2023; August 14, 2023; October 25, 2023; January 2, 2024; and March 1st, 2024. Mayorkas’ HHS rejected every request.

There Are Questions to Be Asked

Were there agents patrolling areas to avoid people congregating and being in a position from where they could have penetrated the rally area in some way, like gunshots, from outside its boundaries?

Should there have been Secret Service counter-snipers positioned on all rooftops in the vicinity of the rally area?

Were there drones scouting the rally area and its surroundings? A drone could have certainly spotted an unauthorized person with a rifle lounging on a rooftop so close to Trump’s lectern position.

Was the security umbrella too slow to react?

Were the secret security agents so unprepared, they seemed rather baffled and for too many crucial seconds before they reacted?

Why was there no check on those rooftops, especially now it is known the Secret Service identified those rooftops as a possible security risk?

How did Crooks get to the building undetected by law enforcement?

How did he scale the building undetected?

How did he get in position and remain there undetected several minutes before the speech.

Did HHS use minimal coverage for the event?

Did security for President Trump have a failure option?

Is Our Society Safe?

People going to work this coming Monday morning should be thinking that if the Secret Service can’t or won’t protect President Trump, how safe are they?

It could be that nobody is coming to protect us, the people. We are on our own. We could be living in an era in which we are dangerously unsafe and we are as safe as could be when we position ourselves in the safest zone possible.

Many called it divine providence for Trump, for his family, for millions of supporters, and for the American people. If Trump was badly hurt or worse, and the assassination attempt succeeded, the sharp division between the right and left in the country could have led to an outbreak of something very serious.

Perhaps even civil war. Everyone should cool down the rhetoric and the lawfare.