Alexander James Rodriguez Releases ‘Holiday in L.A’ for UNICEF

Actor and recording artist Alexander James Rodriguez is releasing his latest song ‘Holiday in L.A’ on November 6 on all digital platforms in support of UNICEF USA, the world’s largest children’s humanitarian organization working to provide children with safe, clean drinking water, health care, education, emergency relief and more.*

The thirteen-year-old, who was first introduced to the original Band of Merrymakers song during his 5th grade Holiday Show performance, has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe, to raise vital funds for children worldwide. The upbeat and exciting charity Christmas song was recorded in North Hollywood, where the tween corralled his closest friends to sing on the chorus and backing vocals.

“As a young person working in the entertainment industry, I want to use my voice and platform to give back to children less fortunate around the world,” stated Rodriguez. “Raising money through my music for UNICEF is just one of the ways I hope to make a difference to children in need, and not just for the Holidays. Please join me and contribute whatever you can. Together we can make a difference one child at a time.”

The SAG-AFTRA actor and independent recording artist recorded his first three original records at age twelve during the COVID-19 Los Angeles lockdown between school zoom classes. His debut single, ‘My Crew’ released in July, followed by ‘Your Smile’ and ‘Up To You’ were produced by seasoned record producer Laney Stewart.

Alexander’s charity song ‘Holiday in L.A’ will release November 6 on all digital streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal, and DEEZER.

To learn more and donate visit: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/alexander-james-rodriguez

About Alexander James Rodriguez

Alexander is best known for his British voice-over work on the popular animated series Bee and Puppycat as Cardamon. Other acting credits include the 2020 Golden-Globe winner and Academy-nominee Missing Link, Lance Kinsey’s feature-film All-Stars, and Flock of Four, directed by Greg Caruso. The tween has also appeared in various national TV commercials and print campaigns. For more information follow www.instagram.com/iamajrodriguez

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children’s lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief, and more. UNICEF USA supports UNICEF’s work through fundraising, advocacy, and education in the United States. Together, we are working toward the day when no children die from preventable causes and every child has a safe and healthy childhood. For more information, visit unicefusa.org. For more information, contact [email protected]. *UNICEF does not endorse any brand, product, or service.