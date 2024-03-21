iPOP! Adds Courtney Stewart and German Morales to Leadership

Famed Talent Development and Entertainment Company iPOP! adds Industry Leaders Courtney Stewart and German Morales to its 2024 Expansion Strategy

iPOP!, the leading talent development and entertainment company that has been at the helm of discovering new talent for over 20 years, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Courtney Stewart as Vice President of Business Development and German Morales as Vice President of Industry Relations.

Present of iPOP! Kirsten Poulin remains steadfast in her role, providing strategic direction and leadership to the organization, while Ron Patterson, Founder of iPOP!, will transition into an advisory role to support the company’s continued evolution.

“I am honored to welcome Courtney Stewart and German Morales, both longtime supporters of iPOP! to the forefront of our ever-expanding business,” stated Patterson. “Both have cutting-edge ideas and incredible industry relationships that will bring significant opportunities for growth and expansion. Together, with iPOP! President Kirsten Poulin, this powerhouse team will make groundbreaking progress for new undiscovered and emerging talent.”

Echoing Patterson’s sentiments, Poulin stated, “The entire iPOP! organization is excited to grow and expand with the addition of Ms. Stewart and Mr. Morales. We are looking forward to this future and honoring the past.”

Courtney Stewart, a Founding Member of iPOP!, is the driving force and visionary leader behind successful talent agency, NYLA Talent. With her new VP role at iPOP!, Stewart will spearhead initiatives to forge key partnerships, strengthen business relationships, and contribute to the overall expansion of iPOP! globally.

Distinguished talent manager German Morales at MGMT Artists, will focus his new tenure on fostering collaborations with stakeholders, industry partners, and influential figures. With his connections and expertise, Morales will play a pivotal role in strengthening iPOP!’s industry presence.

As part of the 2024 expansion strategy, and strengthening the iPOP! experience this summer, the team have added new acting coaches from major studios Disney and Nickelodeon, as well as top fashion models coaching tomorrow’s runway supermodels. Boasting a network of over 150 SAG-AFTRA franchised agents and casting directors, iPOP! is dedicated to creating industry relationships that can make a positive and progressive impact on the future of emerging talent.

The next iPOP! event will be held June 28 – July 2, 2024, in Southern California. To learn more, visit www.ipopla.com.

About iPOP!

iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. For over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over thirty different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow. The list of iPOP! alumni is impressive, including some of the biggest names in entertainment today like Ariana Grande, Jacob Batalon, Garret Hedlund, Olivia Holt, Davis Cleveland, and Madelaine Pesch. However, iPOP! is focused on helping every performer who attends the event achieve their dreams of being discovered.