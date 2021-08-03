Leo Oliva Launches ‘An Actors Guide to: Building Success’ IGTV Series

Award-winning actor, writer and producer, Leo Oliva has joined the slew of international celebrity speakers by launching his special ‘An Actors Guide to: Building Success’ IGTV series to help motivate and guide fellow actors, using his own knowledge, as they navigate the acting process and beyond.

The initial 12-episode weekly motivation guide will take viewers through the Cuban-American’s own suitcase of experiences kicking off with ‘Build Your Self,’ a look at defining who you want to be and building that version of you. ‘Build Your Knowledge,’ an episode dedicated to learning through script reading and biographies. The importance of structure with ‘Build Your Routine,’ and getting into a daily vibe so you can stay focused and motivated. Leo then moves on to ‘Build Your Craft,’ ‘Build Your Network’, ‘Build Your Confidence’, ‘Build Your Happiness’, ‘Build Your Arsenal’, covering headshots, reels, and gear, as well as other things contributing to your arsenal. The final four in the series include, ‘Build Your Team’, ‘Build Your Resilience’, ‘Build Your Travel Kit’, and finally ‘Know Your Worth!’

“Coming up I always found myself looking for a path that would help me achieve the career I wanted. As I get closer to that moment in my life, I find myself wanting to reach back and offer up some of the knowledge I’ve gained on my journey in an attempt to help those looking to make a life out of their dreams. I want to offer a guide based on personal experiences on how to succeed at what we love.”

The new ‘An Actors Guide to: Building Success’ IGTV series with Leo Oliva launches Friday August 6, 2021.

To find out more follow him at: https://www.instagram.com/theleooliva/ and visit his IMDb at: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2984730/