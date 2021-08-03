‘Love Is Not Love’ Releases August 17

Written, directed, and produced by Stephen Keep Mills, ‘Love Is Not Love‘ stars Alejandra Gollas, Louise Martin, Tonya Cornelisse, Russell Simpson, Cameron Tagge, and Stephen Keep Mills. It is releasing on all digital streaming platforms on August 17th, 2021.

In this Romance of fantasy, Fate, and yearning, impressive rear-screen projection and pearly black and white cinematography take you into the heart of New York City. It’s early December and everyone is talking about something. Their lives. But, no, something more. Love. They are in the hunt for love. Why? Because they haven’t found it and because they haven’t found it, they imagine it. They make it into a myth and chase the myth instead. And that is not love. Meet Frank. Frank’s not young. Meet Reyna. Reyna is young. They become lovers, but Frank winds up back at the fragile altar of his 30-year marriage to Paula. Who’d he pick? Two Irish Construction Workers dig for the answer in the myth of Tristan and Isolde. Do we make our own choices or does Fate do it for us? And in the meantime, all we have is the Chase in this ever-clash between the erotic and the domestic, between myth and mortality, between you and the one you’re still looking for.

‘Love Is Not Love’ continues to triumph on the festival circuit and to exhibit a wide appeal, screening in 109 festivals in 22 countries, winning 125 awards across all categories, and garnering 39 nominations. An audience sample puts it this way: “Fellini goes to Bergman’s house for a dinner served by Bunuel, a dessert by Samuel Beckett, and an after-dinner cognac poured by Woody Allen. Cigars by Antonioni. Wong Kar-wai adjusts the lights.

‘Love Is Not Love’ releases on August 17, 2021 on all digital platforms via Random Media.