Trump 2020 A Man vs. a Movement

I am voting for Freedom vs. Marxism/Leninism: Leninism in Contemporary America

The list is long and it reminds you that President Donald Trump got us out of the Paris Accord farce, the Pacific trade scam, and re-negotiated NAFTA. He opened our eyes to the Washington D.C. deep-state-swamp that must be drained. He stood by us, we, the people, against those who were supposed to represent us and they do not!

We are on the doorstep of making up our minds. Is it to live with freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness or, are we going to allow the REVOLUTION to take our country over and away from us, INCLUDING our FREE WILL!

When I hear people question me, ‘so, you are voting for President Trump to be reelected?’; my answer is simply NO! I am voting to preserve our republic and President Trump was put here, by providence, to lead the movement to SAVE OUR REPUBLIC.

Where my vote will go:

To SAVE our Republic system.

To SAVE the ‘First Amendment’ and our freedom of speech much of which has been stolen from us already.

To SAVE our Freedom of Speech and be allowed to express an opinion, now censored by Big-Tech and social media platform ‘fact checkers.’

To SAVE the ‘Second Amendment’ and our right to defend ourselves; my right to defend myself, my family, the right to be safe in times of peril.

To SAVE the structure and the future of the Supreme Court so it can continue protecting Justice in the land and protect our Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

To help SAVE our judicial system; help to continue appointing Federal Judges who respect our Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

To help SAVE our country from judicial political activism. SAVE the practice of applying justice according to the Constitution, not political preference.

To SAVE the voting system, the Electoral College.

To SAVE our Freedom of Religion.

To help SAVE the police force; bring back respect for the police force and thus return law and order to our land.

To help SAVE the might of our military.

To SAVE our troops from fighting endless wars. Bring our patriotic boys and girls home from foreign lands and end America’s involvement in foreign conflicts that have nothing to do with our country’s interests.

To help SAVE the dignity of our veterans who risked their lives and have fought for our Republic so the American people preserve their freedoms.

To SAVE the world from unnecessary wars; continue peace talks wherever possible, including the continuation of Middle East stabilization and peace talks.

To help SAVE our country from foreign infiltration; have secured borders and stop illegal immigration.

To SAVE our jobs. End outsourcing our manufacturing and jobs to other countries

To SAVE our future generations; for the unborn to have the opportunity to be born, live, and enjoy the exceptional life this Republic offers to all.

To help SAVE our society from human trafficking that includes the trafficking of children.

To SAVE our country’s prosperity, the continued growth of the 401K retirement plan and the strength of the stock market.

To SAVE the respect for our flag and national anthem from the disrespect of the Democratic Party and its followers.

To SAVE our country from destroying itself. To SAVE our country from self–forfeiture.

To SAVE the future of our REPUBLIC, my Country, and thus give our today’s children the same or better country we inherited from our parents. To SAVE the FUTURE.

To SAVE our REPUBLIC from the Democrat Party revolutionary forces that TELL US they intend to destroy our exceptional way of life which no other nation has ever experienced.

To SAVE our FREEDOMS, LIBERTY, and the RIGHT to pursue the utmost of HAPPINESS today, tomorrow, and in the near and far future.

Are you voting like and with me?