Joe Biden and the Military Industrial Complex

By
Alan Gray
-

Military Industrial Complex Wants Change

The Military Industrial Complex must love Joe Biden, because Biden and Obama started and left several wars unfinished for them. They hate Trump because he only built up the military for protection and only ordered the use of a few consumables.

For the same reason, the neocons love Biden too. They only like warmongers, not a peaceful America or Americans.

Joe Biden and the Military Industrial Complex. NewsBlaze cartoon.
Joe Biden and the Military Industrial Complex. Cartoon by NewsBlaze.

John Kerry has been telling anyone who would listen ( Laurence O’Donnell, and the DNC for example) that he loves the troops. He loves them so much that he wants to send them back to war against anyone who doesn’t fit his model of subservience. He also wants to fill other countries with US troops, possibly so the war machine can make more weapons and bombs.

Neocon Bill Kristol, a Democrat who changed to a republican to boost the war effort has been a rabid never-Trumper because Trump uses diplomacy rather than violence. Now he is a Democrat, and apparently Democrat voters love him because he’s attacking their nemesis. That will only last until Democrats stop creating more hegemony around the world.

Voters Tricked?

Democrat voters and Republicans who hate Trump think Biden is their man, but uncle Joe is obviously a sock puppet to be controlled by the machinery of hidden government. It could be these voters have been tricked into supporting the military industrial complex against its enemy Donald Trump. Either that or they too long for the return of endless wars and their politicians peddling influence for their own benefit.

Cleverly, the Democrat politicians have pushed their voters to vote early, so most of the evidence coming out now of bad actions by their side will matter. It is too late – they have cast their vote, and now they have chosen to side with the war and influence machine.

Joe Biden and his family have extensive hidden relationships with companies controlled by foreign countries. He has lied about this, but most of the media have not yet covered this, only the New York Post.

Democrat Voters are being shielded from the truth by the mainstream media, twitter and facebook, and they are not looking to learn anything about the truth.

They don’t even care.

Bernie Bros

Bernie Bros will not be happy, and neither will AOC fans. They think they’re getting peace, tranquility and a Green New Deal with Biden. But all they will get is more war and empty words.

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

