Renovo Area Outreach Holds DJ Dance

On Saturday, October 28th, the Renovo Area Outreach provided ninety-eight area children and approximately twenty parents and grandparents to a Halloween DJ Dance held at the Renovo Fire & EMS located on 11th and Huron, Renovo, Pennsylvania.

Costumes and Dancing

Area children dressed in a variety of costumes and danced to the beat of Absolut Sound (Brandon Myers) and DB Sound (Dan Barth), as they enjoyed pizza, potato chips, pretzels, drinks, cupcakes, and candy, as well as a large variety of party favors; wristbands, stickers, tattoos, spider rings, glow sticks and light-up tubes.

The group received positive feedback from the community, as parents and grandparents shared their well wishes and gave thanks for a job well done. The outreach program hopes to provide more free events to area children in the Spring.

Community Resources

The tax-exempt non-profit organization spent the summer raising money to utilize the community’s resources to keep drugs out of children’s hands by implementing programs that include substance abuse prevention. Activities will fluctuate from communication campaigns, hosting drug-free social events, and offering educational training courses for youth and parents, specifically designed to address risk and protective factors for substance abuse. These activities are intended to address risk factors and promote protective measures, creating strong relationships with trusted adults.

Self-Help

In addition to area youth, board member Robby Probst said the group plans to utilize local resources to help those struggling with addiction. They hope that implementing self-help programs like Narcotics Anonymous, which hosts weekly meetings at God’s House and Family Ministry will allow those struggling with addiction to begin their journey to recovery.

Another recommendation by board member Terri Probst is the Lycoming/Clinton West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission provides support and resources tailored to each person’s specific needs.

Renovo Area Outreach

1The Renovo Area Outreach members consist of Robby Probst, Terri Probst, Kay Young, Dave Young, Jeremiah Wilson, Terri Hough, and Donna Kshir.