It Is Good to Die for Our Country – March 1, 1920 Vs. October 30, 2023

Die For Our Country – Then and Now

“It is good to die for our country” is a popular saying and slogan in Israeli culture, based on the last words of Joseph Trumpeldor, according to the testimonies of those who were present. Other testimonies claimed that due to his injuries when he was asked how he felt Trumpeldor said: “Not bad, it’s worth dying for the Land of Israel,” or “Nothing, it’s worth dying for the Land.”

Trumpeldor was one of the exemplary men and a Zionist leader at the beginning of the 20th century, and following his injury and death in the Battle of Tel Hai, the slogan gained great resonance.

“If to die then only like this” is the chilling testament of Roy Dewey.

Roi Daoui, 20-years-old at his death, was a platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Tzabar Battalion, Givati Brigade. He fell in the northern Gaza Strip, during an operation along with 12 other fighters. They were there in response to the Hamas terrorist attack on 7th October 2023.

On his cell phone was found a chilling farewell letter that he wrote to his family members, “If to die then just like this, I don’t regret anything.”

Roi Daoui fell on Monday, October 30, 2023, in the Swords of Iron War between Israel and Hamas. Roi wrote a farewell letter that was discovered after his fall in his own WhatsApp chat group.

Roi’s Farewell

In his letter, Roi opens with words of love for his family: “Father, Mother, Nitzani, Eden and Tomer, I love you, you were the best there is, if to die then only like this, I hope we will wipe out Gaza before this (the note) reaches you, I regret nothing.”

“I had the best military service you could ask for with the sweetest I could have, lion warriors, whom I had the privilege to command. Liel’s way is with us here as well, the smile rises at every possible moment, to see everyone who is here is the Land of Israel for which I am doing this.”

“My friends, thank you for who you are, I am who I am because of you”

“Let them continue to refuse to show up for reserve service, in the meantime we are entering Gaza.”

And here Roi turns to his beloved and strengthens her: “My beloved Nitzani, you are my little angel. Thank you for the time with you and for everything you taught me, you are a champion, believe in yourself. Be strong for me. You will be the best goldsmith in the world.”

Then Roi turns to his parents: “Mom and Dad, when they don’t want to drive me crazy they don’t call. You were everything I could have wished for myself and more. Promise me one thing that Mom will continue to go to Hapoel’s [soccer] games but with you [dad] this time!”

And finally Roi says goodbye to his older brothers and asks them to be strong: “My beloved Eden and Tomer, there aren’t many connections like ours, you were a safe place for me for everything, an example and role model of big brothers. Teach everyone a lesson and just get stronger from everything.”

There are always many questions and countless perplexities. But sometimes, you just can’t ask questions that don’t have an answer.

May the memory of Roi Daoui be blessed. May the memory of all the Israeli soldiers who fell in battles be blessed.

טוב למות בעד ארצנו ב-1 במרץ 1020 ובאוקטובר 30, 2023

“טוב למות בעד ארצנו” היא אמרת כנף וסיסמה בתרבות הישראלית, המבוססת על דבריו האחרונים של יוסף טרומפלדור, לפי עדויות הנוכחים. עדויות אחרות אמרו שכששאלו אותו עקב פציעותיו כיצד הוא מרגיש טרומפלדור ענה: “לא נורא, כדאי למות בשביל ארץ-ישראל,” או, “אין דבר, כדאי למות בעד הארץ.”

טרומפלדור היה אחד מאנשי המופת והמנהיגים הציוניים בראשית המאה ה-20, ובעקבות פציעתו ומותו בקרב תל חי זכתה הסיסמה לתהודה רבה.

“אם למות אז רק ככה” הצוואה המצמררת של רועי דאוי.

רועי דאוי, בן 20 בנופלו, מפקד כיתה בגדוד צבר בגבעתי, של צבא הגנה לישראל נפל בצפון רצועת עזה בעת פעילות מבצעית בצפון רצועת עזה יחד עם עוד 12 לוחמים. בטלפון הנייד שלו נמצא מכתב פרידה מצמרר שכתב לבני משפחתו “אם למות אז רק ככה, אני לא מתחרט על כלום”

רועי דאוי נפל ביום שני, אוקטובר 30, 2023, במלחמת חרבות ברזל בין ישראל וחמאס. רועי כתב מכתב פרידה שהתגלה לאחר נפילתו בקבוצת ווטסאפ של עצמו.

במכתבו פותח רועי במילות אהבה למשפחתו: “אבא, אמא, ניצני, עדן ותומר, אני אוהב אתכם, הייתם הכי טובים שיש, אם למות אז רק ככה, מקווה ששיטחנו את עזה לפני שזה מגיע אליכם, אני לא מתחרט על כלום.”

“היה לי את השירות הכי טוב שאפשר לבקש עם הסוף הכי מתוק שיש יש לי, לוחמים אריות זכות לפקד עליהם. דרכו של ליאל איתנו גם פה, החיוך עולה בכל רגע אפשרי, לראות את כל מי שנמצא פה זו ארץ ישראל שלמענה אני עושה את זה.”

“חברים שלי, תודה על מי שאתם אני מי שאני בזכותכם”

“שימשיכו לסרב למילואים, בינתיים אנחנו נכנס לעזה.”

וכאן פונה רועי לאהובתו ומחזק אותה: “ניצני אהובה שלי, את המלאך הקטן שלי. תודה על הזמן איתך ועל כל מה שלימדת אותי, את אלופה, תאמיני בעצמך. תהיי חזקה בשבילי. את תהיי הצורפת הכי טובה בעולם.”

ורועי פונה להוריו: ” אמא ואבא, שלא רוצים לשגע אותי אז הם לא מתקשרים, הייתם כל מה שיכולתי לאחל לעצמי ויותר. תבטיחו לי דבר אחד, שאמא תמשיך ללכת למשחקים של הפועל אבל איתך הפעם!”

ולסיום רועי נפרד מאחיו הגדולים ומבקש שיהיו חזקים: “עדן ותומר אהובים שלי, לא קיימים הרבה קשרים כמו שלנו, הייתם לי מקום בטוח להכל, דוגמא ומופת לאחים גדולים, תעשו לכולם בית ספר ורק תתחזקו מהכל.”

תמיד יש הרבה שאלות ואין ספור תמיהות. אבל לפעמים, פשוט אי אפשר לשאול שאלות שאין להן מענה.

יהי זכרו של רועי דאוי ברוך. יהיה זיכרם של כל לוחמי ישראל שנפלו בקרבות ברוך.