Donna Kshir
Advocates United for Humanity (AU4H) is an all volunteer, small grassroots organization based in North Bend, Pennsylvania providing vital resources and support to those in need.

Currently AU4H is hosting a fundraiser, People Helping People, to provide free community outreach programs to children. Last year, AU4H hosted Holiday Smiles, a Warming Tree, the Community Closet to children of the Keystone Central School District, The Sky’s the Limit youth program, Comfort Bears to local law enforcement officers, an anti-bullying campaign and an Emergency food Pantry Assistance Program.

Advocates United for Humanity (AU4H)
Advocates United for Humanity (AU4H) collage.

AU4H envisions a world where all children can live free of violence and fear. We envision a world where they can focus on being children and growing into the very best version of their authentic selves. We strive to help make the world a better and safer place for all humanity. We help to build confidence in the younger generation for the future of humanity through various community projects, team-building exercises, and fun activities.

AU4H’s goal is to enhance quality of life for those affected by violence. They lead positive social change through resources, services and networking.

The organization was founded in June 2016 by best friends and sister advocates Donna Kshir and Lee Roberts. These leading ladies have volunteered their time and talents with various non-profit organizations over their lifetime, animal rights, volunteered at their children’s schools, in youth groups and gives of themselves as much as they can.

Both women are highly respected activists dedicating their voice to Conner’s Law – Kentucky, uniting with Erin’s Law, Animal Rescue and Rights, Children’s Rights, Missing and Unidentified Persons, the Homeless, Domestic Violence, Writing and Publishing Books, Educational Radio Broadcasts and the Deaf Community.

To show your support, make a donation or volunteer, visit their website at: http://au4h.weebly.com.

Donna Kshir
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/kshirandpotter

Donna M. Kshir is a 15x bestselling author (2008-2016), publisher and columnist featured in over 50 books. She is a writer who seeks truth and justice for children exposed to abuse. She speaks out and writes against these injustices done onto children. Donna’s work has landed her on the Barnes and Nobles, and Amazon’s bestsellers list multiple times.

Donna is an activist. She used her influence in the growth of gaining national support (serving as president) for Michigan nonprofit Dreamcatchers for Abused Children from April 1, 2008 – February 13, 2015. On January 1, 2009, Donna created, produced and hosted Dreamcatchers Talk Radio; Michigan’s largest 24 hour child abuse internet radio educational network until she resigned in 2015 to become the face of Your Voice Radio’s popular show, Two Nana’s at Noon. She also used her influence in the growth of gaining national support for Conner’s Law, making child abuse by murder a violent crime in Kentucky. She united with Erin’s Law in 2013 and in June 2016 she and her best friend and sister advocate Lee Roberts co-founded Advocates United for Humanity. Donna is a member of the Nonfiction Authors Association, received the NNPAAW Award in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, and a 2016 and 2018, 2019 nominee of the Pinnacle Awards and the 2019 Diamond Quill Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

​Donna writes under several pen names and advocates for those in need. She has spent much of her life dedicated to giving back to her community. Donna has volunteered her time and talents with various non-profit organizations over her lifetime, animal rights, volunteered at her children’s schools, in youth groups and gives of herself as she is able with God guiding her journey, as her health allows. She enjoys a quiet laid back lifestyle with her family!!

For more information, visit Donna’s official website at: www.donnakshir.weebly.com

