Donna Kshir Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

Lifetime Achievement Award for Advocacy

Child rights activist Donna Kshir received the Lifetime Achievement Award for more than three decades of advocacy protecting vulnerable children.

The award was presented April 8 by Lee Cougardawn Roberts, co-founder of Advocates United for Humanity. It recognized Kshir’s leadership on Conner’s Law – Kentucky and Zero Tolerance, two laws designed to shield children from abuse.

The ceremony also coincided with her role in Voices for the Voiceless Advocacy Documentary, produced by Canadian-American broadcaster and activist Laurie Ann Smith.

Advocacy Milestones

Over her career, Kshir has spearheaded major initiatives in child protection.

She fought for Conner’s Law – Kentucky, strengthening safeguards for children.

She worked on the Zero Tolerance initiative, aiming to end leniency for abusers.

In 2015, she launched efforts to create a public child abuse registry in Pennsylvania, modeled after Megan’s Law.

Kshir also hosts The Daily with Donna Kshir podcast, where she continues to advocate for stronger protections and highlight new legislative efforts.

Legislative Push in Pennsylvania

In August 2024, Kshir contacted Pennsylvania State Representative Aaron Bernstine to promote the registry idea. Bernstine, a father of three, immediately engaged with her proposal.

“Why isn’t this already in existence?” he asked after reading her message. He pledged to explore legislation to ensure families know if someone nearby poses a risk to children.

“This tool has to be user-friendly, just like Megan’s Law, and it will be,” Bernstine said. “We will work toward our vision of a safer future for our children.”

Kshir continues to rally support for House Bill 849, which Bernstine expects to introduce in 2025.

Personal Motivation

On the Women Like Me podcast, Kshir said her grandchildren remain her greatest joy and her driving force. She grew emotional as she described how their lives inspire her continued fight for safer communities.

For Kshir, the Lifetime Achievement Award is both recognition of her past achievements and a call to keep pressing forward. She says the mission will not end until children everywhere are safe from harm.