Non-Profit Seeks Funding for Christmas Program

By
Donna Kshir
-

With Christmas right around the corner Advocates United for Humanity, a small grassroots tax-exempt organization based in North Bend, is asking the community to show their support.

Each year, AU4H Ambassadors seek donations for their Secret Santa Program. The Secret Santa Program provides large Christmas Stockings and age-appropriate gifts for children and gives those children a Christmas they otherwise would not have. AU4H also provides special holiday meals for those sponsored families.

Some of these families are in safe houses having fled domestic violence and abusive situations, others are families experiencing hardship due to the economy and current Covid pandemic. The idea that any child wakes up Christmas morning to an empty tree is heartbreaking.

Collage: Founders and President Donna Kshir and Founder and CEO Lee Roberts, holiday meals, Christmas stockings, and gift opening. Seeks funding
AU4H Seeks Funding

For the last 5 years, AU4H has done its best to provide children with the Christmas they deserve but sadly due to the Covid pandemic, the small grassroots organization’s funding fell through and left them unable to help these families. With over 50 children on a waiting list, the ‘Holiday Smiles’ coordinators Lee Roberts and Sky Coover decided to request donations from the community.

Anyone wanting to make a donation for toys or a holiday meal can contact Lee Roberts at [email protected], or mail their donation directly to AU4H, 164 General Delivery, North Bend, PA 17760.

Advocates United for Humanity was founded on June 8, 2016, by bestselling authors and sister advocates Donna M. Kshir and Lee Roberts. These leading ladies have volunteered their time and talents with various non-profit organizations over their lifetime including animal rights, volunteered at their children’s schools, in youth groups, and give themselves as much as they can, as their health allows.

Both women are highly respected activists using their voice for Conner’s Law – Kentucky, receiving a Letter of Recommendation from Conner’s mother Mashanna Bachuss, uniting with Erin’s Law, Animal Rescue and Rights, Children’s Rights, Missing and Unidentified Persons, the Homeless, Domestic Violence, Writing and Publishing Books, Educational Radio Broadcasts (radio personalities and the creators of AU4H Radio), and the Deaf Community. Currently, these leading ladies are collecting signatures to make the current Central Registry open to the public to reduce the number of children affected by child abuse.

For more information on the Holiday Smiles Secret Santa Program, to become an ambassador or sponsor, visit AU4H’s official website www.au4h.weebly.com.

Donna Kshir
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/kshirandpotter

Donna M. Kshir is a 15x bestselling author (2008-2016), publisher and columnist featured in over 50 books. She is a writer who seeks truth and justice for children exposed to abuse. She speaks out and writes against these injustices done onto children. Donna’s work has landed her on the bestsellers list multiple times.

Donna is an activist. She used her influence in the growth of gaining national support for nonprofit Dreamcatchers for Abused Children (2008-2015). In 2009, Donna created, produced and hosted Dreamcatchers Talk Radio. She resigned in 2015 to become the face and producer of Your Voice Radio’s, Two Nana’s at Noon. She also used her influence in the growth of gaining national support for Conner’s Law, making child abuse by death a violent crime in Kentucky. Donna received a Letter of Recommendation from Conner’s mother Mashanna Bachuss in 2019. In June 2016 she and her best friend and sister advocate Lee Roberts co-founded Advocates United for Humanity. Donna is a member of the Nonfiction Authors Association, she received the NNPAAW Award (2012-2018), She’s a 2019 nominee of the Pinnacle Awards and the 2019 Diamond Quill Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. In November 2020, Donna and Roberts served as Co-Editors to honor friend Stephen Miller’s release Waterfalls and Cascades of the Pennsylvania Wilds. The duo’s program ‘Real Talk’ podcast on AU4H RADIO began airing on iHeart Radio in 2021. Advocates United for Humanity introduced a petition to make the private Central Registery public on July 22, 2021.

Donna writes under several pen names and advocates for those in need. Her most recent penname, Gladys Caroline, is to pay tribute to her late maternal grandmother. A woman who truly impacted her life. She has spent much of her life dedicated to giving back to her community. Donna has volunteered her time and talents with various non-profit organizations over her lifetime, animal rights, volunteered at her children’s schools and gives of herself as she is able with God guiding her journey, as her health allows. She enjoys a quiet laidback lifestyle with her family.

For more on Donna, visit some of her official websites!!

Official website: www.donnakshir.weebly.com

Advocates United for Humanity

AU4H: http://au4h.weebly.com/

AU4H RADIO – Real Talk

iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-au4h-radio-real-talk-78312009/
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/au4h-radio
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/56trQHpLoD83aarD5lYfXC
Archive: https://archive.org/details/fav-au4h_radio
Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy80Y2ViY2ViYy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==

Northern Books

NB: http://northernbooks.weebly.com/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Donna-M.-Kshir/e/B0047J94EI

Barnes and Nobles: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-story-of-survival-donna-kshir/1030116262?ean=9781329084957
Lulu Publishing: https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/donnakshir

Petitions

Change.org: http://chng.it/W4vHFRC4SM

Blog/Media Outlets

Wordpress: https://donnakshir.wordpress.com/
NewsBlaze: https://newsblaze.com/author/d123/
EZineArticles: https://ezinearticles.com/expert/Donna_Kshir/1034330

