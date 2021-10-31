Non-Profit Seeks Funding for Christmas Program

With Christmas right around the corner Advocates United for Humanity, a small grassroots tax-exempt organization based in North Bend, is asking the community to show their support.

Each year, AU4H Ambassadors seek donations for their Secret Santa Program. The Secret Santa Program provides large Christmas Stockings and age-appropriate gifts for children and gives those children a Christmas they otherwise would not have. AU4H also provides special holiday meals for those sponsored families.

Some of these families are in safe houses having fled domestic violence and abusive situations, others are families experiencing hardship due to the economy and current Covid pandemic. The idea that any child wakes up Christmas morning to an empty tree is heartbreaking.

AU4H Seeks Funding

For the last 5 years, AU4H has done its best to provide children with the Christmas they deserve but sadly due to the Covid pandemic, the small grassroots organization’s funding fell through and left them unable to help these families. With over 50 children on a waiting list, the ‘Holiday Smiles’ coordinators Lee Roberts and Sky Coover decided to request donations from the community.

Anyone wanting to make a donation for toys or a holiday meal can contact Lee Roberts at [email protected], or mail their donation directly to AU4H, 164 General Delivery, North Bend, PA 17760.

Advocates United for Humanity was founded on June 8, 2016, by bestselling authors and sister advocates Donna M. Kshir and Lee Roberts. These leading ladies have volunteered their time and talents with various non-profit organizations over their lifetime including animal rights, volunteered at their children’s schools, in youth groups, and give themselves as much as they can, as their health allows.

Both women are highly respected activists using their voice for Conner’s Law – Kentucky, receiving a Letter of Recommendation from Conner’s mother Mashanna Bachuss, uniting with Erin’s Law, Animal Rescue and Rights, Children’s Rights, Missing and Unidentified Persons, the Homeless, Domestic Violence, Writing and Publishing Books, Educational Radio Broadcasts (radio personalities and the creators of AU4H Radio), and the Deaf Community. Currently, these leading ladies are collecting signatures to make the current Central Registry open to the public to reduce the number of children affected by child abuse.

For more information on the Holiday Smiles Secret Santa Program, to become an ambassador or sponsor, visit AU4H’s official website www.au4h.weebly.com.