Qatar FA, Generation Amazing and Aurora Join Hands to Launch Youth Development Program

Qatar FA, Generation Amazing and Aurora

As the FIFA Arab Cup approaches, Qatar Football Association and Generation Amazing have joined hands with Aurora Training and Development in the creation of One Goal Arabia – a very broad youth development program which will cover the entire Arab world.

The development program targets youthful footballers including boys and girls aged 16-17 to empower them with the necessary skills to use their positions as role models to inspire others in their respective countries.

As part of the celebrations for the upcoming FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021, One Goal Arabia aims to collaborate with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) to develop a network of Arab youthful footballers who are committed to driving a real social change through football for good activities.

Initial Project

The maiden project attracts the support from leading educators in the sport for development sector and it will compose of five program areas, each designed to engage stakeholders towards a positive youth development scheme with the purpose of encouraging non-competitive collaboration for social impact and prosperity. Upon completion of the program, the players are expected to have the courage and competence to work with their national associations and local organizations to share the value of football for development with their peers.

“We are very happy to be part of this important and meaningful initiative, which is a critical milestone for empowering our youth and supporting their growth” said Qatar Football Association, Secretary General, Mansoor Al Ansari.

Mr. Al Ansari continued: “The Arab Cup is not only an opportunity to unite our national teams and fans, but it is also our duty to leave a positive footprint for the leaders of tomorrow through such programmes. I am confident that the knowledge and expertise the participants will gain from this experience will also be shared with their schools and communities once they safely return to their homes. We look forward to hosting these young professionals and are proud to empower them towards becoming tomorrow’s ambassadors and leaders.”

Long-Term Commitment to Education

In a joint statement, Generation Amazing and Aurora said that One Goal Arabia is born out of Generation Amazing and Aurora’s long-term commitment to the development of educational programmes to support strategic alliances for youth development and empowerment through the beautiful sport.

“We are very proud to partner with the QFA and Aurora for Training and Development to launch One Goal Arabia, which will celebrate Arab unity and culture through our youth exchange capacity building programme,” said Nasser Al Khori, Generation Amazing Programmes Director. “By creating strong strategic alliances and working in close collaboration with the AFC and CAF we are creating a network that helps to empower and engage youth through the inspiring power of football ahead of the upcoming FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.”

“Sport for development education is an invaluable tool in developing compassionate, resourceful and self-aware leaders who can inspire sustainable attitudes and help navigate their communities through the challenging times that lie ahead,” said Amani Al Qadi, Founder, Aurora for Training and Development.

Mohammad Al Refai, Network & Projects Manager, Aurora for Training and Development, added: “Professional sport entities are powerful allies in our collective bid to empower communities through sport, and it is an honour to lead the way with the 23 football associations representing the Arab world.”

As part of its activation, One Goal Arabia will be celebrated during the FIFA Arab Cup, which runs from 30 November to 18 December. The programme will also be included in the upcoming Generation Amazing Youth Festival, which will be held in Qatar during the tournament. Youthful footballers including boys and girls from UAFA member countries will join the Generation Amazing festival, according to the statement.