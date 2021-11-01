Is Bernie Sanders A Corporate Shill Now? Can’t Feel The Bern … Or His Fingers

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden

After signing his soul away to Joe Biden and the corporate democrats, Bernie Sanders is writing legislation to support corporate America with additional greencards.

Poor Bernie can’t “feel the bern” … or his fingers and is horrified to raise his hand to admit he wrote it.

He is now discovering that once you sell your soul to the democrats, what little ethics you had – go out of the window. Once they have their hooks into you, nothing is off the table. Nothing is more important than winning.

A Ton of Spending

And Rand Paul pointed out that the left are definitely in charge of the treasury. “I think that the progressives will get their way. The Bernie Sanders socialist wing of the party is going to get it all. There’s going to be a ton of spending.”

And as usual, when there is “a ton of spending,” most of it will be spent on things that nobody can enumerate. It will disappear into a black hole, as it always does when Congress spends money they don’t have.

Pushback

There was some pushback on the democrat side, so not all of them want to spend every cent they can get their hands on. Senators Sinema and Manchin pushed back and are the main reason for the deficit spending being cut in half, from the proposal for $3.5 trillion to a mere $1.75 trillion.