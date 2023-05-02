The Drug Crisis in Renovo

By
Donna M. Kshir
-

Pennsylvania has one of the highest overdose death rates in the country. The drug crisis in Renovo, the once quiet, sheltered rural town has residents feeling the crunch. Renovo is hardly the town it used to be with Opioids, Methamphetamines, and Fentanyl, running rapidly, falling into children’s hands.

In recent months, the town has relied heavily on local volunteer fire departments and ambulance crews to assist them in emergency situations. These incidents have placed volunteer rescue workers’ lives in jeopardy, reinforcing that a community cannot rely on volunteers alone, police protection is a necessity. Between the increasing drug presence, violence and lack of police protection Renovo is a breeding ground for destruction leaving many residents wondering about the town’s future.

Action on Drug Crisis in Renovo

A group of concerned citizens that call themselves Renovo Area Outreach came together in an effort to create a solution to the ongoing drug crisis.

the drug crisis in renovo. image by arek socha from pixabay
The prevention group plans to utilize the community’s resources to keep drugs out of children’s hands by implementing programs that include substance abuse prevention. Activities will fluctuate from communication campaigns, hosting drug-free social events, and offering educational training courses for youth and parents, specifically designed to address risk and protective factors for substance abuse. These activities are intended to address risk factors and promote protective measures, creating strong relationships with trusted adults.

In addition to area youth, President Dave Young said the group plans to utilize local resources to help those struggling with addiction. They hope that implementing self-help programs like Narcotics Anonymous, which hosts weekly meetings at the Salvation Army Renovo, will allow those struggling with addiction to begin their journey to recovery. Another recommendation by Young is the Lycoming/Clinton West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission provides support and resources tailored to each person’s specific needs.

Chairperson Rob Probst encourages the public to participate in the safe and responsible disposal of expired or unused medications that could have the potential for negative consequences, including harm to the environment, accidental poisonings, and drug diversion. There is a ‘Take Back Day’ box for safe disposal located at Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills’ office on the corner of 9th and Erie Avenue.

The prevention group is on the agenda at the Renovo Borough Council meeting on May 10th. This will be the group’s first formal introduction to the community.

If you or someone you love lives in the Renovo area and suffers from drug dependence contact the Lycoming/Clinton West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission immediately. Their staff is trained and compassionate to help you or your loved one take the first step on the long road to recovery.

Prevention is the best strategy for the war on drugs.

Donna M. Kshir
http://www.donnakshir.weebly.com

Donna M. Kshir is an activist, educator, author, publisher and columnist featured in over 50 books. She is a writer who seeks truth and justice for children exposed to abuse.

Donna writes under several pen names and advocates for those in need. She has spent much of her life dedicated to giving back to her community. Donna has volunteered her time and talents with various non-profit organizations over her lifetime, animal rights, volunteered at her children’s schools, in youth groups and gives of herself as she is able with God guiding her journey. She enjoys a quiet laid back lifestyle with her family!!

For more information, visit Donna’s official website at: www.donnakshir.weebly.com

For more on Donna, visit some of her official websites!!

Official website: www.donnakshir.weebly.com

Advocates United for Humanity

AU4H: http://au4h.weebly.com/

AU4H RADIO – Real Talk

iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-au4h-radio-real-talk-78312009/
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/au4h-radio
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/56trQHpLoD83aarD5lYfXC
Archive: https://archive.org/details/fav-au4h_radio
Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy80Y2ViY2ViYy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==

Northern Books

NB: http://northernbooks.weebly.com/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Donna-M.-Kshir/e/B0047J94EI

Barnes and Nobles: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-story-of-survival-donna-kshir/1030116262?ean=9781329084957
Lulu Publishing: https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/donnakshir

Petitions

Change.org: http://chng.it/W4vHFRC4SM

Blog/Media Outlets

Wordpress: https://donnakshir.wordpress.com/
NewsBlaze: https://newsblaze.com/author/d123/
EZineArticles: https://ezinearticles.com/expert/Donna_Kshir/1034330

