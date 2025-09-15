Time To Call It As It Is: Qatar, The Enemy Of The West

The State of Qatar, a snake in the grass rich country that is undeserving of trust!

Qatar The Little Lucifer

The state of Qatar is Lucifer, often depicted as a fallen angel in Christian theology, associated with pride and rebellion against God, and is commonly equated with Satan.

The State of Qatar is manipulative, it knows how to seduce many international elements, pour a lot of money in order to influence and thus control the world. Since Qatar has no military ability to respond, it relies on its money.

Unbelievable Qatari Statement

Follow the Green you get the Satanic State of Qatar.

The State of Qatar, supports terrorism worldwide and funds and especially supports Hamas terrorism against Israel.

On October 7, 2023, the darkest day in Israel, the Doha – Media Communication Dept. – issued this statement:

“The State of Qatar expresses its deep concern over the developments in Gaza Strip and calls on all parties to de-escalate, and exercise maximum restraint.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds Israel solely responsible for the ongoing escalation due to its ongoing violation of the rights of the Palestinian people, the latest of which was the repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police.”

“The Ministry stresses the need for the international community to act urgently to compel Israel to stop its flagrant violations of international law, respect the resolutions of international legitimacy and the historical rights of the Palestinians people, and to prevent these events from being used as a pretext to ignite a new asymmetric war against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the firm position of the State of Qatar regarding the justice of the Palestinian cause, and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

On September 9, 2025, Israel conducted an air strike on Hamas leaders who live a lavish lifestyle in Doha, Qatar.

The attack targeted a meeting of Hamas’ senior leadership while they were discussing a proposal for a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas. This resulted in the deaths of several Hamas members and a Qatari security officer. However, allegedly Israel did not succeed in killing all of the Hamas leadership as it planned to do in this strike.

Hamas’ leadership gathering in Doha over Israel’s “crimes” is a great time to recall the above statement that the State of Qatar issued on the morning of October 7, 2023, in which it did not condemn Hamas’ atrocities with one single word. Instead it expressed support for the Palestinian “struggle,” and placed full blame on Israel.

Following the Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha that resulted in the deaths of five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, the State called for an urgent meeting with the Arab League, planned to take place on Monday, September 15, 2025.

The meeting aims to denounce the attack and to show solidarity with Qatar, rejecting what is described as “Israeli state terrorism and cowardly aggression.” The summit will also review the fallout and steps needed to prevent further conflict and violence in the region.

The only real problem with these Qatari snake in the grass terror backers is not the Israeli assassination attempt in Doha. Rather, it is the excessive Israeli kowtowing to them as the mediator during the negotiations to have all the Israeli hostages held by Hamas released and Hamas to disarm, which went on for far too long.

Qatar’s duplicity is not limited to Israel and Hamas. While presenting itself as a respected international mediator, the state has simultaneously harbored, financed, and promoted extremist groups across the Middle East and North Africa. From Libya to Syria, Qatar’s money trails are well-documented, providing oxygen to militias and Islamist networks that destabilize entire regions. This dual role—peacemaker on the world stage and paymaster of terrorists behind the curtain—should have long ago disqualified Doha from being treated as an honest broker.

Western capitals remain strangely hesitant to confront this rich country directly. The lure of Qatari investment in sports, real estate, and media has created a climate of willful blindness. Billions of dollars are being poured into European football clubs, luxury properties, and global events, like the 2022 FIFA World Cup, have bought the State influence and muted criticism. By laundering its reputation through soft power, they hide the hard truth: they bankroll groups that openly celebrate the murder of civilians.

The West can no longer afford this dangerous indulgence. To call them a “partner” is to ignore its record of undermining democratic allies while sheltering enemies, the like of the Hamas leadership. Until Western governments recognize this behavior for what it is—a calculated campaign of subversion cloaked in diplomacy—they risk strengthening the very forces sworn to their destruction.

The State of Qatar’s game is deception. It slithers between Western boardrooms and terrorist bunkers, presenting one face to global leaders and another to its militant clients. This is the true snake in the grass—wealthy, well-connected and well-behaved, and deadly to those who mistake its charm for sincerity. The West cannot continue to indulge this duplicity. Every concession made to them strengthens the very enemies that seek to destabilize free nations.

It is time to call Qatar what it is: not a mediator, not a partner, but an enemy of the West.