Saudi, Somali Football Associations Sign Cooperative Pact, Saudi to Help Somalia Develop Grassroots, Youth Football

By
Shafi'i Mohyaddin Abokar
-

The Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF) and Somali Football Federation (SFF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help grow the game. The Saudi – Somali Football Associations cooperative pact is good for the sport.

The collaboration pact will see the Saudi Arabian football federation assist Somalia in many areas of the game’s development.

The agreement between SFF with SAFF will focus on technical exchange, grassroots football development, providing additional opportunities for youth national teams to play overseas matches.

Somali football federation president Ali Abdi Mohamed And Saudi Football Federation president, Yasser Almisehal sign a cooperative pact. Photo courtesy Saudi Arabian football federation,

Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF) said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Somali Football Federation. Somalia is a country with a young population and a great passion for the beautiful game. Despite facing challenging circumstances, Somali football has made remarkable progress recently, as evidenced by their participation in the U17 AFCON 2023 in Algeria.”

Ali Abdi Mohamed, President of the Somali Football Federation (SFF) added: “We feel very proud to strengthen our cooperation with SAFF and benefit from their expertise across Asian and global football. We look forward to us working together to contribute to the development of Somali football.”

Sff president ali Abdi Mohamed received Saudi National team jersey. Photo courtesy Saudi Arabian football federation.
Somali football has made great strides lately, with their historic win at the U17 CECAFA championship held in Ethiopia 2022, earning the Ocean Stars the right to take part in the U17 AFCON 2023 in Algeria, Somalia’s first-ever participation in an official continental competition.

The Saudi – Somali Football Associations MoU Meeting

Sff president Ali Abdi Mohamed meets Saudi FA president Yasser Al Misehal. Photo courtesy Saudi Arabian football federation.
Shafi'i Mohyaddin Abokar

Shafi’i Mohyaddin Abokar is the NewsBlaze Somalia reporter. Shafi’i has extensive experience in journalism, international relations, and football management. He is the founder of Somali Sports Press Association, a long-time sports journalist and a member of the International Sports Press Association.

Shafi’i has a Master’s Degree in international Relations obtained at De Montfort University in Leicester and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Multimedia journalism from the University of Northampton. The photo shows Shafi’i in action while at CAF Centre of Excellence in Cameroon.

