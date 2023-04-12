Somali Sports Minister Tours Mogadishu Stadium and Sports Village With SFF President

A delegation led by Somali Sports Minister, Mohamed Barre Mohamud, President of the Somali Football Federation (SFF), Ali Abdi Mohamed, and his senior vice president, Ahmed Farah Taqal, toured Mogadishu Stadium and several other locations in the sports village on March 26th, 2023.

Touring The Facilities

The officials visited the Mogadishu Stadium, an ill-equipped futsal ground, and the Ocean Stars Hotel, which is undergoing renovation under the FIFA Forward project.

The purpose of the tour was to showcase the facilities and their surroundings to the minister for youth and sport.

The SFF president remarked, “It is my pleasure that my senior vice president and I are part of this high-profile delegation led by the minister and that we have been able to take the minister around this massive sports village. Many parts of the village including the Ocean Stars hotel and Mogadishu Stadium were renovated, but still we have so many things to do.”

The minister responded, “Mr. President I thank you and your vice president for the fantastic work. Football is not only a game to play but it also plays an important role in the integration of the people and as well as the development.”

At the end of the visit, the SFF president thanked the minister for his cooperation in promoting football around the country. Minister Mohamud praised the SFF for their efforts to develop football.

Somali Sports Minister

The minister also called on the Somali people and business companies to support the reconstruction of several sporting sites around the country. “Soon we will embark on a huge campaign that will see the reconstruction of several sporting sites. I urge the Somali people to join the campaign.”

The tour was in preparation for the annual Inter-State football tournament, which was not held last year.

The minister, alluding to the popularity of sport talked about its positive effect on the country’s economy. “Nowadays sport is a big income generation tool and if it is not number one I am sure it is number two in terms of advertisements and income generation.” He also suggested Somali businesses support sporting efforts. “I urge business people to use sport as a means to promote their businesses.”