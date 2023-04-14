Local Beer Guidebook Author to Visit UP Brewpubs and Craft Breweries

This June, Jon C. Stott, award-winning writer of beer travel books, will be visiting brewpubs and craft breweries in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to celebrate the publication of his new book, Yooper Ale Trails (published by Modern History Press, Ann Arbor, MI).

The Book and The Tour

In the book, Stott takes his readers on a virtual tour of 29 unique craft breweries and brewpubs of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. With roadmaps for each ale trail and photographs of each establishment, Yooper Ale Trails comes as the perfect guide for lovers of travel and beer.

In his tour along the roadmaps of his book, Stott will be visiting nine breweries in the U.P.: Soo Brewing Company (Sault Ste Marie), Les Cheneaux Distillers (Cedarville), Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub, LaTulip Brewing (Cooks), ByGeorge Brewing and East Channel Brewing (Munising), Upper Hand Brewing (Escanaba), Blackrocks Brewery and Barrel + Beam Brewing (Marquette).

What’s Special about Craft Breweries?

Asked what he considered the biggest attraction of UP craft breweries, Stott responded: “The buildings (many of them historic), the scenery along the way, the people who make the beer, and of course, the beer itself – which is very good. There is a wonderful variety of styles. Going to and then sitting in a taproom or outdoor patio enjoying a beer brewed just a dozen or so yards away is a great experience.”

When he made his research tour in June of 2022, Stott met all of brewers and most of the owners, learning about the variety of styles they created and their attachment to the cities, towns, villages, and even a state park where they brewed.

“They were local, and they made what a friend of mine calls ‘loc-ales’.”

Stott adds: “The brewing industry north of the (Mackinac) bridge is vital and growing. Two new breweries opened while I was doing my research last summer and two more are scheduled to open this year. And each time you enter a brewpub and look at the beer list behind the bar, you’ll discover imaginative new creations.”

To find out where to share a beer with the author, chat about ale and lagers, and pick up an autographed copy of Yooper Ale Trails: Craft Breweries and Brewpubs of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, check an updated schedule on Stott’s beer blog: www.beerquestwest.com. The author is available for print, radio, and TV interviews and can be contacted at [email protected].