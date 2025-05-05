Menu
Image @ Victor R. Volkman
2 min.Read

UPPAA Spring 2025 Conference Scheduled for May 17 in Marquette, MI

Ernest Dempsey
By Ernest Dempsey

The Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association (UPPAA) will be holding its Spring Conference on May 17, 2025 at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette, Michigan. The conference day offers literary activities for both mature and children writers of the Upper Peninsula region.

A pre-conference networking and social mixer event will be held on Friday evening, May 16, at The Crib, a cozy and comfortable coffeehouse just steps from the Peter White Library. The mixer will include a two-hour open mic to allow participating writers to share any of their literary work, either published or in progress. Attendees can enjoy drinks and snacks at the mixer.

UPPAA Conference 2025
Image @ Victor R. Volkman

Notable Speakers at the Spring 2025 Conference

On the conference day, UPPAA President Victor R. Volkman of the Modern History Press will deliver the opening remarks. The keynote speakers and prominent presenters at this year’s conference include seasoned authors such as Michael Carrier, Sharon Brunner, Tyler Tichelaar, Sylvia Hubbard, Rod Sadler, M. Kelly Peach, and Sue Harrison. Topics presented during the course of the conference range from creating compelling characters to self-publishing and successfully submitting one’s writings to literary publications.

“We are excited to feature Michigan’s most prominent writer of mystery thrillers, Michael Carrier, who has published more than 15 books with prominent U.P. tie-in characters and locales,” says UPPAA President Victor R. Volkman. “Carrier will share his until now proprietary method for book development and attendees will receive a complimentary copy of his own writing method to inspire and structure their own work for success.”

Children’s Event and Participation

Parallel to the conference for mature participants, UPPAA is hosting a Young Writers Storytelling Workshop for children at the same venue on the same day. This is the second consecutive year for UPPAA to hold the workshop for young writers. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The UPPAA events are open to anyone with enthusiasm for the literature of the region. In addition to Michigan, the event has often welcomed participants from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other parts of the greater Upper Midwest.

For those looking to attend the event, the organizers recommend to complete their registrations by May 15th, 2025, though they do allow for walk-ins. Attendance is strictly limited to the first 110 people to sign up and only a fraction of seats are still available as of this writing.

For a complete schedule of events and activities as well as associated costs and other relevant details, visit the UPPAA website.

