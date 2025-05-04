Trump Administration Approves $1.4 Billion Grant for Hurricane Helene Recovery

Hurricane Helene Recovery

The Trump administration has approved North Carolina’s $1.4 billion Helene Action Plan, aimed at rebuilding homes and infrastructure in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Most of the funds will support housing recovery for low- and moderate-income residents, with additional allocations for infrastructure and economic development.

“This is great news for western North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein, who announced the plan’s approval on April 25. “I thank the Trump Administration for moving quickly to approve this plan so we can get busy rebuilding people’s homes.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved the plan under its Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. These grants focus on long-term rebuilding and are considered “last resort” funds, designed to cover unmet needs after other recovery sources—such as private insurance—have been exhausted.

According to the governor’s office, North Carolina submitted its Helene Action Plan to HUD in the shortest timeframe recorded among states hit by major hurricanes in the past decade. The grant was first announced in January 2025, following HUD’s publication of the allocation in the Federal Register on January 16. Eight days later, President Donald J. Trump signed Executive Order 14181, directing federal agencies to expedite housing relief for those displaced by the storm.

“We’ve learned so much from the many people and organizations that have taken time to offer their suggestions, and I’m grateful for everyone’s participation so far,” said Deputy Secretary of Commerce Stephanie McGarrah. “The road to full recovery will be a long journey, but the Department of Commerce and my team are ready to get to work.”

The Helene Action Plan outlines how the funds will be distributed, prioritizing permanent housing solutions for vulnerable residents while supporting critical infrastructure repairs and long-term economic recovery in the hardest-hit areas.

Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.), who led a bipartisan letter urging swift action, played a key role in accelerating federal approval. “I want to thank President Trump and HUD Secretary [name not cited] for moving quickly. These funds are vital for getting our communities back on their feet,” Budd said.

Despite the size of the grant and the scale of devastation left by Hurricane Helene, the story has received minimal coverage in national media. Reporting has largely been limited to local outlets such as FOX Carolina, WCCB Charlotte, WSOC-TV, and regional publications.

HUD certified North Carolina’s financial controls for the program just two days later, clearing the state to formally receive and distribute the funds.

The Helene Action Plan stands as a crucial milestone in restoring lives and livelihoods across western North Carolina.