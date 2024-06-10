HUD and VA Allocate $78 Million to Combat Veteran Homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced a significant investment to address veteran homelessness. Today, the agencies unveiled a $78 million funding initiative aimed at providing permanent housing for homeless veterans through the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program.

The funding will be distributed as over 7,000 HUD-VASH vouchers to Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) nationwide. This effort aligns with HUD and VA’s broader mission to eradicate homelessness by offering veterans and their families access to permanent housing and high-quality healthcare services.

Commitment to Ending Veteran Homelessness

“We want to put an end to veteran homelessness, and the HUD-VASH program is one of our most valuable resources to help us reach that goal,” stated HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “HUD is committed to working with housing agencies and Veterans Affairs Medical Centers across the country to get veterans off the street and into apartments they can afford. We owe them that.”

VA Secretary Denis McDonough echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the critical nature of the initiative. “One veteran experiencing homelessness will always be one too many – and we will do everything in our power to ensure that veterans get the safe, stable housing they deserve,” he said. “These vouchers are a critical part of that effort, empowering VA, HUD, and our partners to provide more housing and wraparound services to more homeless and at-risk veterans. Together, we will not rest until veteran homelessness is a thing of the past.”

HUD-VASH

The HUD-VASH program combines HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance with case management and clinical services provided by the VA. These services are available through VA medical centers, community-based outreach clinics (CBOCs), VA contractors, or other designated entities.

Joint efforts by HUD, VA, and the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness yielded significant results. The number of veterans experiencing homelessness decreased by 5% since early 2020 and by 52% since 2010. In 2023 alone, VA and HUD permanently housed more than 46,000 homeless veterans, surpassing their goal by 22.5%.

Progress and Impact of the HUD-VASH Program

HUD and VA’s joint initiatives have played a crucial role in these outcomes. The comprehensive support provided through the HUD-VASH program, including rental assistance, case management, and clinical services, has been instrumental in helping veterans secure and maintain stable housing. The program’s success is evident in the continued issuance of HUD-VASH vouchers, with over 113,000 vouchers administered nationwide and more than 85,000 actively under lease.

This progress underscores the commitment of HUD and VA to end veteran homelessness and ensure that veterans have access to the resources and support they need. As HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman noted, “We owe them that.” VA Secretary Denis McDonough reinforced this dedication, stating, “We will not rest until veteran homelessness is a thing of the past.”

The success of the HUD-VASH program highlights the importance of sustained efforts and collaboration in addressing veteran homelessness. With the recent allocation of $78 million for additional HUD-VASH vouchers, HUD and VA are poised to continue making significant strides toward their goal of eradicating veteran homelessness.

Conclusion

This $78 million funding initiative is a testament to HUD and VA’s unwavering commitment to ending veteran homelessness. With these resources, the agencies aim to provide stable, permanent housing and essential services to veterans in need, ensuring they receive the support they deserve.