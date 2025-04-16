Cady Whirlwind Looking for Her Missing Mom in Ann Dallman’s New YA Novel

Cady Whirlwind Thunder sets out on new adventures in Cady and the Search for Family, the new book in Ann Dallman’s award-winning mystery series, published by the Modern History Press of Ann Arbor, MI.

What’s Ahead of Cady Whirlwind Now?

As intimated in the title, the story’s theme revolves around Cady’s quest to learn more about her family, specifically about her mother who disappeared when Cady was only six. This becomes an inter-generational adventure for the teen girl as her Grandma Winnie takes her out on a road trip through Wisconsin and Michigan. Other companions joining this journey include Cady’s best friend Irish, her “crush” John Ray Chicaug, and an ever-present blue jay.

Cady and the Search for Family is the third book in Dallman’s Cady Whirlwind Thunder series now published by the Modern History Press.

The Author’s Teaching and Writing Experience

Dallman taught Language Arts for 15 years on the Hannahville Indian Reservation (Potawatomi) in Wilson, Michigan. Many of her students were Cady’s age and she draws on that experience of working with them when she writes Cady’s story. She shares how it works for her when writing:

“When I’m writing, it often feels as if Cady is telling me her thoughts, her feelings, her frustrations and anger.”

Out of this creative interaction comes Cady, a feisty young girl, on the brink of womanhood, trying to navigate her place in the world while balancing between the dominant culture and that of her heritage.

Cady and the Search for Family also touches on an important issue of the day – cyberspace and child safety. Through the issue of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People, the book urges kids and their families to be careful of meeting up with persons they met online.

Dallman has bagged many awards for her writings that have seen nationwide exposure. These include a number of awards and accolades for Cady and the Birchbark Box, the second book in the Cady Whirlwind Thunder series published in 2022 by Modern History Press.