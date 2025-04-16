Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cady Whirlwind Ann Dallman
Image @ Modern History Press
Books
1 min.Read

Cady Whirlwind Looking for Her Missing Mom in Ann Dallman’s New YA Novel

Ernest Dempsey
By Ernest Dempsey

Cady Whirlwind Thunder sets out on new adventures in Cady and the Search for Family, the new book in Ann Dallman’s award-winning mystery series, published by the Modern History Press of Ann Arbor, MI.

Cady Ann Dallman
Image @ Modern History Press

What’s Ahead of Cady Whirlwind Now?

As intimated in the title, the story’s theme revolves around Cady’s quest to learn more about her family, specifically about her mother who disappeared when Cady was only six. This becomes an inter-generational adventure for the teen girl as her Grandma Winnie takes her out on a road trip through Wisconsin and Michigan. Other companions joining this journey include Cady’s best friend Irish, her “crush” John Ray Chicaug, and an ever-present blue jay.

Cady and the Search for Family is the third book in Dallman’s Cady Whirlwind Thunder series now published by the Modern History Press.

The Author’s Teaching and Writing Experience

Dallman taught Language Arts for 15 years on the Hannahville Indian Reservation (Potawatomi) in Wilson, Michigan. Many of her students were Cady’s age and she draws on that experience of working with them when she writes Cady’s story. She shares how it works for her when writing:

“When I’m writing, it often feels as if Cady is telling me her thoughts, her feelings, her frustrations and anger.”

Out of this creative interaction comes Cady, a feisty young girl, on the brink of womanhood, trying to navigate her place in the world while balancing between the dominant culture and that of her heritage.

Cady and the Search for Family also touches on an important issue of the day – cyberspace and child safety. Through the issue of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People, the book urges kids and their families to be careful of meeting up with persons they met online.

Dallman has bagged many awards for her writings that have seen nationwide exposure. These include a number of awards and accolades for Cady and the Birchbark Box, the second book in the Cady Whirlwind Thunder series published in 2022 by Modern History Press.

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Marketing

How to Efficiently Schedule Social Media Posts for Maximum Engagement

0
Struggling to get likes and shares on your social...
Eurasia

Azerbaijan Reenters The Global Mediation Force

0
When one country turns hostile to another country and there is a need for them to conduct talks, a mediator steps in between the parties, moving back and forth between the mediation venue’s rooms conveying the negotiation messages.
Politics

historical lessons from modern geopolitical shifts shine

0
Ancient drama meets current strategies as past conflicts shape today's policies; unexpected signals emerge that will leave you questioning everything…
Technology

invisible technologies: Pioneering Seamless Efficiency

0
Immerse in invisible technologies changing everyday systems, sparking imaginative digital innovations, and challenging expectations, what twist awaits in the next reveal?
Health

biotechnology breakthroughs in medicine Ignite Future

0
Biotechnology breakthroughs in medicine spark fascinating advances merging gene editing, tissue regeneration and diagnostics. What twist awaits in tomorrow’s experiment?
DIY

diy garden projects: Inspiring Garden Ideas

0
Revamp your backyard with diy garden projects that spark creative styles, as a mysterious secret silently beckons, what will emerge next?
Technology

cutting edge technology fuels dynamic progress

0
Cutting edge technology relentlessly propels change with bold innovations, reshaping diverse industries unexpectedly , can you guess the next remarkable breakthrough?
Lastest Business

future of work business trends Boost Workplace Growth

0
Explore dynamic future of work business trends as AI redefines roles, remote setups shift, and one astonishing twist remains hidden...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsPoliticsHealthLatest Business
Previous article
Azerbaijan Reenters The Global Mediation Force
Next article
How to Efficiently Schedule Social Media Posts for Maximum Engagement

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

How to Efficiently Schedule Social Media Posts for Maximum Engagement

Marketing 0
Struggling to get likes and shares on your social...

Azerbaijan Reenters The Global Mediation Force

Eurasia 0
When one country turns hostile to another country and there is a need for them to conduct talks, a mediator steps in between the parties, moving back and forth between the mediation venue’s rooms conveying the negotiation messages.

historical lessons from modern geopolitical shifts shine

Politics 0
Ancient drama meets current strategies as past conflicts shape today's policies; unexpected signals emerge that will leave you questioning everything…

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.