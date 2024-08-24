Somalia’s Dekedda SC qualify for second preliminary round of CAF Champions League, the first time for a Somali club in nearly 4 decades.

There has been a great feeling of pleasure and excitement in Somalia, as the country’s champions, Dekedda Sports Club, re-wrote history on Friday afternoon, promoting to the second preliminary round of CAF Champions League. The team ejected Djibouti’s Arta Solalr7 on aggregate 5-4 in a match played at Azam Sports Complex in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Dekedda SC v Esperance

Dekedda SC will encounter Esperance of Tunisia in the second preliminary round of CAF Champions League in September this year. This is the first time for a football club from Somalia to reach this stage in 36 years.

Wagad FC 1988

Wagad FC was the last Somali football club promoted to the second preliminary round of CAF Champions League in 1988, after it shared points with Pantheres Noires of Rwanda in a match that ended in 2-2 stalemate in Kigali, but Wagad FC defeated the opponents 1-0 in Mogadishu. Unfortunately, Wagad FC was unable to continue to the group stage after it was held by Sudan’s Al Hilal. They were ejected 7-1 on Aggregate.

Jubilant President

The president of Somali Football Federation, Ali Abdi Mohamed, who is now on a working tour to some regions in the country, sent a message of appreciation to Dekedda Sports Club, for making Somalia proud.

“I am very delighted to hear of the good news that you promoted to the second preliminary round. Congratulations to Dekedda SC administration, players, technical staff and fans,” the president told the team delegation over the phone from the town of Adale in the Hir-Shabelle State where he arrived on Friday evening on the first leg of his tour to several regions in the country.

The club’s facebook page carried many notes of appreciation.

“This triumph sends a clear message that Somali football is growing. We will continue to do our best to take Somali football to a greater position” the jubilant president said.

