End to Militant Reign in Somali Town Sees Return of Football for First Time in 16 Years

Football has been re-established in the Somali town of El-Dheer, located some 300 kilometers east of Mogadishu, for the first time in more than 16 years. On Sunday afternoon Somali Football Federation concluded a 4-team knockout competition which was held in the remembrance of former FIFA referee, Hussein Maalin Bariir, who hails from the town. The late Bariir obtained his FIFA badge in 1971, but sadly died in Mogadishu in 1975 according to his workmate, Muhudin Mohamud Mohamed, himself a former FIFA referee.

El-Dheer East Team won the two-day competition which also marked the return of the sport to the town after more than 16 years. The town fell into the hands of Somali government after a fierce battle with the Al-Qaeda proxy militants of Al Shabaab in December last year.

Lack of Football Facilities in Somali Town

The competition was held in an open ground as the town doesn’t have a proper football ground. Their passion for the beautiful game has prompted young men representing four local teams to risk themselves to play football in a rough ground that could cause them to sustain serious injuries.

The athletes were seen playing the game barefooted, as they could not afford to buy football boots. They thanked the Somali Football Federation which provided them with jerseys and pants to help them enjoy the game they love.

Abdirizak Ali Hussein, who captained Barxadda neighborhood football team in El-Dheer was overjoyed to play football again after more than 16 years. “I am thrilled that we have been able to play football which I love very much. Thanks to Allah for giving us such an opportunity again” the elated player said.

“Many teams are here in El-Dheer, but we don’t have a proper football facility. We ask the Somali Football Federation to build a stadium for us because we are very much in need of a proper football facility” footballer Hussein added.

Football Education in El-Dheer

Football-related education seminars and trainings are the first things that need to be implemented in the town of El-Dheer to fully re-establish its football after many years the town’s people were denied access to the sport.

The president of Somali Football Federation, Ali Abdi Mohamed, who visited the town last week, said his federation is working to get football fully back into the town to allow young people to have the opportunity to enjoy what they love which is football.

“The main objective for my trip to the town was to see the situation of football here and to decide what we can do to help the people of El-Dheer. In the first phase the SFF will send trainers to educate coaches, referees and administrators” the president said. He added “The town needs a football ground and we will raise the issue with FIFA and I hope we will be able to get a proper facility for El-Dheer.”