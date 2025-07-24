Al-Jolani’s Syria: Not A Muslim, You Have No Place In This World

The flow of rivers of blood in Syria must end. Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, runs the ISIS murderous model.

Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Jolani is the ISIS murderous model. He has managed to put a spell on the “civilized” world’s leaders, with his tailored suit and tie, covering well his murderous past and current activities of massacring the Syrian Druze community.

Al-Jolani, currently serving as the self-appointed president of Syria, must be exposed for who he is; he has turned Syria into rivers of blood.

As I wrote: “First al-Jolani’s murderous gang came for the Alawites; now they are after the Syrian Druze. Who will be next on their murderous spree after they have finished with the Druze of as-Suwaydāʾ?”

Al-Jolani ISIS Record

Al-Jolani has a complex history with ISIS*.

*ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), a widely recognized as a terrorist organization, sometimes referred to by the Arabic acronym Daesh, is an Islamist-Sunni jihadist group with a particularly violent ideology. It emerged from the remnants of Al Qaeda in Iraq and gained global attention in 2014 by seizing territory in Iraq and Syria and declaring an Islamic caliphate.





From 2004 to 2011, al-Jolani fought alongside the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), the predecessor to ISIS, against US forces in Iraq, and was imprisoned by US forces during this time.

In 2012 al-Jolani founded the Al-Nusra Front, an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria to fight Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime.

In May 2015, by now removed from ISIS affiliation, al-Jolani promised no retribution against Assad’s Alawite minority should the regime fall. That has turned false as al-Jolani’s troops have massacred the Alawites since he became the self-declared president of Syria in 2025.

In 2016, al-Jolani cut ties with Al-Qaeda and rebranded his organization with the name Jabhat Fateh al-Sham to later merge with other Islamist groups to form Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization.

The West Claim to Have Destroyed ISIS

Through a global coalition the West fought to defeat ISIS, which was involved in a multi-pronged approach including airstrikes, training and equipping local forces, and enabling the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to reclaim ISIS strongholds. Though ISIS has lost its territorial caliphate, it has not given up and it continues to pose a threat through insurgency and terrorist activities.

Sanctions on Syria

In 1979 with the US designating Syria as a State Sponsor of Terrorism first wave of Sanctions on Syria were established. Further sanctions were imposed in the 2000s, and then significantly increased after the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

The outbreak of brutal, sectarian violence in Syria and the brutal attacks on the Syrian Druze has intensified debate in U.S. Congress over whether to follow President Trump’s directive to lift all sanctions on the country or maintain them.

The “Caesar’s law”

“Caesar’s law” generally refers to H.R.31 – Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, aims to hold the Syrian government and its supporters accountable for human rights abuses and war crimes. The Act imposes sanctions on individuals and entities, including those outside the U.S., who support the Syrian regime or engage in activities that facilitate the conflict. Bashar al-Assad ruled Syria for five years while not complying with Caesar’s Law.

Türkiye and al-Jolani’s Cooperation

Following the fall of the al-Assad regime in December 2024 Turkey (Türkiye) has significantly increased its support for al-Jolani‘s Syrian government. On July 23, 2025, Syria officially approached the Türkiye government, seeking collaboration to enhance its security framework.

The proverbial rumor is that Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye’s president harbors a “neo-Ottoman” dream of restoring the influence and possibly even the Caliphate of the Ottoman Empire in the entire Middle East.

Who Are the Druze?

The Druze are a small, secretive religion with Jethro, Moses’ father-in-law as their prophet, an ethnic group that originated in the Middle East more than a thousand years ago. Today, they are dispersed across the Levant, with the largest communities in Syria, followed by Lebanon and Israel, and a smaller population in Jordan.

The Druze in Israel

Israeli Druze are an ethno-religious minority in the state of Israel with Arabic as their primary language.

The Druze of Israel share a so-called “blood covenant” with the state. In 2019, there were 143,000 Druze people living within Israel comprising 1.6% of the total population of Israel concentrated in the Galilee, Carmel Mountain and the Golan Heights areas.

If not for the Druze community in Israel, the Druze community in Syria could have turned into a sad part of history.





The Syrian Druze Situation

The situation the Syrian Druze communities face, along Syria’s southern border, is dire.

Armed terrorists, members of the al-Jolani new Syrian regime, have attacked the Druze in the city of Sweida. The terrorists have killed untold numbers of men, women, youth, children, even babies, and the elderly.

Horrific scenes of abuses, torture, humiliation and executions have been filmed on cell phones for the world to see.

While Israel intervenes to defend the Druze, the threats, uncertainty and instability continue to advance.

The Israeli Druze community is worried for the fate of their Druze brethren in Syria, watching horrific moments in the history of humanity.

With the current massacre of the Syrian Druze we are reminded of the strong bond the Jewish people in the State of Israel and the Druze community of the Jewish state have had for decades. This is a bond of shared values and common purpose expressed through action not words, throughout the years of the Jewish State’s existence in general, and in the last two years, after the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre in Israel in particular.

Of course Israel’s support – with military attacks in Syria and with medical and humanitarian aid – is almost mandatory, but it must also come from the international community.

Though Israel sees it to be beyond the call of duty to help the Syrian Druze, it is time for the international community to step up.

Israeli Druze for Syrian Druze

Watching the al-Jolani troops on a massacre spree of the Syrian Druze alarmed every Israeli Druze while the world’s media and the international community yawn.

Mufid Marie, an Israeli Druze, born and raised in the town of Hurfeish, a Druze town in Northern Israel, is a former member in the Knesset-Israel’s parliament.

Marie, a colonel in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has a call for the international community: “Syria needs a government that speaks of peace, not an al-Sharaa-al-Jolani one, which speaks and acts terror and mayhem and obliterates the Syrian minorities.“

Al-Jolani’s Path

With his massacre spree, first of the Syrian Alawites, now the Syrian Druze, the West must admit that al-Jolani is a terrorist in a suit and tie whose trajectory, through rivers of blood, is to get rid of all of the Syrian minorities and advance to build his Ummah, a worldwide community of Muslims.

If President Trump will be the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, it may be stained with the Syrian Druze Community’s blood who are being massacred by the al-Jolani soldiers, as this op-ed is being written.

Syria has been a river of blood for many years; time to put an end to it!