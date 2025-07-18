Al-Jolani Endangers Syria’s Fragile Future

What the West must understand and it does not: no deal can be signed with terrorists who have terror genes. No trust must be put in people who just got off the ISIS train. These terrorists by nature will never adhere to any peace agreement they have signed.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the emir of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), that is still a US-designated terrorist organization, is the self-appointed current president of Syria.

Al-Jolani may look good in his deceiving tailored suit attire but his terrorist nature has not left him. Al-Jolani and his Bedouin gang are ISIS no matter how they dress up.

First al-Jolani’s murderous gang came for the Alawites*; now they are after the Syrian Druze. Who will be next on their murderous spree after they have finished with the Druze of as-Suwaydāʾ**?

Al-Jolani Soldier Demonstrates His Intentions

*Alawites are an Arab ethnoreligious group who live primarily in the Levant region in West Asia and follow Alawism, an offshoot of Shia Islam who venerate Ali ibn Abi Talib, the “first Imam” in the Twelver school, as a manifestation of the divine essence.

The Assad family who ruled Syria for approximately 54 years, till they were ousted by al-Jolani’s rebels in December 2024, belongs to the Alawite sect, historically a persecuted minority.

**Suwayda, romanized: as-Suwaydāʾ, also spelled Sweida, is a mainly Druze city located in southern Syria, close to the border with Jordan and approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Israel.

Cajoling To al-Jolani

The US and some European and Arab Gulf states rushed to meet al-Jolani and engaged in discussions about inclusive political transition and to explore cooperation on counter-terrorism.

Has President Trump jumped the gun? Have Turkey and Qatar put a spell on President Trump for him to have signed an Executive Order terminating the Syria sanctions program to support the country’s path to stability and peace.

Was Trump’s sanction relief a foreign policy mistake? I think so.

The West rushed to whitewash HTS, a murderous terror organization and gave it the seal of approval it did not earn.

It appears to have been way too early to trust the new Syrian regime.

The al-Jolani Bedouin Attack on as-Suwaydāʾ

For the past few days, a shocking and brutal massacre has been taking place in as-Suwaydāʾ, the Druze Mountains in southern Syria. Innocent civilians – women, children and the elderly – are being brutally murdered in cold blood. An event that is very reminiscent of what Hamas did to Israelis on October 7, 2023.

As brutal clashes between the pro-al-Jolani government forces and the Druze community continue. Eyewitnesses told about executed Druze civilians in as-Suwaydāʾ. Fighters linked to the Syrian regime carried out mass killings and abuses, targeting the as-Suwaydāʾ majority-Druze population.

The western media ignores these events in Syria. When no Jews are either killed or they are engaged in defending themselves there is no news.

Israel to Defend The Syrian Druze

Al-Jolani’s tailored suit is an unsuccessful disguise for his real nature. The Bedouin in Syria are doing his murderous bidding.

The only country that has come to the aid of the Syrian Druze is the state of Israel. Hence, Syria is now a new war front for Israel in order to protect the Druze of Syria and make sure no surprise attack is launched against it from this country’s unstable regime.

Amichai Shikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs of the State of Israel in his X account wrote: “The people of Israel who survived the Holocaust will not remain silent when the peaceful Druze community is massacred on its border. The silence and hypocrisy of the West over the atrocities in Syria will not be forgotten. This is a war of light against darkness – good against evil.”

The State of Israel and The Israeli Druze Covenant

A large Druze community is part of Israel’s population. Due to their mandatory military service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and their loyalty to the state the Druze community in Israel has a strong, enduring relationship with the State of Israel, often described as a “covenant of blood.”

As my Syrian Druze friend stated to me: “We [the Druze] will give our souls for Israel; we swear by this.”

The Druze of Israel Expectations of Israel

The Druze of Israel expect the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and the Israeli government, in accordance with their explicit commitments, to take every possible concrete action to stop the Syrian Druze carnage by al-Jolani’s forces.

The Druze community in Israel has been on the front lines of the State of Israel’s war against its enemies for the past two years, sacrificing their lives, fighting and falling, in the name of shared values of defense and security.

Now the Druze community in Israel expects the Israeli government to enter the battle in an unambiguous way. They expect immediate airstrikes that will thwart the murderous forces operating in southern Syria, for the sake of their brothers being slaughtered in Syria, just as they are on the front lines for the State of Israel.

Silence and standing by is unacceptable.

The Future of the Regime in Syria Is Still Unknown

At present it is unclear what the future of the regime in Syria will be. Al-Sharaa-al-Jolani himself is originally an ISIS member. With ISIS he speaks the ISIS language; with Al-Qaeda he speaks the Al-Qaeda language; with the West he speaks the suit and tie formalities.

This is a temporary regime and no one knows its future. Since its future is unknown and the policy of an Islamic state is to eliminate minorities, the Syrian minorities are in danger. Therefore, they need to take care of themselves, to protect themselves until it is clearer which way the wind is blowing in Syria.

Right now, the situation does not sound good. The videos coming from there, the humiliating scenes of al-Jolani’s forces shaving off the Druze men’s almost ritual mustaches are a toxic reminder to the Jews of the Nazis’ actions during the Holocaust. They shaved off the mustaches of Jewish clerics before executing them.

Where Is the Situation Heading?

Against the backdrop of the Druze situation in Syria, Col. (res.) Mofid Meri, a prominent figure from the Druze community in Israel explains: “Right now, the pressure from the Israelis and the Israeli-Druze community on the decision-makers in Israel, demanding an Israeli military and political response, will cause a temporary and for the time being a lull, until three things are guaranteed from the perspective of the State of Israel, not from the perspective of the Druze community:

“That there is no security factor that threatens the security of Israel from south of Damascus. Moreover, there are no tanks there and there are no Iranian or Hamas people who can enact an October 7th 2023 like event; prevent any attack on the Druze settlements both on Mount Hermon and on the Druze Mountain and control the security level in Syria and not let Turkey have any control there.”

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional had his say: “The Druze lives come before a peace agreement with the [al-Jolani] Syrian regime.”

“This is an invaluable moral statement, also an overwhelming strategic security statement because Israel is a regional power that knows how to protect its loyal brothers and partners.”

Against the backdrop of and in response to the massacre of Druze residents in Syria, and the IDF attacks, Dagan to the government of Israel: “Israel must take a firm stance, increase the attacks, including on official Syrian regime targets, until the massacre of the Druze community is stopped.”

In Gratitude, Syrian Druze Raise The Flag of The State of Israel:

Letter of Gratitude From Syrian Druze to State of Israel

”In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful; on this historic day, we must, with all respect and appreciation, acknowledge the historic stance of the State of Israel—its government, army, and people—for its support of the Druze community in as-Suwaydāʾ and its continued assistance in confronting this Daesh (ISIS) aggression.

”This is a position that counts in favor of Israel and Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, and adds to its record of defending truth, ethics, and human values.

”The Druze community is indebted to Israel—the state, its people, its army, and its leadership.

”The Political Office of the Peaceful Resistance Against Terrorism and Extremism.

“as-Suwaydāʾ, 15/7/2025”

If I can predict the future, with its actions in Syria, Israel has gained an effective new ally on its northern border – the Syrian Druze community.