A Letter To Charlie Kirk I Could Not Push Aside

Dear Charlie Kirk, You co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2012, which you turned into a very influential organization.

In fact, years ago I met you in Los Angeles when only a handful of people knew about you and came to hear you speak. Since then, you have become the mouth to which even President Donald Trump listens.

You are gifted like very few young people are. You should be proud of your journey of truth, integrity, and love for our country you share nowadays with an untold number of patriot Americans.

The BUT

However, and here comes the BUT!

Your July 2025 Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, held in Tampa, Florida, was a huge disappointment for me and many others.

You of all people?

The event featured numerous speakers but what stabbed me in my stomach was your talk with Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson’s shameless and shameful rhetoric.

How can you sit on the stage and agree with Madam Kelly that Jeffrey Epstein was working on behalf and for Israel’s Intelligence Unit Mossad?!

These kinds of accusations benefit useful idiots. But you?

Do you know for sure if Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence asset for any agency? I am sure you do not. Therefore, why even have an empty, bombastic talk about it?

You and Kelly sounded as if you reached some peach you so much wanted to reach.

I would certainly like to know much more about Epstein’s life activities that are now under thick cover.

Most important, I would like to know if it is true that Epstein had ANY connection to the kind of people who sought to sell out the Land of Israel to the Arabs, fakely named themselves “Palestinians,” like former Israeli Prime Ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, who both appear in previously published Epstein-related documents.

Whatever the case is, there is no evidence that Epstein was acting on behalf of the State of Israel in any imaginative capacity.





Tucker Carlson

Then came Tucker Carlson’s pomposity. He was your conference keynote speaker.

Just days after Carlson’s sycophantic interview with Masoud Peshkan, the president of the Iranian terror regime, was aired, you allowed him to convey to your conference’s audience an unmistakable message: Israel was behind Epstein’s saga.

And since this case is now built on Israel’s back, the world’s proverbial scapegoat, the audience at your conference applauded. I can say with confidence that everyone who attended your conference and clapped hands to such vapid statements seemed pleased with Qatarlson’s tasteless anti-Semitic oratory, especially the Qataris and their jihadist terror channel, Al Jazeera. Such support they did not expect from you but you gifted it to them.

In order for President Trump, whom you adore, to Really Make America Great (REMAG), it would be interesting to become familiar with the nature and depth of Qatar’s connection to – and finance of – influencers such as Tucker Carlson and others. As for U.S. universities, we already know that they have been run over and run by Qatar – professoriasl.

Muslim Brotherhood Side Note

The Society of the Muslim Brothers, better known as the Muslim Brotherhood, is a transnational Sunni Islamist organization, founded in 1928 in Egypt by Islamic scholar, Imam and schoolteacher Hassan al-Banna.

In recent times, the Muslim Brotherhood’s primary state backers have been Qatar and the AKP Party that rules Turkey.

Since 2015, the Muslim Brotherhood, a staunch terror organization Hamas-affiliate, was considered a terrorist organization by the governments of Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Syria and Russia.

Now United States Senator Ted Cruz plans to introduce legislation to label the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group, which is about time.

Daryl Cooper

And there is also Daryl Cooper, a podcaster and a writer who became associated with Tucker Carlson after being featured in a controversial interview on Carlson’s show on X in September 2024. In this interview Cooper presented his interpretations of historical events related to World War II, Adolf Hitler, and Winston Churchill, including accusations of Holocaust denial and revisionism, all were met with significant criticism.

In this friendly interview Cooper insisted that the Holocaust was a form of political prisoners’ “mercy killing” who would have otherwise starved to death in the Nazi Death Camps – and suggested that perhaps Hitler “wasn’t such a bad guy” after all.

Charlie’s Candace Owens’ Problems

So Charlie, there is a serious problem on hand which you help exacerbate.

Since October 7, 2023, the Hamas invasion into Israel and its beyond brutal massacre of Israeli-Jews, the world – including the U.S. – has witnessed a wave of antisemitism the likes of which has not been seen since the 1930s; and it is gathering momentum.

Charlie, I heard you several times making a claim to your friendship with Candace Owens; you are colleagues and have been publicly associated, particularly through your work with Turning Point USA.

Candace Owens has made outlandish public claims that “the Israelis knew in advance about 9/11 and didn’t warn the U.S.”; that “Israelis assassinated President JFK (John Fitzgerald Kennedy)”; that “Jews committed a Holocaust against Christians even worse than Hitler’s”; and that “Mengele* never performed horrific experiments in the Death Camp Auschwitz.”

*Josef Mengele, also known as the “Angel of Death,” in German Todesengel, was a Nazi German Schutzstaffel (SS) officer and physician during World War II. He performed deadly experiments on prisoners, mostly Jews, at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, where he was a member of the team of doctors who selected victims to be murdered in the gas chambers.

The Muslim Brothers

Charlie, you should have known better when you let Qatarlson speak his heart at your conference.

Charlie, every Friday on your radio show you wish your audience “Shabbat Shalom” (Peaceful Sabbath); you of all people should have known better than to allow what we have watched and heard during your recent conference.

Charlie, it would be better if you remained true to your strong moral compass which guided you throughout the years. Speak out against antisemitism, even if it comes from your friends and associates.

The woke, left and right, have done enormous damage to people who consider themselves to have moral guidelines. The outcome is that the conservative movement is now being shaped as a global movement guided by truth and a deep respect for family, community, and faith.

I agree that Jeffrey Epstein’s life in the shadows of incriminating facts must be exposed. Nonetheless, why in the same token elevate at your conference Holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis like Daryl Cooper, and conspiracy theorists like Candace Owens?

I believe that you, Charlie, consider yourself to be a conservative, a member of the truth and faith movement. I know you have deep respect for family and community.

Carlson, Cooper and Owens have convinced me and many others that they are not conservatives, rather biased-opportunists on the back of Jews; probably they are full-blown social and political “injustice” heightened awareness-wokists who are attempting to wear a different costume.

Charlie, when in the past I had respect for Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens and at times I was even in awe of their honesty and integrity, they long ago lost my support and interest in what they say. The psychosis we are experiencing from which our world suffers has reached them.

Are you now walking in their path, as if your mask has fallen? Where is Turning Point USA going?