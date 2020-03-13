Candace Owens Fighting for America As Bestowed Upon Us by Our Founding Fathers

March 12, 2020 – Candace Owens came to town, what brought together 1000 Southern Californian enthusiasts, supporters of the Jewish Republicans Alliance (JRA) to the Marriott Hotel in Woodland Hills, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County, California. From the crowd, it appears that all hope for California turning to be more conservative is not yet lost.

Introduced by Larry Elder, an attorney, author, and conservative radio host, Candace Owens-Farmer is a breath of fresh air to the stifling Progressive-Democrat California political atmosphere.

The charismatic, funny, animated, fully charged and seamless speaker Candace is an American conservative commentator and political activist. She is known for her pro-Trump activism and her criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement and of the Democratic Party.

Blexit

Between 2017 and 2019 she worked for the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA – an organization that is helping reshape America’s youth to help them bring America to its exceptional originality – and she now leads the “Blexit” movement. The goal of Blexit is to “get blacks to quit the Democratic Party.”

Candace’s Blexit platform is to explain to black people that they are held back and they have to rethink their being. That he or she is thinking to himself or herself; that you are responsible for yourself; that a person must look into himself or herself and become the author of his or her own destiny. It is not the place of government to be given the steering wheel to navigate one’s destiny.

Elder and Owens are often named ‘Uncle Tom’ by democrats. Uncle Tom is a derogatory epithet for an excessively subservient person, particularly when that person perceives their own ‘lower-class’ status, based on race; a person who hid his or her ethnicity or gender outlooks, traits, and practices, in order to be accepted into the mainstream. These people are warriors against the black people’s victimhood mentality. Larry Elder is known for his candidness about the black people’s senseless choice for victimhood and his conviction to change this status quo.

Candace’s strength comes from a strong and proud grandfather who instilled in her basic commonsense and social etiquette.

“Responsibility is a hard sell, but it is gratifying. It is all about structure and concepts of authority nowadays our society is lacking. There are no rules and authority, all of which come from God.” This structure and authority and her deep Christian faith she acquired when she lived with her grandparents because her biological parents were parentage dysfunctional.

The video above she came across and watched boggled her mind. In it, Larry Elder has a conversation with Dave Rubin. That conversation helped change Rubin’s mind about racism in America and was one reason Rubin exited the Left to become a “classic conservative liberal.” The video woke Candace up to realize that everything she ever thought was wrong. The lightbulb of the true political plight of her black people lit up and became clear. It was the Democrat Party that had been steering the black community wrong for decades.

“It takes much humility to admit that you are wrong. It borders on the sense of insanity to know that all you stood for and know is naught,” she explains her transformation.

Speaking to a crowd under the Jewish Republican Alliance banner, she dares to be forceful and states that she simply does not understand why some Jews resent Israel and work to undermine the Jewish state. “I am more Jewish than many Jews. I support Israel’s strength; strength brings about peace. I think that the Jews very much deserve a homeland, what some Jews resent.”

Candace’s activities are cruising on the slogan “Left versus Right, wrong versus Right.” Her fight is to eliminate the guilt that the color of one’s skin brings about guilt for the whites and victimhood for the blacks. “No person stands guiltless, no matter the color of his or her skin,” she explains a point in the history of black people in America. She sees similarities with Black Americans and Jewish American minorities. “There were times in our history, American Jews were treated just like the black people. They were excluded from social and sports clubs, schools and jobs,” she makes the comparing point.

The media that hates her made her. We hope they continue to hate her because they only make her so much better at what she does so well, bringing truth right at you, as a curve-ball.

Candace Owens: Teacher

There is much to learn from Candace. Her edification for the American people, especially the black community, on which she is persistently working to bring about the so much needed change is, “hard work is the game to achieve the American Dream. Stay out of trouble, work hard and this country will reward you.”

We are living through challenging times and social changes, resembling a peaceful revolution. Yes, California can be said to be a one-party, a Democrat-Party state. However, the state’s many conservative enclaves are growing. Enthusiasm can drive the change in America, for which Candace is a flag bearer.

Our First Lady, Melania Trump, introduced Candace Owens when she told her husband, President Donald Trump, “You need to take a look at this exceptionally bright lady whose mouth is speaking truth.” And so he did.

A supporter of President Donald Trump and both their enthusiasm commonality allows her to state, “a little hashtag works very well; President Trump must never stop tweeting.”

We must speak up the truth, what the Democrats simply cannot do and Candace Owens-Farmer does so candidly and so very well.