Israel: Time To Establish Fairness Of Common Sense

With the UN General Assembly’s resolution of September 12, 2025, on the establishment of a “Palestinian” state, with 142 countries in favor, 10 against and 12 abstentions, among which the United States in North America, Argentina in South America, and Hungary in Europe, it overwhelmingly approved the “irreversible path to a Palestinian state” but finally canceled the Oslo Accords.

UN Always Empty or Hazardous Words

The UN General Assembly’s resolution, passed during its 80th session, was on the “New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.” The declaration aims to support a two-state solution between Israel and “Palestine,” emphasizing the need for a Palestinian state without Hamas involvement.

This declaration is using all the terminology that has been used since the 1976 Six Day War and Israel’s liberating its own land that has been occupied by Jordan and Egypt.

This declaration is empty of genuine context and breaks the context of the 1993 Oslo Accords every paragraph.

The collection of countries that participated in this UN “rather emergency” General Assembly and voted in favor of this resolution, have once again proved beyond all doubt their malicious intentions towards the State of Israel.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA), at the initiative of France and Saudi Arabia, approved the “New York Declaration” for the resolution of the Israeli-Arab [Invented Palestinian] conflict, which expresses support – AGAIN – for the failed two-state solution, along with a series of accusations against Israel and crickets condemnation of Hamas.

Israel Ambassador to the UN. Mr. Danny Danon reaction: The UN is providing support to a terrorist organization and terrorist acts against Israel.

The Oslo Accords Reminder

The Oslo Accords, formally known as the Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Arrangements, signed on September 13, 1993, in Washington, D.C., with a historic handshake between then Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and then PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat, witnessed by then U.S. President Bill Clinton.

These Accords were a groundbreaking set of agreements between Israel and the Palestine Liberation (terror) Organization (PLO) and its chieftain, terrorist Yasser Arafat.

The Accords, which turned out to be all but – sought to have both sides officially recognize each other and laid the foundation for a peace process aimed at resolving the Israeli-Arab (invented Palestinian) conflict.

The Oslo Accords Failed Agreements and Principles

Israel recognized the PLO as the legitimate representative of the Arabs who renamed themselves the “Palestinian” people.

The PLO recognized Israel’s right to exist and renounced terrorism and violence, which turned out to be rivers of Israeli-Jewish blood.

An Arab Interim Self-Government Authority was established to govern parts of Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip. All three turned out to be violent Arab terror hubs against Israel.

The PA would be responsible for civil administration and internal security in these areas. This failed miserably with the PA being a kleptocracy and Israel was forced to take over the security operations in order to try to stop the bloody terror that the PA rained on it.

The goal was to reach a permanent settlement based on UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338, which called for Israeli withdrawal from “occupied” territories and recognition of all states in the region.

A five-year interim period was agreed upon, during which final status direct negotiations between the parties would take place.

Elections were to be held within nine months of the agreement’s entry into force, under international supervision. One other failed clause.

The Arabs in Judea, Samaria and Gaza would conduct democratic elections and elect a Council to govern themselves. This clause failed miserably and never took place as Fatah in Ramallah and Hamas in Gaza City turned out to be the worst of foes.

Israel agreed to withdraw military forces from parts of the Gaza Strip and the Jericho area as a first step. Further withdrawals were to follow in stages, transferring authority to the PA, which turned out to be a terror perpetrator and supporter.

The PA would maintain public order and security in areas under its control and security coordination between Israeli and PA forces was part of the framework. As I have already mentioned it all miserably failed.

The accords encouraged economic collaboration, including trade, infrastructure, and tourism projects. However, since the PA’s only education and economy was based on terror against Israel, this clause failed as well.

Oslo II Accord of 1995

Oslo II, known as the Taba Agreement, was built on the 1993 Oslo Accords and was signed on September 28, 1995, in Washington, D.C., USA.

Its key added provisions were:

The Judea and Samaria territory was divided into three zones:

“Area A” is under the PA full control with major cities like Ramallah, Nablus.

“Area B” under the PA civil control and Israeli security oversight.

“Area C” with Israel’s full control, including new Jewish settlement-communities and strategic areas.

The PA gained more administrative control over parts of Judea and Samaria. A call for democratic elections for the PA Council and President was repeated, which failed.

Continued security coordination between Israeli and PA forces which, as we witness today the PA failed and Israel is now fighting terror all over the PA territory.

Israel Reaction Must Be

The obligatory Israeli response to the UNGA unilateral declaration, though it has agreed upon that the parties – Israel and the Arabs – must negotiate this matter directly and in good faith – is the application of full Israeli sovereignty over all the territories of the Land of Israel that it controls. Meaning, all of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

The terror Palestinian Authority (PA) and Mahmoud Abbas – Abu Mazen, its eternal president, will be dismantled and the PA terrorists and their supporters will be expelled.

Arab residents who have no background of subversion against Israel and their families will be offered a generous immigration basket, or temporary residency for those who sign a pledge of full loyalty to the Jewish state and its laws.

Political and Diplomatic Tsunami

The French-Saudi initiative, launched in July 2025, to push for recognition of a Palestinian state, combined with the Doha summit scheduled for Monday, September 15, 2025, to denounce Israel’s strike in the Qatari capital on September 5, 2025, could intensify pressure on Israel and accelerate the momentum toward applying Israeli sovereignty on parts or all of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel on September 14, 2025, for talks in which annexation of Judea and Samaria will undoubtedly be front and center of all talks.

While the diplomatic actions are taking place, and diplomats shuffle papers and pass [vapid] declarations, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) tanks and infantry are preparing to roll into Gaza City in mid-September 2025 to finish off Hamas’ last stronghold and free the world from this terrorist organization.

Israel may be facing a bumpy ride for a while. The Arab world is, as usual, staging a show of unity, though in reality its leaders loathe one another. Their condemnations of Israel are their trend but are rather meaningless and their “solidarity” is nothing but theatrical.

The Testament

Will any Arab regime go beyond empty words? Will any of them dare sever ties with Israel for the sake of the Qatari snakes they rather dislike?

I do not hold my breath, I suggest you do the same, unless this time things change.