Turning Point USA, A Turning Point For Western Civilization

With the assassination of Charlie Kirk an entire generation of American Patriots lost a role model. Perhaps, the United States just lost its future, smart, charismatic, honest and free thinker president who could have navigated its political and social sinking Titanic-like ship back onto the right track. Turning Point USA lost its heart.

Is the Left ready for what comes next?

The Charlie Kirk assassination shocked me to my core. I am sure it has shocked most people with a moral compass.

As an American and an op-ed writer I often say that in the United States we do not have a nation. Hardly anything unites the people who live in the 50 USA states.

The Political Arena

In the past, people were subjects of a monarch and had nothing to say in the matters of how life should be in the country where they lived.

Then came social enlightenment and democracy appeared to be the fair ruling solution. The people elected their representatives to speak on their behalf.

Yet, the freedom of political polarization has caused us, the people, to become subjects to a government that is lacking a common denominator to represent the entire nation and thus more often than not stirs the country wrongly or unfairly.

American politics is now divided into the Left and the Right. And the Left appears to have a serious problem in the U.S and across the world.

We Do Not Have a Nation

The United States is home to millions of people who have not assimilated but have become Americans. Many have brought with them to a first world country their 3rd world country’s ethos which they maintain.

We live in a world with spiritual sickness. Nothing unites us in the West; we do not share respect for the country and its flag; we do not share a language; we do not share respect for religions; we do share economic prosperity. In fact little or nothing unites us.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA)

In 2012, at the young age of 18, Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), which he launched from a garage in Illinois after being rejected from West Point Military Academy.

The idea was to channel his conservative energy into something impactful. Charlie Kirk’s life’s guide was his faith; He said: “Number one, for your spiritual disciplines God must always come first. Honor the Sabbath, turn off your phone for one day a week. Learn the word of God, verse by verse. Also understand that the external things of the flesh like alcohol, porn, or drugs, or other temptations take down a marriage. Understand the order: it is God, marriage.”

Turning Point USA’s vision is to build the most organized, active, and powerful conservative grassroots activist network on high school and college campuses across the country.

The organization aims to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government, believing that every young person can be enlightened to true free market values.

The organization encourages students to engage in political discourse and activism based on the mission to restore traditional American values of freedom, liberty, patriotism, and respect for life, family, and fiscal responsibility.

TPUSA promotes healthy debate and Charlie gained traction by hosting challenging debates on college campuses.

Though Charlie started his organization with no money or connections, his articulated charisma and viral campus clips attracted donors and he built a fast growing national presence. Over time, TPUSA evolved into a major conservative youth movement, spawning offshoots like Turning Point Action, Turning Point Faith, and Turning Point Academy.

Countless young people and adults listened to and learned from Charlie Kirk. He became a clear voice for many. With his exceptional eloquence, well-reasoned debates, and courage to speak his mind in any and all arenas he managed to stir minds into moral reasoning.

Charlie worked to bring America to its infant moral state.

The American Patriots Generation Has Just Picked Up Charlie Kirk’s TPUSA Baton

Why Turning Point USA Matters So Much

If you remove the capability to debate and discuss ideas, you have fertile ground for a civil war.

Charlie Kirk who co-founded the Turning Point USA organization, was the epitome of advocating to discuss differences through. His pure intentions were to unite the people by bridging differences, not causing tension or pushing for violence. Charlie Kirk was the good guy who did the right thing and for that they silenced him with a fatal bullet.

Kirk’s Murder Is Not an Isolated Case

Kirk’s assassination was not of a politician, rather of an ideas man. A man who expressed himself fearlessly, openly and wisely. Charlie’s strength and ability to clearly articulate his own worldview and persuade people disturbed way too many in our fragmented society.

We do not know yet what the real motive was for murdering Charlie. However, many people have expressed support for this heinous crime. Those people do not truly believe in freedom of speech and they fight against it with violence. That violence can turn an entire country into unsafe ground.

What The United States-America Stands For

It used to be that the entire world looked up to America’s fine-tuned, best known in the West democracy. Its very heritage is freedom and liberty. The freedom that recognizes the essence of free speech.

However, that free speech has been tainted with political meddling and more recently, via social media censorship based on what controlling people think must be censored. Twitter, now X, has proved this point best. Twitter censored President Trump and got him off the platform permanently. This was the epitome of censored free speech. As for Charlie Kirk they went further, they shut him down completely.

America’s Founding Fathers established a constitution that gives every individual the ability to express an opinion without fear. Charlie, with his resolute voice, understood this gift well and he joined their ranks. We lost him solely because of his steadfast commitment to HIS truth, the truth of many which the Left fears most, for truth threatens their existence.

We Must Be Truthful About Our Current World

It is a world of terms, definitions, names that stir one’s thoughts.

The Left, the Labor, the Democrats have become all but freedom supporters or practitioners.

History attests that the Left has practiced violence and murder. Gulags in Soviet Russia, show trials, extermination camps for Jews and others—all grew out of the school of violent Marxism, the bloodiest enterprise in history, which buried more than 150 million souls who did not agree with it.

Within communism itself, whether in former Soviet Russia or present China and North Korea, dissenting voices were silenced. Joseph Stalin – a Russian revolutionary who held office as General Secretary of the Communist Party from 1922 to 1952 – persecuted Lev Davidovich Bronstein, known as Leon Trotsky – a Russian revolutionary, Soviet politician and political theorist, a key figure in the 1905 Revolution, October Revolution of 1917, Russian Civil War, and the establishment of the Soviet Union, from which he was exiled in 1929 before his assassination in 1940 – simply because he held differing opinions which he expressed publicly.

Vladimir Putin the current monarch-President of Russia is known to get rid of any opponent who may have the courage to face him.

Today, the Left and communism, with strong fascistic tendencies have allied themselves with the woke* culture, which is nothing but a grand cover-up of false peace promises, a cover story for radical violence, standing diametrically opposite a civil society.

*The term “woke” refers to the Left’s ONLY claim of being aware of and actively attentive to important societal issues, particularly those related to racial and social justice. Historically, “woke” originated from African-American English, emphasizing awareness of racial prejudice and discrimination.

The Message Charlie’s Death Carries

I have come to understand that Charlie Kirk’s assassination is a turning point in Western democracies’ cultural struggle. It is way overdue to take the gauntlet off; to recognize that the violence we see and are shocked by is the adverse of freedom of all its connotations. It is the tool to make free people the subjects of anarchy.

The people who oppose the Left’s radicalism, in all its invented terms and masterful words, which silences different opinions and opposition through intimidation and assassination must rise up and end this phenomenon with any and all tools available less, violence.

The Failure of Opinion Shapers

Those journalists and TV commentators who issued statements supporting and “understanding” why Charlie Kirk was assassinated, by proxy are his murderers.

They practice a violent assault on freedom of expression, on the right to speak one’s mind, whether one agrees with a person who speaks up or not.

As it turns out, though they hide behind the term “democrats” which they claim to be, they do not believe in liberty or free speech; silencing voices of those who do not belong to their political camp is what they do.

The death of Charlie Kirk will prove that silencing will no longer succeed. The attempts to uproot the fight for truth only deepens its roots and the fight to adhere to it.

Every attempt to take a life gives birth to new life. In Charlie’s case, a new and vigorous approach to freedom and liberty.

America and with it the entire world is now giving a new breathing pipe to the voice of Charlie Kirk. Many will now carry his resounding voice.

Bowing to a Young Icon

America bowed its head, lowered its flag to half-mast and started to analyze what just happened.

While many is the nation and around the world mourn Charlie’s death as one of its most distinguished sons, questions rapidly appear.

We Stand Tall

Charlie’s assassination is not merely a private or national tragedy; it is a call to action for the free world—a call for revival.

It is a call to courageously raise the banner of liberty and to zealously guard all the rights of free people in a real democracy.

It is a call to wage cultural war against those who have been ruining this precious culture of freedom and liberty with lies and dangerous propaganda.

As history attests, for as long as there are men and women willing to die for speaking the truth, the real Western civilization, which has lost much of its footing will not cease to live.

The free nations of the world must now address their identity and roots, their nationalism and faith — and reclaim the liberty so many died for.

Erika Kirk opens up after husband’s death; TPUSA is not going away:

Turning Point USA will go on.