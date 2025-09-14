Menu
portrait image of a woman
Lifestyle
3 min.Read

Streetwear Expert Isabel Wild on Empowering Women’s Fashion and Brand Growth

Charlotte Mckinsey
By Charlotte Mckinsey

As a leading fashion designer and creative design director, Isabel Wild is redefining the boundaries of what it means to design for commercial success in today’s quickly changing fashion industry. Isabel is best known for her ability to predict upcoming trends, use vintage inspiration to create viral products, and guide brands into new markets. Her work often combines deep technical skills with cultural awareness. Her method isn’t just about creating fashion-forward clothing, but turning style into a formulaic strategy that can create revenue. 

From Bedroom Mood Boards to Global Brand Impact

jeans laid out

Isabel’s journey began with collaged walls and a love for cultural trend analysis in fashion. That passion drove her to pursue top-tier education at the London College of Fashion, where she earned First Class Honors and a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Pattern Cutting and Design. Her understanding of garment construction and Adobe CAD set her apart from others in the industry, equipping her with both a creative flair and the ability to produce at scale. 

After advancing from Assistant Designer to Junior Designer at Les Girls Les Boys, she took her sharp skillset to Jaded London. There, she became a Y2K fashion trendsetter by helping the brand dominate the revival of the early 2000s style. Her best-selling “Umbra Knit” concept has generated millions over the years and is still replicated by copycats to this day. This wasn’t just good design, but a complete commercial design success. 

Transforming Trapstar London One Stitch at a Time

Isabel’s rise in the industry continued after she took full creative control as the womenswear design lead at Trapstar London. Her collections sparked a +400% rise in sales and helped reposition the brand from solely streetwear into the luxury fashion design specialty. 

Her collaboration with Ed Hardy was yet another milestone in her career. After being given access to the original archive of Hardy’s hand-painted artwork from the 90s and early 2000s, Isabel led the women’s collection. She turned tattoo art into unique knits, denim, and accessories. Some of the drop sold out within hours and earned acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic. 

VAULT 00: Where Vintage Meets Ambition

man modeling outfit and bag

Her personal business, VAULT 00, is a master at brand storytelling. With carefully curated vintage and upcycled pieces, Isabel proves that sustainability and design innovation don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Her work with VAULT 00 demonstrates how profitable businesses can be rooted in genuine ethics. 

Fashion’s Secret Weapon

Isabel Wild isn’t just a designer, but a strategic problem solver for companies that want to reposition their brand identity and generate more revenue. Her holistic approach encompasses fashion trend forecasting, design management, and the efficient management of production workflows, enabling brands to enter or expand within the luxury market space. 

Her advice for the next generation of designers is to embrace their technical side. Whether it’s learning pattern cutting or coming up with your signature style, she advocates for balancing artistry with pragmatics. 

Looking Ahead 

Isabel aims to become the go-to fashion designer and consultant for brands seeking bold identity shifts. Through her consulting work and continuous innovation, she’s setting a new standard for what leadership in fashion looks like: strategic, intentional, and deeply rooted in culture. Her journey shows that fashion is more than aesthetics; it’s a business discipline, a cultural mirror, and a platform for empowerment. For Isabel, that balance between creativity and commerce is not just a career path, but her signature contribution to the industry.

As she continues to expand VAULT 00 and advise global brands, Isabel Wild’s impact is twofold: proving that ethical, vintage-inspired fashion can scale commercially, and showing young women in design that technical expertise and trend intuition can coexist. In an industry where fleeting trends often overshadow substance, she is carving out a space that champions both longevity and cultural relevance. Her story suggests that the future of fashion will belong to those who can not only predict what’s next, but also shape it with purpose.

