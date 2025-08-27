The Greatest Casualty Of Israel-Hamas War Is The Truth

President Donald Trump says that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a war hero. If so, Netanyahu is the leader under his command the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has been successfully fighting a multifront war. It is a seven-front war which includes: Gaza Strip – Hamas, Lebanon – Hezbollah, Judea and Samaria terror militias, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Iran.

In the public diplomacy psychological warfare front Israel is lagging, battling, without much heroism, the propaganda war that was unleashed against it and the Jewish people since October 7, 2023.

This propaganda war was unleashed against Israel and Jews immediately after October 7, 2023 Hamas atrocities in southern Israel were revealed to the world. It has only one comparable case, which is Adolf Hitler’s expert propagandist, Joseph Goebbels vile propaganda which led to the Holocaust.

The Propaganda War on Israel

Israel is fighting two types of war; in Gaza’s trenches and in the communication corridors of the media, newspapers, and social media.

On October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorists stole 251 Israelis, among them babies and young children, many of whom they murdered while held in captivity in Gaza. While busy murdering innocent Israelis, Hamas managed to spread the lie that Israel is a “baby killer.”

The Hamas propaganda machine, named Gazawood – a term derived from theatrical Hollywood – staged with videos, orchestrated and doctored photos, inflated statistic numbers and fake headlines, all appeared on every possible online media outlet.

Then Hamas came up with accusing Israel of “genocide” in Gaza along with the UN’s complex and often contradictory actions and positions regarding Israel, Hamas, and the genocide accusations. Since there are eight official UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, meaning a huge sum of funding is involved, the UN General Assembly has refused to condemn Hamas for all its crimes against humanity.

As a protester for Hamas told me in our short and contested conversation: “Israel is causing Holocaust* in Gaza and the term Holocaust has no exclusivity for Jews.”

*The Holocaust was the systematic mass murder of 6 million Jews under the German Nazi regime during the period 1941–5.

Then Hamas came up with a new blood libel: Israel is starving the Gazans; they say there is rampant starvation in Gaza. This forced Israel to take unprecedented action to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza to feed a hostile population that supports Hamas and would like to see Israel eliminated as well.

Who Starves the Gazans?

The aid that makes it into Gaza on trucks is stolen, at gunpoint, by Hamas. Then Hamas sells the aid at exorbitant prices, to the Gazans. If the Gazans cannot afford to buy food at such outlandish prices they starve. So the lie that Israel starves the Gazans or there is a famine there must be pointed at Hamas, the cause of the Gaza population [perhaps] going hungry.

The IDF oversaw the delivery of over 2 million tons of food supplied to 2.1 million Gazans which could potentially feed this population for approximately 1230 days, or roughly 3.37 years. Yet, Hamas claims famine and deliberate starvation in Gaza and the world echoes it like a smart parrot, leaving Israel with a defense wall full of holes.

More irking, with the money Hamas earned from selling the humanitarian aid they are able to continue the war against Israel.

Fabricating Data

The Gaza “Ministry of Health,” run by Hamas, constantly reports fabricated numbers under Hamas’ instructive lies. Yet, the media keeps on repeating these lies, as if critical thinking and professional journalism is out the door, all of which incites more Jew hatred.

The Mainstream Media Propaganda Part

Though we expect the mainstream media to offer truthful and professional journalism it buys and pushes propaganda. Consequently, Jews all over the world are attacked and Jew hatred reached a peak, e.g., in the Netherlands, two Israeli visitors were violently attacked at the De Kampervoorn water park, and as anti-Israel incidents rise across Europe a French Resort refused entry to 150 Israeli children based on the manager’s “personal principles.” The list of this type of incidents goes on and expands.

More significant, though Israeli MK Simcha Rothman’s entry visa had been approved approximately two weeks prior to his scheduled flight, planned to appear in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, at two private events, billed as a “solidarity tour,” The Australian Labor government revoked Mr. Rothman’s entry visa, due to “concerns that he intended to spread division and hate in Australia.” He will be banned from reapplying for an entry visa for three years.

The travesty is that the western media has gobbled up Hamas lies, hook line and sinker. The media transmitted that propaganda to the entire world, a criticism of poor western media work and the ease with which they broadcast the lies these murderous terrorists come up with.







The New York Times Case

The New York Times is one vexing case. On its front page “The Gray Lady” portrayed the photo of Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, an emaciated one-year-old Gazan boy, wearing a bin-bag nappy and cradled in his mother’s arms, with the headline “Young, old and sick starve to death in Gaza.” Muhammad’s image sparked controversy.

The picture, widely republished by major media outlets, including ABC, BBC, CNN, Sky News, and The Guardian, including the West’s political echelon, “shocked” the world, about the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

However, the child suffers with cerebral palsy, a medical condition, from birth, not starvation. Hospital information, obtained by independent journalist, Olivia Reingold, ‘X’-@Olivia_Reingold of The Free Press, exposed that Muhammad had a serious genetic disorders that affected his health. The use of the photo was misleading in representing the conditions in Gaza.

Caught in their misleading journalism, the NYT, quietly, in a stamp size post on page 29, altered its Gaza starvation story to include scant details of the child’s medical – not starvation – condition. Their correction did not admit their lack of journalistic rigor.

The blood libel made world headlines; it made its way out of the propaganda bottle for millions around the world to read and see the picture and buy into it. No retracting will ever put this falsehood back into the bottle and correct the image that is forever stamped into people’s minds.

It is left to independent investigative journalists such as David Collier who clearly documented the story of Muhammad al-Matouq on July 27th.

There were other such posts, depicting other children, some claimed to be Gazans but were not, also suffering from genetic diseases. In fact in two cases, Israel took these sick kids out of Gaza to be treated in an Israeli hospital.

But the facts do not serve those whose goal is to demonize Israel and Jews. And thus, Israel is wrongly accused as a villain, AGAIN, and the hatred of Jews in the world escalates.

This Propaganda Is Not New

The Jewish people have been fighting a propaganda war and have been on its losing end for 2500 years, since antiquity. Since the Middle Ages, lies and vilification, such as Jews poisoning wells, using Christian children’s blood to bake Passover Matzah, Jews are vermin and carry disease, these proceed even in modern times, always ended up in massacres, pogroms, persecution of Jews and worse, the Holocaust.

The same lies apply today, that Israel deliberately kills Gaza children while the Israel army is the only Army in the world that makes unprecedented efforts to move Gaza children out of harm’s way; while Hamas makes all efforts to keep them as their human shield protection. More so, if any Gazan tries to leave the war zone, Hamas shoots them.

These lies have been spread for 2,500 years by irreputable, irresponsible people or entities. Nowadays by propagandists, formerly journalistic media, that includes blood libels concocted against Jews, now collectively against the state of Israel.

There are few fair-minded journalists who courageously expose the truth. Also thanks to some media outlets that transcend the mainstream media and let the truth come out to the public square.

Surge In Propaganda Repeats

By ending the war the propaganda will significantly mitigate. It happens over and over again.

The things we witnessed today, were also seen in 2014.

From July 8th to August 26th, 2014, Israel launched Operation Protective Edge, a 50-day military operation in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), there was a dramatic surge in global anti-Semitism during the 2014 Operation Protective Edge in Gaza.

Violence against Jews and Jewish institutions increased significantly; a surge in anti-Semitic incidents of all sorts, including acts of harassment, vandalism, and assault against Jewish individuals and institutions worldwide were reported just as we witnessed in 2025.

While Jews are paying the price for this propaganda, this social danger zone can spread beyond the Jewish zone. As they say, the hate that begins with Jews never ends with the Jews.

How Propaganda Matters Changed

Indeed, nowadays, Israel is subject to the same but modern propaganda. However when they come to slaughter the Jews, Israel rolls them back and that is the big difference. Because now the Jews have their ancestral commonwealth-state back; they have an army with brave and moral soldiers who have the will to fight back. This was lacking for 2,500 years while Jews were persecuted and murdered in exile.

This unfathomable surge in propaganda against Israel generally mitigates when the war with Hamas ends. Because Hamas’ rather successful propaganda, to which the world has so willingly bought into, will end with Hamas eradicated – as Israel plans to do – from existence on the border with Israel in Gaza.

What Has Israel Faced Since October 7, 2023?

The war terrain in Gaza is unlike any other battlefield history of wars ever known. According to January 2024 senior Israeli Defense Officials, the estimated Hamas tunnel network is between 350 and 450 miles long. Even though the IDF has been fighting in historically unknown warfare conditions, the IDF has acted in this most complex battlefield like no other army has ever acted in the history of old and modern times. The IDF had to take into account Hamas terrorists emerging to attack from undetected tunnels; firing rockets at IDF soldiers from hospitals, school grounds and mosques and/or while using the civilian population, including children, as human shields.

“Knock-on-the-Roof” Procedure

In 2009, the IDF and Israel’s Intelligence Unit Shin Bet exposed the “knock-on-the-roof” procedure. According to it, if there is a concern that civilians may be present in a house that has been designated as a target for the Israeli Air Force, the IDF calls the occupants of the house by phone and warns them of an imminent attack and instructs them to evacuate.

According to the “knock-on-the-roof” procedure, and unlike the conduct of ANY army in the world, giving up the element of surprise, the IDF makes phone calls to Gaza civilians and sends millions of text messages telling them to evacuate their neighborhood from where Hamas operates, among their homes, schools, hospitals and mosques; instructs them to leave so the IDF can come in and engage in fighting Hamas.

However, as many of them manage to leave, many others are prevented from leaving by Hamas who will even shoot them if they try to escape the dangerous area to a safe place designated by the IDF.

While a loss of unarmed civilians is a tragedy for which Israel is accused, Hamas is the guilty party.

Not One Good Gazan

Israel is indeed subjected to the same, now modern, lies.

Israel is literally fighting for its existence. There is no place to hide in this small, densely populated area. One successful ballistic missile attack could destroy half of it, no matter how many advanced air defense systems Israel uses, which the world seeks to buy.

In the meantime, not one good Gazan exists; not one Gazan came out, even when the bounty was at $5 million, to help Israel to find the hostages whom Hamas uses as their bargaining ace card in order to remain in power and prolong the war. Getting the Israeli hostages out of Gaza could bring the war closer to an end, which the world shrieks for.

The American Intifada

Propaganda against Israel and America has common factors.

In the past few years Americans have witnessed their federal space – streets, highways, bridges, airports etc., – hijacked by those who lie about Israel and call for “free Palestine,” destroying historical statues and monuments. They have caused so much damage for which the American taxpayers have to pay a large fortune.

It boils down to radical Islamism that has entrenched itself well in America with the goal to destroy American ethos and the country’s foundation.

Americans hear their “globalize the intifada” chants; they see them burn American flags and act in the most un-American manner, an insult to the American people. This must be seen as an existential threat to the United States of America.

This phenomenon grew flesh and blood some two decades ago. NGOs, foreign governments, like Qatar and Iran, poured trillions of dollars into American higher education institutions. With that money they have successfully poisoned young Americans’ minds, not only against the Jewish people and Israel, but also against their own homeland – AMERICA.

The Al Jazeera Media Network, headquartered in Wadi Al Sail, Doha, Qatar and funded in part by the government of Qatar, has been broadcasting the same poison in untold numbers of American homes. When it broadcasts in Arabic, to some billion Muslims’ homes around the world, it poisons them against America. Also against Israel and Jews with classic antisemitism diatribes.

Such mind poisoning has been allowed for much too long; brainwashed American minds lead to dangerous actions.

If Americans do not fight these Islamic fanatics and their acolytes and turn this trend back to American normalcy, the original American future is uncertain and very fuzzy.

A Message To The World

Many democracies are submitting to their Muslim population pressure trying to appease them at the expense of the Jews and the state of Israel. Israel must never surrender to the demands of terrorists. If Hamas can convince the rest of the jihadists around the world that their method worked, it will be the end of civilization.

A Message To Israel

Israel’s defeat by Hamas would have deadly consequences to the Jewish people worldwide. All the anti-Semites and anti-Israel forces are counting on the collapse of the government of Israel, which must remain steadfast.

Israeli society must be united and show resilience. Israel can defeat Hamas but it must do what it takes. Hamas is counting on social division in Israel. Therefore, Hamas must see the Israeli society united and determined, not giving up because of the psychological warfare – propaganda and international pressure. Israel can change the narrative in her favor and fight all the way to victory. The Jewish people will then gain a very special place, globally.

If God forbid, Israel’s fighting spirit is defeated, the entire world will come next, after the Jewish state and the Jews.

Victory over Hamas is the only solution.

Tsunami of Lies Requires a Refuting Cascade

Israel is fighting a war for all of western civilization. There is an orchestrated, concerted campaign, financed by the enemies of the United States that not only goes against Israel. It also goes against America, telling the public that America is an evil, monster country.

Our part, the readers seeking the path of truth in this widely spread propaganda warfare, is to expose it all. To stand up for the truth; tell the truth and rebut those who do not.

Israel is at war with monsters who exist for one reason and one goal: to erase it off the map, as they openly say, to include all the people living there. Many in the world support these monsters’ goals.

You are now requested to choose a side: side with and broadcast the systemic bias and lies fabricated against Israel and Jews or refute them outright.