Establishing Palestine On Israel’s Land Died On October 7, 2023

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved the plan to build a new neighborhood which attests to Israel’s new approach to what was spoken about for years: the 2-state solution.

After more than 20 years of political stalemate, due to aggressive pressure from countries around the world and the Palestinian Authority (PA), the E1 building plan is underway.

Establishing Palestine in Israel is Over

The plan effectively connects Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem and interrupts the Arab continuity between Ramallah and Bethlehem, and is considered the final nail in the coffin of the idea of a establishing “Palestine” on Israeli land.

At a press conference in Ma’ale Adumim, the Finance Minister officially announced the construction plan in E1 that will sever the territorial continuity of what was supposed to be a PalArab state. The Minister attacked: “The world will talk about a false Palestinian dream; we will build a Jewish reality that finally buries the idea of a Palestinian state.” And also delivered the message he conveyed to Prime Minister Netanyahu: “it allows for revolutionary steps in Judea and Samaria”





With its brutal attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Hamas not only murdered and kidnapped Israelis, they murdered the “two state solution” and permanently hijacked this idea.

The E1 building plan, was approved and then frozen for 20 years, refers to a construction project between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim, located only 20 minutes from downtown Jerusalem. The plan, in a strategic area, covers an area of approximately 12 square kilometers, involves constructing over 3,400 housing units and aims to connect Maale Adumim to the Mount Scopus ridge within Jerusalem’s jurisdiction.

World Reaction

Foreign government reaction with lies and obfuscation of facts and law, do not finally grasp that after October 7, 2023 matters have drastically changed in Israel’s mindset, and there will NOT be one more – NEW – Arab terror state inside or bordering Israel:

The EU, along with 21 other countries, have immediately come out to strongly condemn Israel’s plans to build in the E1 area, describing it as an “unacceptable” and a “violation of international law.” They called for the immediate reversal of the plans and urged Israel to halt Jewish settlement construction.

The EU’s foreign ministers have expressed their concerns that the E1 settlement plan will cut off much of what they see as “occupied” Judea and Samaria (AKA non-existing West Bank] from [“east*”] Jerusalem, which is of particular significance to Arabs [AKA non-exiting “Palestinians”] as the top choice for the capital of a future [JIHADIST] “Palestinian state.”

The EU’s stance is that the plans will make a two-state solution impossible because it divides any future [“Palestinian”] Arab state and restricts [“Palestinian”] Arab access to Jerusalem. The EU’s call for Israel to desist from taking this decision forward is based on far-reaching implications and what appears to be in their need to protect the viability of the two-state solution.

* There is no “east” Jerusalem, only the city of Jerusalem.

The Government of Israel’s Response

The government of Israel strongly condemns the European Union, Britain and the 21 countries that condemned the construction plan in Mevaseret Adumim 1E:

Israel categorically rejects the statement by the foreign ministers of these countries regarding their “approval” of the construction plan near Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel, and rejects the attempt to impose foreign dictates on it.

The historic right of Jews to live anywhere in the Land of Israel – the birthplace of the Jewish people – is indisputable. No other nation in the world has a stronger, longer-standing and better documented connection to its land than the Jewish people to the Land of Israel, and this connection and right do not require the approval of foreign governments.

Israel is acting in accordance with international law. The establishment of a Jewish state in the ancient homeland of the Jewish people, including the settlement of Jews in the land, was clearly recognized by the British Mandate [1922-1948], adopted by the League of Nations [that became the United Nations Organization] in 1922. The adoption of the Balfour Declaration of 1917 into the Mandate was explicitly agreed at the San Remo Conference in 1920. As part of the Mandate, the right of the Jewish people to build their national home was extended to the entire territory of “Mandatory Palestine*.” [*for those who do not know, Mandatory Palestine spread over east and west of the Jordan River banks]. These rights were preserved under Article 80 of the UN Charter.

There is no restriction on Arabs residing in any part of the State of Israel, and the call to deny Jews – and Jews alone – the right to reside in certain areas of the State of Israel has derogatory names: discrimination and racism.

The Jewish people are the indigenous people of the Land of Israel. At no point in history has there been a “Palestinian” state in the world, and certainly not on the land of Israel, and any attempt to claim otherwise has no legal, factual, or historical basis.

Regardless of the absurdity of the claim about the construction plan in Mevaseret Adumim E1, regarding the future implications of the decision – Israel rejects the external attempt to impose a jihadist terrorist state in the heart of Israel.

Finally, the State of Israel is governed by a government that was democratically elected by the people and works to advance the interests of the citizens of the State of Israel. The assumption that foreign governments speak for the good of Israelis is an unacceptable pretension in international relations.

Minister Smotrich’s message to the countries of the world, and also to Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Until September 2025, when the meeting of countries at the UN is scheduled, aimed at voting to recognize a Palestinian state, there will be nothing to recognize.”

Finally, Israel is correcting the mistakes it has made. Establishing “Palestine” on Israel’s land died forever after Hamas