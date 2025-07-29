The “Art” of Demonizing And Delegitimizing Israel

The answer from Israel must be: dig in your heels.

The answer to the viral spread of lies about Israel and obfuscation of facts in order to demonize the Jewish state and weaken its response to Hamas and others foes’ ongoing attempts to annihilate, is to debunk the lies and propaganda against it.

We are getting closer to two years since Hamas infiltrated into Israel, brutally massacred hundreds of civilians and destroyed 20 Israeli communities along the border with Gaza. The longer the war against Hamas prolongs, Hamas’s lies, which the world buys, are accentuated.

It seems that in the world’s mind Jews are not allowed to defend themselves and fight a just war and end it in victory. Jews are not allowed to be strong. Jews rather be put down or eliminated.

Why Is This Happening?

Because propaganda always plays on emotions. It is based on showing harsh images which are overwhelming and thus bypassing critical thinking.

And it works. Again. And again. And again.

No one claims that the situation in Gaza, brought upon the Gazans by Hamas, is stress-free. However, there is no mass starvation there! The starvation claim is an utter lie!

Who Is Spreading These Lies?

Who is behind the exploitation of sick and miserable children for a false campaign to demonize Israel and weaken its global stance?

Who has an interest in puffing-up the story and turning it into a psychological weapon which, as it appears, works?

Here we need to examine what we see and read and then apply critical thinking before buying into and believing everything.

Starvation in Gaza

History does not have one example where the country that was attacked – Israel – must feed the enemy – Hamas – that attacked it. In Israel’s case a historical precedent is being formatted.

The world buys into and repeats Hamas’ lies about starvation in Gaza.

Subsequently the world demands of Israel to feed the Gazans while ignoring the fact that the Hamas terrorists, dressed in civilian garb, blend into the population and thus benefit from the humanitarian aid delivered daily to the Gaza Strip.

How Hamas Benefits By Demonizing

It is worth noting that Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on July 25, 2025 the simple truth: “Since the war began, Israel has allowed 94,000 truckloads of food into Gaza, enough to feed 2 million people for two years, while Hamas has profited $500 million from the humanitarian aid it stole.”

The $500 million sum is half of Hamas’s annual budget. This means that they are well funded to continue to hold Israeli hostages as a bargain chip and continue to fight the war another day.

Hamas’ Successful Pallywood*

*Pallywood is a play on words for Hollywood. It is the Arabs, fakery named “Palestinians,” acts of staging scenes of civilian suffering in the Israeli–Hamas conflict

What Does This Photo Tell Us?

This picture, of many others, by Ahmad Jihad Ibrahim Al-Erini – احمد جهاد إبراهيم العريني is meant to fuel the “Hunger in Gaza” campaign by Hamas and its minions.

Al-Erini works for the Turkish news agency “Anadolu” – الأناضول, a well-known propaganda arm of Turkey’s President Erdoğan’s regime. According to reports, Anadolu is operated by Turkish intelligence, specializes in spreading disinformation, and serves as a tool for psychological warfare.

Erdoğan has demonized Israel for years. He increasingly used harsh rhetoric and criticism, labeling Israel as a “terror state” and comparing Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to historical dictators such as Adolf Hitler. He has called for Israel to be tried for war crimes and described the conflict in the Middle East as a clash between “the [Christian] crusader and the [Islam] crescent.”

In this picture and others being purposely used and published in the West, a sick Gaza child, Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, is used as a propaganda tool. Depicted as supposedly starving to death yet, doctors who examined this photo and similar ones note that these are sick children – not victims of starvation. Muhammad has cerebral palsy. Some of the other pictures being used are taken from Yemen or are created by artificial intelligence (AI).

A lie just needs a photographer named “Jihad,” a Turkish agency, and a good PR production studio.

The mainstream media should have learned by now that Hamas will leverage their lack of fact-checking to generate propaganda that harms them.

But the world buys these lies no matter what because Jews make news.

Re.: Israel Commits Genocide

A nation that has been a victim of genocide – the Holocaust – will not commit genocide.

Over 50 leading international law, genocide & military experts have rejected the genocide claim, forming a strong consensus that there is no genocide in Gaza.

This false narrative, pushed by a minority of loud voices, must fall under factual and legal scrutiny.

The “genocide” claim gets stronger when it rests and focuses on a small set of voices with Jewish names. Their arguments basically rely on misquoting Israel leaders to “prove” intent.

For one, distorting Israel’s President Isaac Herzog’s comment at an October 12, 2023 news conference, following the Hamas attack, that “an entire nation” in Gaza was “responsible for the violence.”

Those “experts” who cite Herzog’s words to be genocidal intent evidence only reveal their bias toward Israel using intellectual dishonesty.

Re.: From Intentional Starvation to Genocide

Using “intentional starvation” claim is the “experts'” genocide accusatory backbone. Yet, not one report or media piece that is pushing the genocide narrative has honestly engaged using basic data which would collapse their entire case’s narrative.

And why? Because it will suck out the juice from the accusation of the Jews.

Amnesty International has criticized the prevailing definition of genocide interpretation, describing it as “overly cramped” and Ireland pushed to “broaden its interpretation.” It is clear that both seek to rewrite the law, specifically for Israel. This is also a glaring weakness of the genocide charge when its strongest advocates admit the law doesn’t fit THEIR narrative.

So Far Hamas Has Been Winning With Propaganda

So far, since October 7, 2023 Hamas has been besetting and rocking Israel’s war power strength and steadiness. Hamas’ lies, which the world buys, is a strategy that puts pressure on Israel.

The humanitarian aid that is supplied daily to the Gazans – which Hamas steals at gunpoint – and thus keeps the Gazans in short food supply, works. It fuels antisemitism and brings about attacks on Israel from all corners of the world, blaming Israel for “genocide” and non-existent famine in Gaza.

Truck Loads vs. Aid Dropped From Airplanes

According to the Israeli authorities, since May 2025, an average of 70 loaded trucks carrying aid enter Gaza each day.

With Hamas’ brilliant but factually fake “starving Gazans” campaign, assisted by the UN that aids and abets Hamas and lies about the humanitarian aid, the government of Israel caved in. The IDF self-imposed a unilateral ceasefire for a few hours each day allowing airplanes to parachute food supplies to Gaza.

On July 27, 2025, in an ironic parachuting food supply Public Relations (PR) stunning stunt two Jordanian planes and one UAE (United Arab Emirates) plane dropped 25 tons of aid to Gaza. This translates to a truck and a half.

The media yawns and Hamas wins.

France Meaningless “Palestine” Delegitimization Declaration

A new way to demonize and delegitimize Israel is to bring to the town hall discourse the dead on arrival “two state solution.”

Since the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre, the government of Israel, representing the people, rejects this reckless idea of establishing another terror entity on Israel’s border.

As it is the Palestinian Authority that gave these Arabs an autonomy turned out to be a terror autonomy.

No matter what Hamas caused to Israel, no matter how tenuous the current situation in Israel is, Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, decided that now was the perfect time to recognize a “Palestine,” to be established contiguously on the land of the old part of Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, denigratingly addressed as “West Bank,” and Gaza.

The question posed is, since when did France have the legally binding decision making to recognize a state?

Reactions to France’s “Palestine”

Macron’s announcement is justified for one reason only; he has to appease the French Islamists who are turning France into an Islam bound country, taking the French out of France.

Israel summoned France’s ambassador to Israel for reprimand over Macron’s stated recognition of a Palestinian state.

Amichai Chikli @AmichaiChikli, Israel Minister of Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism: “Here is the appropriate response – a slap on the cheek – to your recognition of a Palestinian state as a reward for Hamas terrorism.”

President Trump: Israel will “have to make a decision” on the Gaza war. France’s recognition of Palestine as a State “doesn’t carry any weight.”

He also said later that “you can’t fake starvation,” but what he doesn’t know is that Hamas can fool the media. That’s because around 100 diseases mimic malnutrition, including cyctic fibrosis, cerebral palsy, crohn’s disease, and addison’s disease.

US officials’ reaction to Macron’s announcement: they blasted France for recognizing a “Palestinian” state.

Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel tweeted: “I can now exclusively disclose that France will offer the French Riviera & the new nation will be called ‘Franc-en-Stine’.”

A message from the President’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff: “Hamas’ latest response clearly indicates its unwillingness to reach a ceasefire in Gaza. It appears that Hamas is not acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the [Israeli] hostages home and create a more stable environment for the residents of Gaza.”

Geert Wilders, @greertwilderspvv, the Dutch politician, the leader of The Party for Freedom, the party’s leader in the Dutch House of Representatives, July 25, 2025: “Here will be the new Palestinian State. Big parts of France are already Islamic anyway. Good luck and France! Happy suicide! The Netherlands will close its borders immediately.”

The Truth Must Be Told Clearly

For the Islamists who rule Tehran and Gaza, politics, diplomacy, and ceasefires are merely war on Israel by other means. Their theological imperative goal, their state instead of Israel. Subsequently Israel has to constantly fight for its existence while the West yells “from the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.”

Recognizing Palestine really means their wish that Israel will be freed of Jews.

This is a call for GENOCIDE against the Jews!

Those who demonize Israel frame Israel through the lens of ‘settler,’ ‘colonialism,’ ‘apartheid,’ and ‘systemic oppression’ of Arabs.

The United Nations constantly condemns Israel’s defensive actions while ignoring Syrian chemical weapons, Iranian nuclear programs, Turkish occupation of Kurdish lands and so many other crimes against humanity that are taking place around the world. Israel therefore must proceed with its defensive actions regardless.

When European diplomats, e.g. France’s Macron, propose “peace processes” that would create terror states on Israel’s borders, Israel must say NO without explanation or apology.

When left politically leaning Americans demand concessions to those who seek the genocide of Jews, Israel must resist without concern for popularity.

Counteracting the Demonization

This requires a national will that goes way beyond military preparedness. It demands an end to the moral confusion that has plagued Israel’s public square discourse – the endless self-questioning, the disproportionate concern for enemy casualties, and the apologetic tone when discussing legitimate security needs. It demands to hermetically close the lid on the “konceptziya“ chapter.

Debunking the Gaza Genocide and Famine

On July 24, 2025, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) invited dozens of international journalists to the Kerem Shalom border crossing inside Gaza, to witness themselves the fabricated famine lies.

They saw the hundreds of aid trucks that have entered Gaza with Israel’s approval, but the supplies are stacked and standing idle, undelivered.

The reason? The UN workers refuse to distribute the aid. It is the collaboration between Hamas and the UN that deliberately prevents the aid from reaching the Gaza civilian population.

Therefore I am writing it all here. The world deserves to know the truth. The “art” of demonizing Israel and Israelis can, should and must end by Israel increasingly debunking it.